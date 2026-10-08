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Eleições 2026

Em Vila Velha, Pazolini venceu em todos os 57 bairros; veja mapa

Ex-prefeito de Vitória está na disputa de segundo turno pelo governo do Estado com Ricardo Ferraço

Publicado em 08 de Outubro de 2026 às 14:36

Aline Nunes

Aline Nunes

Publicado em 

08 out 2026 às 14:36
Votação por bairro em Vila Velha nas Eleições 2026
Em Vila Velha, o maior reduto de votação é Coqueiral de Itaparica Arquivo e Arte AG

Assim como em Vitória, onde já foi prefeito, Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicanos) venceu em todos os bairros de Vila Velha na disputa de primeiro turno das Eleições 2026. Candidato ao governo do Espírito Santo, ele se saiu melhor nos 58 locais com seções eleitorais diante de Ricardo Ferraço (MDB), com quem concorre no segundo turno. 


O maior reduto de votação é Coqueiral de Itaparica, onde o republicano recebeu 12.858 votos, quase o dobro do emedebista, que teve o apoio de 6.950 eleitores do bairro — o melhor desempenho de Ricardo em todo o município. 


Outro bairro com participação expressiva do eleitorado é Itapuã, que deu a Pazolini 9.428 votos e, para Ricardo, 4.955. 


Em vários locais, a votação do candidato do Republicanos foi mais do que o dobro da de seu oponente, como Glória, Barra do Jucu e Terra Vermelha. 


Os dados referem-se à apuração registrada pelo Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). Vale ressaltar que estão listados apenas os bairros onde há seção de votação. Confira a votação por bairro no mapa abaixo:

Apuração por bairro — Vila Velha (governador)
Eleições 2026

Apuração por bairro — Vila Velha (governador)

Ver resultado geral

ALECRIM

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.63%
2.274 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.16%
993 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.09%
635 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.99%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
5 votos

ALVORADA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.16%
2.461 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.38%
1.112 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.46%
765 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.89%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
5 votos

ARAÇÁS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.87%
2.647 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.09%
1.307 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.38%
790 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.43%
69 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
11 votos

ARGOLAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.17%
912 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.86%
411 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.87%
312 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.91%
15 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
3 votos

ARIBIRI

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.22%
3.707 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.95%
1.809 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.51%
1.108 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.22%
82 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
7 votos

ATAÍDE

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.42%
3.507 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.75%
1.573 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.26%
932 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.39%
85 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
11 votos

BALNEÁRIO PONTA DA FRUTA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.18%
1.079 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.86%
545 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.33%
372 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.53%
31 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
2 votos

BARRA DO JUCU

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.35%
2.341 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.99%
1.185 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.21%
967 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.25%
57 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
9 votos

BARRAMARES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)45.49%
1.141 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.75%
671 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.40%
662 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
34 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

BOA VISTA I

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.85%
154 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.92%
74 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.88%
62 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.02%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.34%
1 votos

BOA VISTA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.27%
3.098 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.58%
1.662 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.87%
981 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.12%
65 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
10 votos

BRISAMAR

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.01%
740 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.50%
363 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.88%
245 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.17%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.44%
6 votos

CAVALIERI

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CENTRO + PRAINHA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.01%
7.723 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.80%
4.119 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.48%
2.214 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.50%
214 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
30 votos

CHÁCARA DO CONDE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CIDADE DA BARRA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.74%
1.519 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.67%
629 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.30%
591 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.94%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.36%
10 votos

COBI DE BAIXO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)40.85%
306 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)37.12%
278 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.83%
156 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.80%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.40%
3 votos

COBI DE CIMA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)40.74%
231 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)32.80%
186 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)25.93%
147 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.53%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

COBILÂNDIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.94%
5.253 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.66%
2.740 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.98%
1.432 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.27%
121 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
16 votos

COCAL

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

COQUEIRAL DE ITAPARICA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.57%
12.858 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.42%
6.950 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.38%
4.251 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
333 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
66 votos

CRISTOVÃO COLOMBO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

DARLY SANTOS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.25%
304 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.18%
139 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.01%
85 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.56%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

DIVINO ESPÍRITO SANTO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.03%
1.960 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.76%
901 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.98%
594 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.11%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
4 votos

DOM JOÃO BATISTA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.73%
209 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.91%
93 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.34%
83 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.51%
2 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.51%
2 votos

GAROTO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

GLÓRIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.52%
4.273 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.49%
2.003 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.87%
1.200 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.87%
66 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
18 votos

GUARANHUNS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.80%
2.217 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.88%
1.010 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.04%
626 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.08%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
8 votos

IBES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.65%
3.992 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.91%
1.966 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.81%
1.228 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
99 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
20 votos

ILHA DA CONCEIÇÃO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.04%
733 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.58%
303 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.05%
232 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.31%
4 votos

ILHA DAS FLORES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.96%
1.788 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.60%
898 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.28%
651 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.10%
37 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.06%
2 votos

ILHA DOS AIRES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.98%
692 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.00%
359 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.24%
221 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.78%
10 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

ILHA DOS BENTOS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.89%
1.213 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.24%
624 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.66%
346 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.04%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
4 votos

INDUSTRIAL

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

INTERLAGOS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

ITAPOÃ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.42%
9.428 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.07%
4.955 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.83%
2.970 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.44%
254 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
43 votos

JABAETÉ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)45.17%
2.161 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.11%
1.297 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.13%
1.250 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.46%
70 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
6 votos

JABURUNA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.44%
1.048 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.70%
514 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.03%
347 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.68%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
3 votos

JARDIM ASTECA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM COLORADO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.96%
1.185 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.22%
630 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.33%
309 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.21%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
6 votos

JARDIM DO VALE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM GUADALAJARA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM GUARANHUNS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM MARILÂNDIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.67%
1.178 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.74%
587 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.41%
404 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.00%
22 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
4 votos

JOÃO GOULART

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JOCKEY DE ITAPARICA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

MORADA DA BARRA + XURI

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.74%
1.668 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.33%
990 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.04%
805 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.74%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
5 votos

MORADA DO SOL

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

MORRO DA LAGOA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NORMÍLIA DA CUNHA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NOSSA SENHORA DA PENHA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NOVA AMÉRICA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NOVA ITAPARICA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NOVA PONTA DA FRUTA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NOVO MÉXICO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.88%
1.944 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.24%
913 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.53%
575 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
38 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.26%
9 votos

OLARIA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PAUL

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.58%
1.691 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.47%
789 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.82%
583 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.13%
35 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

PEDRA DOS BÚZIOS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PLANALTO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.04%
902 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.73%
316 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.79%
215 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
2 votos

POLO EMPRESARIAL NOVO MÉXICO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PONTA DA FRUTA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.05%
1.734 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.87%
815 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.52%
552 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.24%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.32%
10 votos

PONTAL DAS GARÇAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.95%
61 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.13%
29 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.92%
21 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.00%
0 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

PRAIA DA COSTA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.05%
8.938 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.68%
4.493 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.83%
2.010 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.26%
198 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
28 votos

PRAIA DAS GAIVOTAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.43%
2.317 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.61%
1.289 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.22%
821 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.53%
69 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
9 votos

PRAIA DE ITAPARICA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.50%
752 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.07%
421 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.03%
163 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.40%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

PRAIA DOS RECIFES

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PRIMEIRO DE MAIO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.43%
485 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.97%
268 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.95%
166 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.54%
5 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
1 votos

RESIDENCIAL COQUEIRAL

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

RIO MARINHO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.38%
2.484 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.18%
1.311 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.06%
794 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.20%
56 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
8 votos

RIVIERA DA BARRA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SAGRADA FAMÍLIA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTA CLARA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTA INÊS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.16%
2.352 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.22%
1.098 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.33%
684 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.17%
49 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
5 votos

SANTA MÔNICA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.71%
2.376 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.21%
1.038 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.64%
644 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.19%
49 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
10 votos

SANTA PAULA I

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.34%
604 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.95%
246 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.40%
208 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.03%
11 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
3 votos

SANTA PAULA II

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTA RITA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.78%
3.222 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.69%
1.570 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.66%
1.039 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.75%
44 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
7 votos

SANTOS DUMONT

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.19%
1.170 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.92%
613 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.01%
297 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.51%
32 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.38%
8 votos

SÃO CONRADO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.22%
1.015 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.72%
436 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.42%
357 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.25%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.38%
7 votos

SÃO TORQUATO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.61%
1.767 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.44%
1.008 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.05%
618 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.79%
27 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
4 votos

SOTECO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.17%
4.752 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.04%
2.329 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.28%
1.402 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.23%
106 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
25 votos

TERRA VERMELHA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.97%
2.208 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)24.82%
1.097 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.67%
1.046 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
58 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
10 votos

ULISSES GUIMARÃES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.70%
1.711 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)27.56%
949 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.61%
744 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.99%
34 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
5 votos

VALE ENCANTADO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.89%
3.718 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.27%
1.681 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.39%
1.157 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.26%
84 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
12 votos

VILA BATISTA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

VILA GARRIDO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.66%
3.349 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.24%
1.766 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.81%
1.284 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.14%
74 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
10 votos

VILA GUARANHUNS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

VILA NOVA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.53%
1.714 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.11%
868 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.77%
569 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
9 votos

VINTE E TRÊS DE MAIO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

VISTA DA PENHA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

ZUMBI DOS PALMARES

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

Resultado em Vila Velha

57 bairros mapeados · 254.010 votos válidos

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54,04%
137.266 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27,13%
68.906 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17,41%
44.235 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1,22%
3.097 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0,20%
506 votos

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