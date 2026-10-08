Na Serra, Pazolini venceu em 70 bairros e Ricardo ganhou em um; veja mapa

O ex-prefeito de Vitória Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicanos) conquistou a preferência do eleitorado em praticamente todos os bairros da Serra no primeiro turno das Eleições 2026. Na disputa pelo governo do Espírito Santo, o candidato venceu em 70 locais. Ricardo Ferraço (MDB), que tenta a reeleição, ganhou em Santiago da Serra, na região rural do município.





O melhor desempenho do republicano foi nas seções de Jacaraípe, onde obteve 9.088 votos. Também foi na região que Ricardo teve a votação mais expressiva na Serra, com o apoio de 4.834 eleitores.





Em vários bairros, Pazolini ainda conquistou mais do que o dobro dos votos do emedebista, com quem vai disputar o segundo turno, como é o caso de Carapina Grande, Feu Rosa e Cidade Continental.





Os dados referem-se à apuração registrada pelo Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). Vale ressaltar que foram relacionados apenas os bairros com seção eleitoral. Confira no mapa como ficou a votação dos candidatos: