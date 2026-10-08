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Eleições 2026

Na Serra, Pazolini venceu em 70 bairros e Ricardo ganhou em um; veja mapa

Os dois candidatos estão na disputa de segundo turno para o governo do Espírito Santo; confira como foi a votação

Publicado em 08 de Outubro de 2026 às 16:21

Aline Nunes

Aline Nunes

Publicado em 

08 out 2026 às 16:21
Votação para governo do Estado por bairros da Serra
Seções de Jacaraípe concentraram a maioria dos votos dos eleitores da Serra
 Arte AG

O ex-prefeito de Vitória Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicanos) conquistou a preferência do eleitorado em praticamente todos os bairros da Serra no primeiro turno das Eleições 2026. Na disputa pelo governo do Espírito Santo, o candidato venceu em 70 locais. Ricardo Ferraço (MDB), que tenta a reeleição, ganhou em Santiago da Serra, na região rural do município. 


O melhor desempenho do republicano foi nas seções de Jacaraípe, onde obteve 9.088 votos. Também foi na região que Ricardo teve a votação mais expressiva na Serra, com o apoio de 4.834 eleitores. 


Em vários bairros, Pazolini ainda conquistou mais do que o dobro dos votos do emedebista, com quem vai disputar o segundo turno, como é o caso de Carapina Grande, Feu Rosa e Cidade Continental. 


Os dados referem-se à apuração registrada pelo Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). Vale ressaltar que foram relacionados apenas os bairros com seção eleitoral. Confira no mapa como ficou a votação dos candidatos:

Apuração por bairro — Serra (governador)
Eleições 2026

Apuração por bairro — Serra (governador)

Ver resultado geral

ALTEROSAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.47%
323 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.05%
149 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.56%
89 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.40%
8 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.52%
3 votos

ANDRÉ CARLONI

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.64%
1.948 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.19%
1.123 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.00%
731 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
3 votos

JACARAÍPE / DAS LARANJEIRAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.79%
9.088 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.55%
4.834 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.39%
3.402 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
192 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
31 votos

DE FÁTIMA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.36%
1.563 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.02%
944 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.69%
508 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.79%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
4 votos

BAIRRO NOVO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

BALNEÁRIO DE CARAPEBUS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.66%
763 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.40%
414 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.53%
369 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.34%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.06%
1 votos

BARCELONA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.32%
4.223 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.48%
2.379 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.71%
1.349 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.36%
110 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
10 votos

BARRO BRANCO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.77%
1.923 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.15%
804 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.55%
551 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.44%
48 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
3 votos

BELVEDERE

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.06%
336 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)35.85%
256 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.39%
117 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.56%
4 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
1 votos

BICANGA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.31%
517 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.00%
219 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.53%
205 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.95%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
2 votos

BOA VISTA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.14%
956 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.96%
485 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.90%
340 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.89%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
2 votos

BOA VISTA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.90%
240 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.78%
124 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.08%
111 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.25%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

BOULEVARD LAGOA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CAÇAROCA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CAMARÁ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.35%
326 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.50%
162 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.62%
92 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.19%
7 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.34%
2 votos

CAMPINHO DA SERRA I

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.00%
274 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.73%
185 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.38%
113 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.54%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.34%
2 votos

CAMPINHO DA SERRA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.06%
808 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.77%
431 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.81%
292 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.03%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.32%
5 votos

CANTINHO DO CÉU

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CARAPINA GRANDE + CARAPINA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.23%
4.691 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.68%
2.263 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.05%
1.767 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.98%
86 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
6 votos

CASCATA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.08%
899 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.09%
512 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.78%
313 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.05%
36 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

CASTELÂNDIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)46.74%
968 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.52%
570 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.69%
470 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.27%
47 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.77%
16 votos

CENTRAL CARAPINA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.68%
1.857 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)28.65%
1.116 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.70%
884 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
36 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
2 votos

CHÁCARA PARREIRAL

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.68%
1.622 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.97%
674 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.14%
482 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.96%
27 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
7 votos

CHAPADA GRANDE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CIDADE CONTINENTAL ÁSIA + CIDADE CONTINENTAL OCEANIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.39%
4.395 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.33%
1.851 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.52%
1.549 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.47%
117 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
23 votos

