Na Serra, Pazolini venceu em 70 bairros e Ricardo ganhou em um; veja mapa

ALTEROSAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.47%
323 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.05%
149 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.56%
89 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.40%
8 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.52%
3 votos
ANDRÉ CARLONI
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.64%
1.948 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.19%
1.123 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.00%
731 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
3 votos
JACARAÍPE / DAS LARANJEIRAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.79%
9.088 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.55%
4.834 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.39%
3.402 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
192 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
31 votos
DE FÁTIMA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.36%
1.563 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.02%
944 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.69%
508 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.79%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
4 votos
BAIRRO NOVO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
BALNEÁRIO DE CARAPEBUS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.66%
763 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.40%
414 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.53%
369 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.34%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.06%
1 votos
BARCELONA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.32%
4.223 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.48%
2.379 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.71%
1.349 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
110 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
10 votos
BARRO BRANCO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.77%
1.923 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.15%
804 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.55%
551 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.44%
48 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
3 votos
BELVEDERE
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.06%
336 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)35.85%
256 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.39%
117 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.56%
4 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
1 votos
BICANGA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.31%
517 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.00%
219 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.53%
205 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.95%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
2 votos
BOA VISTA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.14%
956 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.96%
485 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.90%
340 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.89%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
2 votos
BOA VISTA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.90%
240 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.78%
124 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.08%
111 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.25%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
BOULEVARD LAGOA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CAÇAROCA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CAMARÁ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.35%
326 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.50%
162 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.62%
92 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.19%
7 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.34%
2 votos
CAMPINHO DA SERRA I
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.00%
274 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.73%
185 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.38%
113 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.54%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.34%
2 votos
CAMPINHO DA SERRA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.06%
808 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.77%
431 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.81%
292 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.03%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.32%
5 votos
CANTINHO DO CÉU
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CARAPINA GRANDE + CARAPINA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.23%
4.691 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.68%
2.263 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.05%
1.767 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.98%
86 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
6 votos
CASCATA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.08%
899 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.09%
512 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.78%
313 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.05%
36 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
CASTELÂNDIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)46.74%
968 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.52%
570 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.69%
470 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.27%
47 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.77%
16 votos
CENTRAL CARAPINA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.68%
1.857 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)28.65%
1.116 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.70%
884 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
36 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
2 votos
CHÁCARA PARREIRAL
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.68%
1.622 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.97%
674 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.14%
482 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.96%
27 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
7 votos
CHAPADA GRANDE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CIDADE CONTINENTAL ÁSIA + CIDADE CONTINENTAL OCEANIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.39%
4.395 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.33%
1.851 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.52%
1.549 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.47%
117 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
23 votos
CIDADE NOVA / PUTIRI
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)41.13%
174 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)32.39%
137 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.77%
109 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.47%
2 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
1 votos
CIDADE POMAR
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.11%
995 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.81%
523 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.25%
471 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.58%
32 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
5 votos
CIVIT I
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CIVIT II
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
COLINA DA SERRA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.99%
991 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.52%
550 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.10%
236 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.11%
20 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
5 votos
COLINA DE LARANJEIRAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.73%
1.268 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.26%
667 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.65%
393 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.23%
29 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
3 votos
CONJUNTO CARAPINA I
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CONJUNTO JACARAÍPE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CONTINENTAL
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
COSTA BELA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
COSTA DOURADA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
DIAMANTINA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
DIVINÓPOLIS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.39%
610 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.58%
390 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.38%
227 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.49%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
2 votos
ELDOURADO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.55%
2.384 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.37%
1.242 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.91%
858 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
46 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
7 votos
ENSEADA DE JACARAÍPE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
ESTÂNCIA MONAZÍTICA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
EURICO SALLES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.61%
784 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.57%
477 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.77%
335 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.56%
9 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.50%
8 votos
FEU ROSA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.63%
7.618 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.92%
3.751 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.99%
2.893 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
190 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
22 votos
GUARACIABA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
HÉLIO FERRAZ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.73%
1.498 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.84%
929 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.83%
537 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.29%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.30%
9 votos
JACUHY
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM ATLÂNTICO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.98%
2.059 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.32%
1.043 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.89%
943 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.58%
65 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
10 votos
JARDIM BELA VISTA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.07%
1.374 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.08%
739 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.82%
402 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.94%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
2 votos
JARDIM CARAPINA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.63%
3.288 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.09%
1.365 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.30%
1.200 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.88%
52 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
6 votos
JARDIM DA SERRA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM GUANABARA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM LIMOEIRO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.31%
2.227 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.44%
927 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.58%
735 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.34%
53 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.33%
13 votos
JARDIM PRIMAVERA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM TROPICAL
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.52%
3.376 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.40%
1.602 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.07%
1.266 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
58 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
6 votos
JOSÉ DE ANCHIETA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.30%
4.226 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.64%
1.817 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.11%
1.262 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.88%
65 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
5 votos
JOSÉ DE ANCHIETA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.47%
216 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.00%
101 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.05%
81 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.74%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.74%
3 votos
JOSÉ DE ANCHIETA III
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
LAGOA DE CARAPEBUS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
LAGOA DE JACARAÍPE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
LARANJEIRAS VELHA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.73%
1.467 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.10%
527 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.10%
477 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
4 votos
MANGUINHOS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.44%
1.083 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.34%
587 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.59%
