Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande lideram as indicações ao VMA 2019

Publicado em 24 de julho de 2019 às 14:27
- Atualizado há 6 anos
As cantoras Taylor Swift, 29, e Ariana Grande, 26, dominaram a lista de indicação ao MTV Video Music Awards deste ano. Cada uma está indicada a dez prêmios. Os nomes foram anunciados nesta terça-feira (23) junto de uma nova categoria: o Melhor K-pop.
É com o sucesso "You Need to Calm Down", que Swift compete na maior parte das categorias. Ela está em Melhor Video, Canção do Ano, Melhor Música Pop e no "Video for Good" ou Vídeos com Mensagem, dado a canções que levantam alguma bandeira. Nesse caso, o clipe de Taylor foi indicado por ser "LGBTQ-friendly".
Na letra da nova música, ela canta: "Controle seus impulsos para gritar com todas as pessoas que você odeia, porque críticas nunca fizeram ninguém menos gay".
Swift ainda foi indicada entre as melhores parcerias. Ela gravou "Me" com Brendon Urie da bamda Panic! At The Disco.
Já Ariana Grande faz bonito com o seu mais recente álbum "thank u, next". Com a faixa-título ela concorre à Música do Ano, Melhor Pop, Melhor Direção e Melhor Fotografia.
Outros vídeos dela também estão em categorias técnicas. "God is a Woman" concorre a Melhores Efeitos Visuais, e "7 Rings" de Melhor Edição e de Melhor Direção de Arte.
Uma das revelações do ano também aparece na lista de indicados. A cantora e compositora Billie Eilish está em nove categorias, incluindo Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Pop, Melhor Artista Nova e Artista do Ano. A jovem de 17 anos competirá com Ariana, com a rapper Cardi B, os irmãos pop rock Jonas Brothers, além da cantora Halsey e de Shawn Mendes.
Entre os indicados da categoria de melhor K-pop está a música "Boy With Luv", uma colaboração da boy band BTS com a cantora Halsey. A canção ainda concorre aos prêmios de Melhor Colaboração, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Coreografia.
O VMAs será transmitido ao vivo no dia 26 de agosto direto de Newark, Nova Jersey.
VEJA A LISTA DOS INDICADOS
Vídeo do Ano
"A Lot" - 21 Savage ft. J Cole
"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Música do Ano
"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
"In My Feelings" - Drake
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Artista Revelação
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Melhor Colaboração
"Boy With Luv" - BTS & Halsey
"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
"ME!" - Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie
Artista Push
Bazzi
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Melhor Single Pop
"Easier" - 5 Seconds of Summer
"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Please Me" - Cardi B & Bruno Mars
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Melhor Single de R&B
"Raise a Man" - Alicia Keys
"Make it Better" - Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson
"Feels Like Summer" - Chilkdish Gambino
"Trip" - Ella Mai
"Cold've Been" - H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
"Waves" - Normani feat. 6LACK
Melhor Single de Hip-Hop
"Rule The World" - 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande
"A Lot" - 21 Savage feat. J Cole
"Money" - Cardi B
"Higher" - DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sicko Mode" - Travis Scott feat. Drake
Melhor Música Latina
"Secreto" - Anuel AA & Karol G
"Mia" - Bad Bunny feat. Drake
"I Can't Get Enough" - benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Snow
"Mala Mía" - Maluma
"Con Altura" - Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho
Melhor Single de K-Pop
"Kill This Love" - BLACKPINK
"Boy With Luv" - BTS ft. Halsey
"Tempo" - EXO
"Who Do U Love" - Monsta X ft. French Montana
"Regular" - NCT 127
"Cat & Dog" - Tomorrow x Together
Melhor Single Dance
"Call You Mine" - The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha
"Solo" - Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato
"Say My Name" - David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
"Taki Taki" - Dj Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
"Happier" - Marshmello & Bastille
"Electricity" - Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
Vídeo com Mensagem
"Nightmare" - Halsey
"Ruynaway Train" - Jamie n Commons, Skylar Grey feat. Gallant
"Preach" - John Legend
"Land of the Free" - The Killers
"Earth" - Lil Dicky
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Melhor Direção
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
Melhor Efeitos Visuais
Billie Eilish - "when the party's over" - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande - "God is a Woman" - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA - "Just Us" - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
Melhor Edição
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange - "Almeda" - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Editing by Jarrett Fijal
Melhor Direção de Arte
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - "I Love It" - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
Melhor Coreografia
FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Choreography by Charm La'Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange - "Almeda" - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Choreography by Rie Hata
Melhor Fotografia
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish - "hostage" - Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange - "Almeda" - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
