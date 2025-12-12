Em Los Angeles

The Game Awards anuncia premiados de 2025

Premiação reconheceu, nesta quinta-feira (11), os melhores da indústria de jogos deste ano

O destaque da premiação foi "Clair Obscur", que venceu como melhor jogo do ano, além de outras categorias. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 " liderou a disputa, com 12 nomeações -o maior número já registrado na história da premiação.

A cerimônia do Game Awards foi realizada no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, com anúncios de novos jogos, apresentações musicais e a presença da The Game Awards Orchestra.