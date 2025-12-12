Editorias do Site
The Game Awards anuncia premiados de 2025

Premiação reconheceu, nesta quinta-feira (11), os melhores da indústria de jogos deste ano

Agência FolhaPress

Publicado em 12 de dezembro de 2025 às 11:35

Premiação aconteceu an quinta-feira (11)
Em O Game Awards premiou nesta quinta-feira (11) os melhores da indústria de jogos em 2025. Ao todo, 102 jogos, estúdios, profissionais e produções concorreram em diversas categorias.

O destaque da premiação foi "Clair Obscur", que venceu como melhor jogo do ano, além de outras categorias. "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 " liderou a disputa, com 12 nomeações -o maior número já registrado na história da premiação.

A cerimônia do Game Awards foi realizada no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, com anúncios de novos jogos, apresentações musicais e a presença da The Game Awards Orchestra.

VEJA OS VENCEDORES NAS PRINCIPAIS CATEGORIAS

JOGO DO ANO

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Donkey Kong Bananza" (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

"Hades 2" (Supergiant Games)

 "Hollow Knight: Silksong" (Team Cherry)

 "Kingdom Come: Deliverance II" (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE JOGO

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**

"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Hades II" (Supergiant Games)

"Split Fiction" (Hazelight Studios/EA)

MELHOR NARRATIVA

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**

"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II" (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

"Silent Hill f" (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)**

"Death Stranding 2: On The Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Hades II" (Supergiant Games)

"Hollow Knight: Silksong" (Team Cherry)

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA E MÚSICA

Christopher Larkin, "Hollow Knight: Silksong"

Darren Korb, "Hades II"

Lorien Testard, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"**

Toma Otowa, "Ghost of Yotei"

Woodkid e Ludvig Forssell, "Death Stranding 2: On The Beach"

MELHOR DESIGN DE ÁUDIO

"Battlefield 6" (Battlefield Studios/EA)**

"Clair Obscur: Expedition 33" (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)

"Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Ghost of Yotei" (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Silent Hill f" (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

MELHOR PERFORMANCE

Ben Starr, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

Charlie Cox, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"

Erika Ishii, "Ghost of Yotei"

Jennifer English, "Clair Obscur: Expedition 33"**

Konatsu Kato, "Silent Hill f"

Troy Baker, "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"

Leia mais

