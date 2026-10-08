Pazolini venceu em todos os bairros de Vitória no primeiro turno; veja mapa

AEROPORTO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
ANDORINHAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)69.98%
1.422 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)19.54%
397 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)9.74%
198 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.59%
12 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
3 votos
ANTÔNIO HONÓRIO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.77%
1.278 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.48%
506 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.50%
439 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.98%
22 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
6 votos
ARIOVALDO FAVALESSA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
BARRO VERMELHO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
BELA VISTA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
BENTO FERREIRA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.46%
4.187 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.96%
2.190 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.43%
1.365 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.97%
76 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
14 votos
BOA VISTA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
BONFIM
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.67%
1.754 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.82%
649 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.59%
415 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.67%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
7 votos
CARATOÍRA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.10%
442 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.62%
263 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.85%
210 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.22%
2 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
2 votos
CENTRO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)46.30%
3.264 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.60%
1.875 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.10%
1.840 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.72%
51 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
19 votos
COMDUSA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CONQUISTA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
CONSOLAÇÃO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.41%
1.786 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.15%
746 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.94%
675 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.47%
15 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.03%
1 votos
CRUZAMENTO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
DA PENHA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.73%
3.659 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.32%
1.453 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.34%
1.080 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.53%
33 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
5 votos
DE LOURDES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.52%
765 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.92%
358 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.91%
185 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.28%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.38%
5 votos
DO CABRAL
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
DO MOSCOSO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
DO QUADRO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.99%
959 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.88%
399 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.33%
372 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.52%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
5 votos
ENSEADA DO SUÁ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.37%
378 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.20%
241 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.80%
158 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.13%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.50%
4 votos
ESTRELINHA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
FONTE GRANDE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
FORTE SÃO JOÃO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.44%
1.253 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.89%
540 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.73%
446 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.58%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.35%
8 votos
FRADINHOS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.89%
541 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.27%
264 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.81%
153 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.83%
8 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
2 votos
GOIABEIRAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.19%
1.357 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.62%
640 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.50%
559 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.38%
36 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.31%
8 votos
GRANDE VITÓRIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)66.56%
2.657 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.54%
740 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.13%
564 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.60%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
7 votos
GURIGICA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
HORTO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
ILHA DAS CAIEIRAS
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)65.54%
2.081 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)17.89%
568 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.40%
489 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.82%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.35%
11 votos
ILHA DE SANTA MARIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.76%
748 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)35.98%
552 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.80%
227 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.26%
4 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
3 votos
ILHA DO BOI
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.56%
536 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.27%
259 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)9.15%
81 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.02%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
ILHA DO FRADE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
ILHA DO PRÍNCIPE
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.61%
1.125 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.44%
398 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.19%
319 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.65%
12 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
2 votos
INHANGUETÁ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.36%
1.849 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.58%
551 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.28%
542 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.71%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
2 votos
ITARARÉ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.83%
2.465 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.55%
859 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.05%
640 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.43%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
6 votos
JABOUR
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JARDIM CAMBURI
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.26%
15.926 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.69%
8.438 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.63%
5.678 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.20%
367 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
68 votos
JARDIM DA PENHA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.56%
9.246 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.16%
5.150 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.95%
3.649 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
200 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
42 votos
JESUS DE NAZARETH
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
JOANA D'ARC
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)64.26%
1.032 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.87%
303 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.00%
257 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.50%
8 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.37%
6 votos
JUCUTUQUARA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.82%
1.956 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.50%
963 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.30%
665 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.16%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
8 votos
MARIA ORTIZ
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.51%
4.115 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)19.20%
1.306 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.10%
1.299 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.06%
72 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
9 votos
MARIO CYPRESTE
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.50%
3.460 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.65%
1.599 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.14%
1.131 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.59%
37 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
7 votos
MARUÍPE
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.86%
3.621 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.87%
1.584 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.18%
1.094 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.86%
55 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
14 votos
MATA DA PRAIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.22%
2.900 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.22%
1.483 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.95%
978 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.43%
78 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
10 votos
MONTE BELO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.78%
427 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.42%
238 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.32%
132 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.24%
10 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
2 votos
MORADA DE CAMBURI
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NAZARETH
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
NOVA PALESTINA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)70.42%
2.824 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)15.96%
640 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.09%
525 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.42%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
4 votos
PARQUE INDUSTRIAL
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PARQUE MOSCOSO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)46.88%
1.300 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.49%
790 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.33%
647 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
28 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
8 votos
PIEDADE
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PONTAL DE CAMBURI
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PRAIA DO CANTO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.14%
6.656 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.11%
3.391 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.74%
1.484 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.84%
98 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
20 votos
PRAIA DO SUÁ
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
REDENÇÃO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
REPÚBLICA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.36%
3.287 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.78%
1.590 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.79%
997 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.89%
53 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
10 votos
RESISTÊNCIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)72.60%
1.905 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)14.86%
390 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)11.93%
313 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.34%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
7 votos
ROMÃO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.56%
657 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.92%
299 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.96%
287 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.56%
7 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos
SANTA CECÍLIA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTA CLARA
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
PRAIA DE SANTA HELENA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.38%
1.228 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.13%
602 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.46%
288 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.93%
20 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
2 votos
SANTA LÚCIA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.72%
4.627 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.65%
2.296 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.47%
1.285 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
84 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
12 votos
SANTA LUÍZA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.68%
1.222 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.23%
587 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.89%
321 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.97%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
5 votos
SANTA MARTHA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.16%
1.723 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.97%
609 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.12%
419 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.58%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
5 votos
SANTA TEREZA
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.10%
1.209 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.83%
496 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.35%
361 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.58%
12 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
3 votos
SANTO ANDRÉ
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTO ANTÔNIO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.69%
1.958 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.16%
706 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.79%
627 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.14%
38 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
7 votos
SANTOS DUMONT
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SANTOS REIS
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO BENEDITO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SÃO CRISTOVÃO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.06%
1.402 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.44%
552 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.44%
281 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.93%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
3 votos
SÃO PEDRO III
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)68.89%
2.918 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.27%
774 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.25%
519 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.57%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.02%
1 votos
SÃO PEDRO I + SÃO PEDRO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)67.22%
2.291 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.84%
642 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.17%
449 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.62%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
5 votos
SEGURANÇA DO LAR
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
SOLON BORGES
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.00%
453 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.49%
190 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.41%
157 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.87%
7 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
2 votos
TABUAZEIRO
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.49%
1.831 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.59%
714 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.30%
463 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.46%
14 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
5 votos
UNIVERSITÁRIO
Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas
VILA RUBIM
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.56%
331 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.67%
171 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.12%
112 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.49%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
1 votos
Resultado em Vitoria
48 bairros mapeados · 203.528 votos válidos
LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56,51%
115.011 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25,03%
50.939 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17,39%
35.387 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0,89%
1.803 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0,19%
388 votos