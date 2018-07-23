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Guardiões da Galáxia: elenco se posiciona sobre demissão de James Gunn

'Ele cometeu erros, nós todos cometemos. Eu não estou bem com o que aconteceu com ele', disse Dave Bautista, que interpreta Drax

Publicado em 23 de Julho de 2018 às 18:23

Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

23 jul 2018 às 18:23
James Gunn, diretor da franquia Guardiões da Galáxia Crédito: Reprodução/Instagram @jamesgunn
Na sexta-feira, 20, o diretor de Guardiões da Galáxia, James Gunn, foi demitido pela Disney a empresa encontrar tuítes ofensivos que ele fez entre 2008 e 2011. Sua demissão gerou muita repercussão nas redes sociais e o elenco do filme se posicionou sobre o assunto.
No Twitter, Chris Pratt, que interpreta o Senhor das Estrelas, tuitou um versículo bíblico do livro de Tiago - que, em inglês, é chamado de James. "Portanto, meus amados irmãos, todo o homem seja pronto para ouvir, tardio para falar, tardio para se irar", tuitou ele.
Já Zoe Saldana, que vive Gamora, publicou em seu Twitter: "Foi um fim de semana desafiador, eu não vou mentir. Eu vou tirar uma pausa para digerir tudo antes de falar sobre isso. Eu apenas quero que todos saibam que eu amo todos os membros da minha família de Guardiões da Galáxia. E sempre amarei".
Dave Bautista, que interpreta Drax, o Destruidor, defendeu Gunn. "Eu falarei mais depois, mas agora tudo o que tenho a dizer é que James Gunn é uma das pessoas mais amáveis, cuidadosas, de boa índole que já conheci. Ele é gentil, bom e se preocupa muito com as pessoas e com os animais. Ele cometeu erros. Nós todos cometemos. Não estou bem com o que está acontecendo com ele", disse.
Karen Gillan, a Nebula, foi singela: "Amor para todos os membros da minha família de Guardiões da Galáxia".



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