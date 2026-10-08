Pazolini venceu em todos os bairros de Vitória no primeiro turno; veja mapa

O ex-prefeito de Vitória Lorenzo Pazolini (Republicanos) foi o mais bem votado no primeiro turno das Eleições 2026 em todos os 48 bairros da Capital onde há seção eleitoral. O candidato se saiu melhor que Ricardo Ferraço (MDB), com quem disputa o segundo turno para o governo do Espírito Santo.





A maior votação foi registrada em Jardim Camburi: o republicano recebeu apoio de 15.926 eleitores. É desse bairro também o melhor desempenho de Ricardo, que obteve 8.438 votos.





Em alguns locais, Pazolini teve mais do que o dobro de votos e até mesmo três vezes a votação do concorrente, como em Joana D'Arc, Forte São João, Ilha das Caieiras e Maria Ortiz.





Os dados referem-se à apuração registrada pelo Tribunal Superior Eleitoral (TSE). É importante frisar que não constam todos os bairros do município, mas apenas aqueles com seção de votação. Confira o detalhamento no mapa abaixo:



