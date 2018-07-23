Guardiões da Galáxia: elenco se posiciona sobre demissão de James Gunn

Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) 22 de julho de 2018
JAMES 1:19
Its been a challenging weekend Im not gonna lie. Im pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) 22 de julho de 2018
I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. Hes gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. Hes made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with whats happening to him— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) 21 de julho de 2018