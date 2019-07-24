COM NOVIDADES

Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande lideram as indicações ao VMA 2019

Melhor K-pop é uma das novas categorias do MTV Video Music Awards

Publicado em 24 de julho de 2019 às 14:27 - Atualizado há 6 anos

Ariana Grande no clipe 'God is a Woman', que é repleto de referências a artes plásticas, cultura pop e cinema Crédito: YouTube/ArianaGrandeVevo

As cantoras Taylor Swift, 29, e Ariana Grande, 26, dominaram a lista de indicação ao MTV Video Music Awards deste ano. Cada uma está indicada a dez prêmios. Os nomes foram anunciados nesta terça-feira (23) junto de uma nova categoria: o Melhor K-pop.

É com o sucesso "You Need to Calm Down", que Swift compete na maior parte das categorias. Ela está em Melhor Video, Canção do Ano, Melhor Música Pop e no "Video for Good" ou Vídeos com Mensagem, dado a canções que levantam alguma bandeira. Nesse caso, o clipe de Taylor foi indicado por ser "LGBTQ-friendly".

Na letra da nova música, ela canta: "Controle seus impulsos para gritar com todas as pessoas que você odeia, porque críticas nunca fizeram ninguém menos gay".

Swift ainda foi indicada entre as melhores parcerias. Ela gravou "Me" com Brendon Urie da bamda Panic! At The Disco.

Já Ariana Grande faz bonito com o seu mais recente álbum "thank u, next". Com a faixa-título ela concorre à Música do Ano, Melhor Pop, Melhor Direção e Melhor Fotografia.

Outros vídeos dela também estão em categorias técnicas. "God is a Woman" concorre a Melhores Efeitos Visuais, e "7 Rings" de Melhor Edição e de Melhor Direção de Arte.

Uma das revelações do ano também aparece na lista de indicados. A cantora e compositora Billie Eilish está em nove categorias, incluindo Vídeo do Ano, Melhor Pop, Melhor Artista Nova e Artista do Ano. A jovem de 17 anos competirá com Ariana, com a rapper Cardi B, os irmãos pop rock Jonas Brothers, além da cantora Halsey e de Shawn Mendes.

Entre os indicados da categoria de melhor K-pop está a música "Boy With Luv", uma colaboração da boy band BTS com a cantora Halsey. A canção ainda concorre aos prêmios de Melhor Colaboração, Melhor Direção de Arte e Melhor Coreografia.

O VMAs será transmitido ao vivo no dia 26 de agosto direto de Newark, Nova Jersey.

VEJA A LISTA DOS INDICADOS

Vídeo do Ano

"A Lot" - 21 Savage ft. J Cole

"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Música do Ano

"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

"In My Feelings" - Drake

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

Artista Revelação

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Melhor Colaboração

"Boy With Luv" - BTS & Halsey

"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"ME!" - Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

Artista Push

Bazzi

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Melhor Single Pop

"Easier" - 5 Seconds of Summer

"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Please Me" - Cardi B & Bruno Mars

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

Melhor Single de R&B

"Raise a Man" - Alicia Keys

"Make it Better" - Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson

"Feels Like Summer" - Chilkdish Gambino

"Trip" - Ella Mai

"Cold've Been" - H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

"Waves" - Normani feat. 6LACK

Melhor Single de Hip-Hop

"Rule The World" - 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande

"A Lot" - 21 Savage feat. J Cole

"Money" - Cardi B

"Higher" - DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Sicko Mode" - Travis Scott feat. Drake

Melhor Música Latina

"Secreto" - Anuel AA & Karol G

"Mia" - Bad Bunny feat. Drake

"I Can't Get Enough" - benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Snow

"Mala Mía" - Maluma

"Con Altura" - Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho

Melhor Single de K-Pop

"Kill This Love" - BLACKPINK

"Boy With Luv" - BTS ft. Halsey

"Tempo" - EXO

"Who Do U Love" - Monsta X ft. French Montana

"Regular" - NCT 127

"Cat & Dog" - Tomorrow x Together

Melhor Single Dance

"Call You Mine" - The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha

"Solo" - Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato

"Say My Name" - David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

"Taki Taki" - Dj Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

"Happier" - Marshmello & Bastille

"Electricity" - Silk City feat. Dua Lipa

Vídeo com Mensagem

"Nightmare" - Halsey

"Ruynaway Train" - Jamie n Commons, Skylar Grey feat. Gallant

"Preach" - John Legend

"Land of the Free" - The Killers

"Earth" - Lil Dicky

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

Melhor Direção

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Directed by Calmatic

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Directed by Dano Cerny

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Melhor Efeitos Visuais

Billie Eilish - "when the party's over" - Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande - "God is a Woman" - Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA - "Just Us" - Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX

Melhor Edição

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Editing by Calmatic

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange - "Almeda" - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Melhor Direção de Arte

BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Art Direction by John Richoux

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - "I Love It" - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Melhor Coreografia

FKA twigs - "Cellophane" - Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho - "Con Altura" - Choreography by Charm La'Donna

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo - "No New Friends" - Choreography by Ryan Heffington

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange - "Almeda" - Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Choreography by Rie Hata

Melhor Fotografia

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish - "hostage" - Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande - "thank you, next" - Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange - "Almeda" - Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco - "ME!" - Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