CIDADE NOVA / PUTIRI

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)41.13%
174 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)32.39%
137 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.77%
109 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.47%
2 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
1 votos

CIDADE POMAR

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.11%
995 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.81%
523 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.25%
471 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.58%
32 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
5 votos

CIVIT I

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CIVIT II

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

COLINA DA SERRA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.99%
991 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.52%
550 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.10%
236 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.11%
20 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.28%
5 votos

COLINA DE LARANJEIRAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.73%
1.268 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.26%
667 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.65%
393 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.23%
29 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
3 votos

CONJUNTO CARAPINA I

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CONJUNTO JACARAÍPE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CONTINENTAL

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

COSTA BELA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

COSTA DOURADA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

DIAMANTINA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

DIVINÓPOLIS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.39%
610 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.58%
390 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.38%
227 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.49%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
2 votos

ELDOURADO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.55%
2.384 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.37%
1.242 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.91%
858 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
46 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
7 votos

ENSEADA DE JACARAÍPE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

ESTÂNCIA MONAZÍTICA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

EURICO SALLES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.61%
784 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.57%
477 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.77%
335 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.56%
9 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.50%
8 votos

FEU ROSA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.63%
7.618 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.92%
3.751 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.99%
2.893 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
190 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
22 votos

GUARACIABA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

HÉLIO FERRAZ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.73%
1.498 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.84%
929 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.83%
537 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.29%
39 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.30%
9 votos

JACUHY

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM ATLÂNTICO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.98%
2.059 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.32%
1.043 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.89%
943 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.58%
65 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
10 votos

JARDIM BELA VISTA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.07%
1.374 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.08%
739 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.82%
402 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.94%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
2 votos

JARDIM CARAPINA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.63%
3.288 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.09%
1.365 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.30%
1.200 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.88%
52 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
6 votos

JARDIM DA SERRA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM GUANABARA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM LIMOEIRO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.31%
2.227 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.44%
927 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.58%
735 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.34%
53 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.33%
13 votos

JARDIM PRIMAVERA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM TROPICAL

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.52%
3.376 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.40%
1.602 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.07%
1.266 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
58 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
6 votos

JOSÉ DE ANCHIETA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.30%
4.226 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.64%
1.817 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.11%
1.262 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.88%
65 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
5 votos

JOSÉ DE ANCHIETA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.47%
216 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.00%
101 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.05%
81 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.74%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.74%
3 votos

JOSÉ DE ANCHIETA III

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

LAGOA DE CARAPEBUS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

LAGOA DE JACARAÍPE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

LARANJEIRAS VELHA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.73%
1.467 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.10%
527 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.10%
477 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
4 votos

MANGUINHOS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.44%
1.083 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.34%
587 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.59%
442 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.26%
27 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
8 votos

MANOEL PLAZA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

MARBELLA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

MARIA NIOBE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

MARINGÁ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.72%
613 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.06%
343 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.81%
169 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
15 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
1 votos

MATA DA SERRA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.22%
1.221 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.04%
620 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.78%
349 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.81%
18 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
3 votos

MORADA DE LARANJEIRAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.92%
1.764 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.93%
833 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.56%
532 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.21%
71 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
12 votos

NOSSA SENHORA DA CONCEIÇÃO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.13%
595 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)33.28%
403 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.52%
200 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.83%
10 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
3 votos

NOVA ALMEIDA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.34%
2.912 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.70%
1.628 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.11%
1.084 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.74%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
6 votos

NOVA CARAPINA I

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.79%
2.339 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.11%
1.072 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.86%
805 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.19%
51 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
2 votos

NOVA CARAPINA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.07%
1.771 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.60%
791 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.87%
607 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.31%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
5 votos

NOVA ZELÂNDIA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NOVO HORIZONTE

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.19%
3.679 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.49%
1.726 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.83%
1.539 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.35%
95 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
10 votos

NOVO PORTO CANOA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

OURIMAR

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PALMEIRAS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PARQUE DAS GAIVOTAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.43%
1.952 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.62%
954 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.82%
775 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.10%
41 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.03%
1 votos

PARQUE JACARAÍPE

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.33%
679 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.41%
371 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.42%
329 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.71%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
2 votos

PARQUE RESIDENCIAL LARANJEIRAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.63%
5.439 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.65%
2.653 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.33%
1.725 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.27%
126 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
13 votos

PARQUE RESIDENCIAL MESTRE ÁLVARO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PARQUE RESIDENCIAL NOVA ALMEIDA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PARQUE RESIDENCIAL TUBARÃO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.59%
952 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.14%
366 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.51%
306 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.51%
25 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
4 votos

PARQUE SANTA FÉ

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PITANGA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.57%
713 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.01%
278 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.13%
152 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.21%
14 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
1 votos

PLANALTO DE CARAPINA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PLANALTO SERRANO BLOCO A + PLANALTO SERRANO BLOCO B

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.48%
3.730 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.54%
2.478 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.12%
1.581 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.76%
60 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
7 votos

PLANÍCIE DA SERRA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

POLO INDUSTRIAL TUBARÃO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PORTAL DE JACARAÍPE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PORTO CANOA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.08%
2.795 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.30%
1.411 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.09%
883 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.39%
72 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
7 votos

PORTO DOURADO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PRAIA DA BALEIA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PRAIA DE CAPUBA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CARAPEBUS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)49.04%
915 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.14%
581 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.08%
356 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.70%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
1 votos

PRAIAMAR

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

REIS MAGOS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

RESIDENCIAL CENTRO DA SERRA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

RESIDENCIAL JACARAÍPE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

RESIDENCIAL VISTA DO MESTRE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

ROSÁRIO DE FÁTIMA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTA LUZIA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTA RITA DE CÁSSIA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTIAGO DA SERRA

RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)41.95%
73 votos
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)39.08%
68 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.39%
32 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.57%
1 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

SANTO ANTÔNIO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.60%
1.397 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)31.58%
872 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.52%
456 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.23%
34 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
2 votos

SÃO DIOGO I

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO DIOGO II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.23%
1.468 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.94%
648 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.24%
548 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.22%
33 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
10 votos

SÃO DOMINGOS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.44%
1.247 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)33.45%
827 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.21%
376 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.77%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.12%
3 votos

SÃO FRANCISCO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO GERALDO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.32%
593 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.68%
200 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)16.96%
164 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.62%
6 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.41%
4 votos

SÃO JOÃO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO JUDAS TADEU

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.89%
1.035 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)34.58%
732 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.68%
332 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.80%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.05%
1 votos

SÃO LOURENÇO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO MARCOS I

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO MARCOS II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.86%
1.010 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)33.87%
700 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.26%
336 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.77%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.24%
5 votos

SÃO PATRÍCIO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO PEDRO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CENTRO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)51.22%
2.560 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)32.07%
1.603 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.57%
778 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.10%
55 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.04%
2 votos

SERRA DOURADA I

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.81%
2.315 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.03%
1.120 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.08%
778 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.81%
78 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.26%
11 votos

SERRA DOURADA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.11%
3.111 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.58%
1.339 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.96%
924 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.27%
69 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
4 votos

SERRA DOURADA III

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.05%
1.410 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.63%
761 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.72%
471 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.53%
14 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
2 votos

SERRAMAR

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SOLAR DE ANCHIETA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

TAQUARA I

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.07%
1.179 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.92%
555 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.80%
381 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.07%
23 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
3 votos

TAQUARA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.31%
995 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.71%
508 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.72%
375 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.00%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.26%
5 votos

TERMINAL INTERMODAL DA SERRA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

VALPARAÍSO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.47%
3.231 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.12%
1.609 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.94%
1.005 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.30%
77 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
10 votos

VILA NOVA DE COLARES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.48%
2.678 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.24%
1.392 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.89%
1.161 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.32%
70 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
4 votos

VISTA DA SERRA I

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.81%
1.758 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.52%
899 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.54%
573 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.92%
30 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
7 votos

VISTA DA SERRA II

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.67%
1.294 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.84%
684 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.83%
438 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.30%
32 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.37%
9 votos

Zona Rural

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

Resultado em Serra

71 bairros mapeados · 251.114 votos válidos

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52,87%
132.776 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26,90%
67.558 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18,90%
47.462 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1,16%
2.915 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0,16%
403 votos

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