Em Vila Velha, Pazolini venceu em todos os 57 bairros; veja mapa

Assim como em Vitória, onde já foi prefeito, Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicanos) venceu em todos os bairros de Vila Velha na disputa de primeiro turno das Eleições 2026. Candidato ao governo do Espírito Santo, ele se saiu melhor nos 58 locais com seções eleitorais diante de Ricardo Ferraço (MDB), com quem concorre no segundo turno.





O maior reduto de votação é Coqueiral de Itaparica, onde o republicano recebeu 12.858 votos, quase o dobro do emedebista, que teve o apoio de 6.950 eleitores do bairro — o melhor desempenho de Ricardo em todo o município.





Outro bairro com participação expressiva do eleitorado é Itapuã, que deu a Pazolini 9.428 votos e, para Ricardo, 4.955.





Em vários locais, a votação do candidato do Republicanos foi mais do que o dobro da de seu oponente, como Glória, Barra do Jucu e Terra Vermelha.





Os dados referem-se à apuração registrada pelo Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). Vale ressaltar que estão listados apenas os bairros onde há seção de votação. Confira a votação por bairro no mapa abaixo: