Em Vila Velha, Pazolini venceu em todos os 57 bairros; veja mapa

ALECRIM
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.63%
2.274 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.16%
993 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.09%
635 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.99%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
5 votos
ALVORADA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.16%
2.461 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.38%
1.112 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.46%
765 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.89%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
5 votos
ARAÇÁS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.87%
2.647 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.09%
1.307 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.38%
790 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.43%
69 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
11 votos
ARGOLAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.17%
912 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.86%
411 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.87%
312 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.91%
15 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
3 votos
ARIBIRI
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.22%
3.707 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.95%
1.809 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.51%
1.108 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.22%
82 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
7 votos
ATAÍDE
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.42%
3.507 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.75%
1.573 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.26%
932 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.39%
85 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
11 votos
BALNEÁRIO PONTA DA FRUTA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.18%
1.079 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.86%
545 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.33%
372 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.53%
31 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
2 votos
BARRA DO JUCU
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.35%
2.341 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.99%
1.185 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.21%
967 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.25%
57 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
9 votos
BARRAMARES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)45.49%
1.141 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.75%
671 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.40%
662 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
34 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
BOA VISTA I
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.85%
154 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.92%
74 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.88%
62 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.02%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.34%
1 votos
BOA VISTA II
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.27%
3.098 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.58%
1.662 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.87%
981 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.12%
65 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
10 votos
BRISAMAR
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.01%
740 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.50%
363 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.88%
245 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.17%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.44%
6 votos
CAVALIERI
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CENTRO + PRAINHA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.01%
7.723 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.80%
4.119 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.48%
2.214 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.50%
214 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
30 votos
CHÁCARA DO CONDE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CIDADE DA BARRA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.74%
1.519 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.67%
629 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.30%
591 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.94%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.36%
10 votos
COBI DE BAIXO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)40.85%
306 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)37.12%
278 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.83%
156 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.80%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.40%
3 votos
COBI DE CIMA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)40.74%
231 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)32.80%
186 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)25.93%
147 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.53%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
COBILÂNDIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.94%
5.253 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.66%
2.740 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.98%
1.432 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.27%
121 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
16 votos
COCAL
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
COQUEIRAL DE ITAPARICA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.57%
12.858 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.42%
6.950 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.38%
4.251 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
333 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
66 votos
CRISTOVÃO COLOMBO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
DARLY SANTOS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.25%
304 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.18%
139 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.01%
85 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.56%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
DIVINO ESPÍRITO SANTO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.03%
1.960 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.76%
901 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.98%
594 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.11%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
4 votos
DOM JOÃO BATISTA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.73%
209 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.91%
93 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.34%
83 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.51%
2 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.51%
2 votos
GAROTO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
GLÓRIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.52%
4.273 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.49%
2.003 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.87%
1.200 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.87%
66 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
18 votos
GUARANHUNS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.80%
2.217 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.88%
1.010 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.04%
626 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.08%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
8 votos
IBES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.65%
3.992 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.91%
1.966 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.81%
1.228 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
99 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
20 votos
ILHA DA CONCEIÇÃO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.04%
733 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.58%
303 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.05%
232 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.31%
4 votos
ILHA DAS FLORES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.96%
1.788 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.60%
898 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.28%
651 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.10%
37 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.06%
2 votos
ILHA DOS AIRES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.98%
692 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.00%
359 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.24%
221 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.78%
10 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
ILHA DOS BENTOS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.89%
1.213 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.24%
624 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.66%
346 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.04%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
4 votos
INDUSTRIAL
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
INTERLAGOS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
ITAPOÃ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.42%
9.428 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.07%
4.955 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.83%
2.970 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.44%
254 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
43 votos
JABAETÉ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)45.17%
2.161 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.11%
1.297 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.13%
1.250 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.46%
70 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
6 votos
JABURUNA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.44%
1.048 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.70%
514 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.03%
347 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.68%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
3 votos
JARDIM ASTECA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM COLORADO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.96%
