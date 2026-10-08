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Eleições 2026

Pazolini venceu em todos os bairros de Vitória no primeiro turno; veja mapa

O ex-prefeito da Capital levou vantagem sobre Ricardo Ferraço (MDB), com quem disputa o segundo turno para o governo do Estado

Publicado em 08 de Outubro de 2026 às 10:05

Aline Nunes

Aline Nunes

Publicado em 

08 out 2026 às 10:05
Votação por bairro em Vitória nas Eleições 2026
Em Vitória, a maior votação foi registrada em Jardim Camburi Arquivo e Arte AG

O ex-prefeito de Vitória Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicanos) foi o mais bem votado no primeiro turno das Eleições 2026 em todos os 48 bairros da Capital onde há seção eleitoral. O candidato se saiu melhor que Ricardo Ferraço (MDB), com quem disputa o segundo turno para o governo do Espírito Santo


A maior votação foi registrada em Jardim Camburi: o republicano recebeu apoio de 15.926 eleitores. É desse bairro também o melhor desempenho de Ricardo, que obteve 8.438 votos. 


Em alguns locais, Pazolini teve mais do que o dobro de votos e até mesmo três vezes a votação do concorrente, como em Joana D'Arc, Forte São João, Ilha das Caieiras e Maria Ortiz. 


Os dados referem-se à apuração registrada pelo Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). É importante frisar que não constam todos os bairros do município, mas apenas aqueles com seção de votação. Confira o detalhamento no mapa abaixo:


Apuração por bairro — Vitoria (governador)
Eleições 2026

Apuração por bairro — Vitoria (governador)

Ver resultado geral

AEROPORTO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

ANDORINHAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)69.98%
1.422 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)19.54%
397 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)9.74%
198 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.59%
12 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
3 votos

ANTÔNIO HONÓRIO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.77%
1.278 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.48%
506 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.50%
439 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.98%
22 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
6 votos

ARIOVALDO FAVALESSA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

BARRO VERMELHO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

BELA VISTA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

BENTO FERREIRA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.46%
4.187 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.96%
2.190 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.43%
1.365 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.97%
76 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
14 votos

BOA VISTA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

BONFIM

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.67%
1.754 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.82%
649 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.59%
415 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.67%
19 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
7 votos

CARATOÍRA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.10%
442 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.62%
263 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)22.85%
210 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.22%
2 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
2 votos

CENTRO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)46.30%
3.264 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.60%
1.875 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)26.10%
1.840 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.72%
51 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
19 votos

COMDUSA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CONQUISTA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

CONSOLAÇÃO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.41%
1.786 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.15%
746 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)20.94%
675 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.47%
15 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.03%
1 votos

CRUZAMENTO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

DA PENHA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.73%
3.659 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.32%
1.453 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.34%
1.080 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.53%
33 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.08%
5 votos

DE LOURDES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.52%
765 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.92%
358 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.91%
185 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.28%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.38%
5 votos

DO CABRAL

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

DO MOSCOSO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

DO QUADRO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)54.99%
959 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.88%
399 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.33%
372 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.52%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
5 votos

ENSEADA DO SUÁ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)47.37%
378 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)30.20%
241 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.80%
158 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)2.13%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.50%
4 votos

ESTRELINHA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

FONTE GRANDE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

FORTE SÃO JOÃO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.44%
1.253 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.89%
540 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.73%
446 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.58%
13 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.35%
8 votos

FRADINHOS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.89%
541 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.27%
264 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.81%
153 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.83%
8 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
2 votos

GOIABEIRAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.19%
1.357 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.62%
640 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)21.50%
559 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.38%
36 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.31%
8 votos

GRANDE VITÓRIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)66.56%
2.657 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.54%
740 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.13%
564 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.60%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
7 votos

GURIGICA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

HORTO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

ILHA DAS CAIEIRAS

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)65.54%
2.081 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)17.89%
568 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.40%
489 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.82%
26 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.35%
11 votos

ILHA DE SANTA MARIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)48.76%
748 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)35.98%
552 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.80%
227 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.26%
4 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.20%
3 votos

ILHA DO BOI

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.56%
536 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.27%
259 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)9.15%
81 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.02%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

ILHA DO FRADE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

ILHA DO PRÍNCIPE

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.61%
1.125 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.44%
398 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.19%
319 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.65%
12 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
2 votos

INHANGUETÁ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.36%
1.849 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.58%
551 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.28%
542 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.71%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.07%
2 votos

ITARARÉ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)61.83%
2.465 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.55%
859 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.05%
640 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.43%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
6 votos

