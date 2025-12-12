The Game Awards anuncia premiados de 2025

Publicado em 12 de dezembro de 2025 às 11:35
Em O Game Awards premiou nesta quinta-feira (11) os melhores da indústria de jogos em 2025. Ao todo, 102 jogos, estúdios, profissionais e produções concorreram em diversas categorias.
O destaque da premiação foi "Clair Obscur", que venceu como melhor jogo do ano, além de outras categorias. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 " liderou a disputa, com 12 nomeações -o maior número já registrado na história da premiação.
A cerimônia do Game Awards foi realizada no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, com anúncios de novos jogos, apresentações musicais e a presença da The Game Awards Orchestra.
JOGO DO ANO
"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Donkey Kong Bananza" (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
"Hades 2" (Supergiant Games)
"Hollow Knight: Silksong" (Team Cherry)
"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II" (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE JOGO
"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**
"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Hades II" (Supergiant Games)
"Split Fiction" (Hazelight Studios/EA)
MELHOR NARRATIVA
"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**
"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II" (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
"Silent Hill f" (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**
"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Hades II" (Supergiant Games)
"Hollow Knight: Silksong" (Team Cherry)
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA E MÚSICA
Christopher Larkin, "Hollow Knight: Silksong"
Darren Korb, "Hades II"
Lorien Testard, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"**
Toma Otowa, "Ghost of Yotei"
Woodkid e Ludvig Forssell, "Death Stranding 2: On The Beach"
MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO
"Battlefield 6" (Battlefield Studios/EA)**
"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
"Silent Hill f" (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)
MELHOR PERFORMANCE
Ben Starr, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
Charlie Cox, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"
Erika Ishii, "Ghost of Yotei"
Jennifer English, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"**
Konatsu Kato, "Silent Hill f"
Troy Baker, "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"