1.185 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.22%
630 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.33%
309 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.21%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
6 votos
JARDIM DO VALE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM GUADALAJARA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM GUARANHUNS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM MARILÂNDIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.67%
1.178 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.74%
587 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.41%
404 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.00%
22 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
4 votos
JOÃO GOULART
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JOCKEY DE ITAPARICA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
MORADA DA BARRA + XURI
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.74%
1.668 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.33%
990 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.04%
805 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.74%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
5 votos
MORADA DO SOL
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
MORRO DA LAGOA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NORMÍLIA DA CUNHA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NOSSA SENHORA DA PENHA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NOVA AMÉRICA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NOVA ITAPARICA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NOVA PONTA DA FRUTA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NOVO MÉXICO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.88%
1.944 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.24%
913 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.53%
575 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
38 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.26%
9 votos
OLARIA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PAUL
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.58%
1.691 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.47%
789 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.82%
583 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.13%
35 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
PEDRA DOS BÚZIOS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PLANALTO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.04%
902 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.73%
316 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.79%
215 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
2 votos
POLO EMPRESARIAL NOVO MÉXICO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PONTA DA FRUTA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.05%
1.734 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.87%
815 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.52%
552 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.24%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.32%
10 votos
PONTAL DAS GARÇAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.95%
61 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.13%
29 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.92%
21 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.00%
0 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
PRAIA DA COSTA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.05%
8.938 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.68%
4.493 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.83%
2.010 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.26%
198 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
28 votos
PRAIA DAS GAIVOTAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.43%
2.317 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.61%
1.289 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.22%
821 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.53%
69 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
9 votos
PRAIA DE ITAPARICA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.50%
752 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.07%
421 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.03%
163 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.40%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
PRAIA DOS RECIFES
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PRIMEIRO DE MAIO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.43%
485 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.97%
268 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.95%
166 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.54%
5 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
1 votos
RESIDENCIAL COQUEIRAL
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
RIO MARINHO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.38%
2.484 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.18%
1.311 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.06%
794 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.20%
56 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
8 votos
RIVIERA DA BARRA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SAGRADA FAMÍLIA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTA CLARA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTA INÊS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.16%
2.352 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.22%
1.098 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.33%
684 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.17%
49 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
5 votos
SANTA MÔNICA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.71%
2.376 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.21%
1.038 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.64%
644 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.19%
49 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
10 votos
SANTA MONICA POPULAR
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTA PAULA I
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.34%
604 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.95%
246 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.40%
208 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.03%
11 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
3 votos
SANTA PAULA II
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTA RITA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.78%
3.222 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.69%
1.570 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.66%
1.039 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.75%
44 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
7 votos
SANTOS DUMONT
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.19%
1.170 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.92%
613 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.01%
297 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.51%
32 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.38%
8 votos
SÃO CONRADO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.22%
1.015 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.72%
436 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.42%
357 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.25%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.38%
7 votos
SÃO TORQUATO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.61%
1.767 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.44%
1.008 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.05%
618 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.79%
27 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
4 votos
SOTECO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.17%
4.752 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.04%
2.329 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.28%
1.402 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.23%
106 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
25 votos
TERRA VERMELHA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.97%
2.208 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)24.82%
1.097 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.67%
1.046 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
58 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
10 votos
ULISSES GUIMARÃES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.70%
1.711 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)27.56%
949 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.61%
744 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.99%
34 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
5 votos
VALE ENCANTADO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.89%
3.718 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.27%
1.681 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.39%
1.157 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.26%
84 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
12 votos
VILA BATISTA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
VILA GARRIDO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.66%
3.349 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.24%
1.766 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.81%
1.284 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.14%
74 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
10 votos
VILA GUARANHUNS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
VILA NOVA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.53%
1.714 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.11%
868 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.77%
569 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
9 votos
VINTE E TRÊS DE MAIO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
VISTA DA PENHA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
ZUMBI DOS PALMARES
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
Resultado em Vila Velha
57 bairros mapeados · 254.010 votos válidos
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54,04%
137.266 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27,13%
68.906 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17,41%
44.235 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1,22%
3.097 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0,20%
506 votos