JABOUR

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JARDIM CAMBURI

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.26%
15.926 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.69%
8.438 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.63%
5.678 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.20%
367 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
68 votos

JARDIM DA PENHA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)50.56%
9.246 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.16%
5.150 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.95%
3.649 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.09%
200 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
42 votos

JESUS DE NAZARETH

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

JOANA D'ARC

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)64.26%
1.032 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.87%
303 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.00%
257 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.50%
8 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.37%
6 votos

JUCUTUQUARA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.82%
1.956 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.50%
963 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.30%
665 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.16%
42 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
8 votos

MARIA ORTIZ

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.51%
4.115 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)19.20%
1.306 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.10%
1.299 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.06%
72 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
9 votos

MARIO CYPRESTE

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.50%
3.460 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25.65%
1.599 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.14%
1.131 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.59%
37 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.11%
7 votos

MARUÍPE

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.86%
3.621 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.87%
1.584 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.18%
1.094 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.86%
55 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.22%
14 votos

MATA DA PRAIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.22%
2.900 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.22%
1.483 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.95%
978 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.43%
78 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
10 votos

MONTE BELO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.78%
427 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.42%
238 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.32%
132 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.24%
10 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
2 votos

MORADA DE CAMBURI

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NAZARETH

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

NOVA PALESTINA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)70.42%
2.824 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)15.96%
640 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.09%
525 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.42%
17 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.10%
4 votos

PARQUE INDUSTRIAL

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PARQUE MOSCOSO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)46.88%
1.300 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.49%
790 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.33%
647 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
28 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.29%
8 votos

PIEDADE

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PONTAL DE CAMBURI

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PRAIA DO CANTO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.14%
6.656 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)29.11%
3.391 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.74%
1.484 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.84%
98 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
20 votos

PRAIA DO SUÁ

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

REDENÇÃO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

REPÚBLICA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.36%
3.287 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)26.78%
1.590 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)16.79%
997 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.89%
53 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
10 votos

RESISTÊNCIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)72.60%
1.905 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)14.86%
390 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)11.93%
313 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.34%
9 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.27%
7 votos

ROMÃO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)52.56%
657 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)23.92%
299 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)22.96%
287 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.56%
7 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.00%
0 votos

SANTA CECÍLIA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTA CLARA

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

PRAIA DE SANTA HELENA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)57.38%
1.228 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)28.13%
602 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.46%
288 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.93%
20 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.09%
2 votos

SANTA LÚCIA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)55.72%
4.627 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.65%
2.296 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.47%
1.285 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.01%
84 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
12 votos

SANTA LUÍZA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.68%
1.222 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.23%
587 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)14.89%
321 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.97%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.23%
5 votos

SANTA MARTHA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.16%
1.723 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.97%
609 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.12%
419 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.58%
16 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.18%
5 votos

SANTA TEREZA

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.10%
1.209 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.83%
496 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17.35%
361 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.58%
12 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.14%
3 votos

SANTO ANDRÉ

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTO ANTÔNIO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)58.69%
1.958 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)21.16%
706 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.79%
627 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)1.14%
38 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.21%
7 votos

SANTOS DUMONT

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SANTOS REIS

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO BENEDITO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SÃO CRISTOVÃO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)62.06%
1.402 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)24.44%
552 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.44%
281 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.93%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.13%
3 votos

SÃO PEDRO III

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)68.89%
2.918 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.27%
774 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)12.25%
519 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.57%
24 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.02%
1 votos

SÃO PEDRO I + SÃO PEDRO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)67.22%
2.291 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)18.84%
642 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)13.17%
449 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.62%
21 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.15%
5 votos

SEGURANÇA DO LAR

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

SOLON BORGES

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56.00%
453 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.49%
190 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)19.41%
157 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.87%
7 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.25%
2 votos

TABUAZEIRO

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)60.49%
1.831 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)23.59%
714 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)15.30%
463 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.46%
14 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.17%
5 votos

UNIVERSITÁRIO

Bairro sem seções eleitorais mapeadas

VILA RUBIM

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)53.56%
331 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)27.67%
171 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)18.12%
112 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0.49%
3 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0.16%
1 votos

Resultado em Vitoria

48 bairros mapeados · 203.528 votos válidos

LORENZO PAZOLINI (REPUBLICANOS)56,51%
115.011 votos
RICARDO FERRAÇO (MDB)25,03%
50.939 votos
HELDER SALOMÃO (PT)17,39%
35.387 votos
BRENO BARCELOS (MISSÃO)0,89%
1.803 votos
RAFAEL DEMUNER (UP)0,19%
388 votos

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