442 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.26%
27 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
8 votos
MANOEL PLAZA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
MARBELLA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
MARIA NIOBE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
MARINGÁ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.72%
613 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.06%
343 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.81%
169 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
15 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
1 votos
MATA DA SERRA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.22%
1.221 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.04%
620 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.78%
349 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.81%
18 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
3 votos
MORADA DE LARANJEIRAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.92%
1.764 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.93%
833 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.56%
532 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.21%
71 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
12 votos
NOSSA SENHORA DA CONCEIÇÃO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.13%
595 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)33.28%
403 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.52%
200 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.83%
10 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
3 votos
NOVA ALMEIDA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.34%
2.912 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.70%
1.628 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.11%
1.084 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.74%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
6 votos
NOVA CARAPINA I
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.79%
2.339 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.11%
1.072 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.86%
805 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.19%
51 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
2 votos
NOVA CARAPINA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.07%
1.771 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.60%
791 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.87%
607 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
5 votos
NOVA ZELÂNDIA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NOVO HORIZONTE
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.19%
3.679 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.49%
1.726 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.83%
1.539 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.35%
95 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
10 votos
NOVO PORTO CANOA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
OURIMAR
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PALMEIRAS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PARQUE DAS GAIVOTAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.43%
1.952 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.62%
954 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.82%
775 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.10%
41 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.03%
1 votos
PARQUE JACARAÍPE
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.33%
679 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.41%
371 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.42%
329 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.71%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
2 votos
PARQUE RESIDENCIAL LARANJEIRAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.63%
5.439 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.65%
2.653 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.33%
1.725 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.27%
126 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
13 votos
PARQUE RESIDENCIAL MESTRE ÁLVARO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PARQUE RESIDENCIAL NOVA ALMEIDA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PARQUE RESIDENCIAL TUBARÃO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.59%
952 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.14%
366 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.51%
306 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.51%
25 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
4 votos
PARQUE SANTA FÉ
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PITANGA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.57%
713 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.01%
278 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.13%
152 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.21%
14 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
1 votos
PLANALTO DE CARAPINA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PLANALTO SERRANO BLOCO A + PLANALTO SERRANO BLOCO B
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.48%
3.730 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.54%
2.478 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.12%
1.581 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.76%
60 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
7 votos
PLANÍCIE DA SERRA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
POLO INDUSTRIAL TUBARÃO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PORTAL DE JACARAÍPE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PORTO CANOA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.08%
2.795 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.30%
1.411 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.09%
883 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.39%
72 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
7 votos
PORTO DOURADO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PRAIA DA BALEIA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PRAIA DE CAPUBA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CARAPEBUS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.04%
915 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.14%
581 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.08%
356 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.70%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
1 votos
PRAIAMAR
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
REIS MAGOS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
RESIDENCIAL CENTRO DA SERRA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
RESIDENCIAL JACARAÍPE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
RESIDENCIAL VISTA DO MESTRE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
ROSÁRIO DE FÁTIMA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTA LUZIA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTA RITA DE CÁSSIA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTIAGO DA SERRA
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)41.95%
73 votos
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)39.08%
68 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.39%
32 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.57%
1 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
SANTO ANTÔNIO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.60%
1.397 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.58%
872 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.52%
456 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.23%
34 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
2 votos
SÃO DIOGO I
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO DIOGO II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.23%
1.468 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.94%
648 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.24%
548 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.22%
33 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
10 votos
SÃO DOMINGOS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.44%
1.247 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)33.45%
827 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.21%
376 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.77%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
3 votos
SÃO FRANCISCO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO GERALDO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.32%
593 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.68%
200 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)16.96%
164 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.62%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.41%
4 votos
SÃO JOÃO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO JUDAS TADEU
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.89%
1.035 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)34.58%
732 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.68%
332 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.80%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
1 votos
SÃO LOURENÇO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO MARCOS I
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO MARCOS II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.86%
1.010 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)33.87%
700 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.26%
336 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.77%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
5 votos
SÃO PATRÍCIO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO PEDRO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CENTRO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.22%
2.560 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)32.07%
1.603 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.57%
778 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.10%
55 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.04%
2 votos
SERRA DOURADA I
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.81%
2.315 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.03%
1.120 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.08%
778 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.81%
78 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.26%
11 votos
SERRA DOURADA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.11%
3.111 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.58%
1.339 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.96%
924 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.27%
69 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
4 votos
SERRA DOURADA III
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.05%
1.410 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.63%
761 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.72%
471 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.53%
14 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
2 votos
SERRAMAR
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SOLAR DE ANCHIETA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
TAQUARA I
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.07%
1.179 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.92%
555 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.80%
381 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.07%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
3 votos
TAQUARA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.31%
995 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.71%
508 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.72%
375 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.00%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.26%
5 votos
TERMINAL INTERMODAL DA SERRA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
VALPARAÍSO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.47%
3.231 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.12%
1.609 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.94%
1.005 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.30%
77 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
10 votos
VILA NOVA DE COLARES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.48%
2.678 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.24%
1.392 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.89%
1.161 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.32%
70 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
4 votos
VISTA DA SERRA I
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.81%
1.758 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.52%
899 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.54%
573 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
30 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
7 votos
VISTA DA SERRA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.67%
1.294 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.84%
684 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.83%
438 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.30%
32 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
9 votos
Zona Rural
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
Resultado em Serra
71 bairros mapeados · 251.114 votos válidos
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52,87%
132.776 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26,90%
67.558 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18,90%
47.462 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1,16%
2.915 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0,16%
403 votos