Madonna lidera indicações ao VMA, seguida por Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande

Madonna está no topo da lista de indicações ao prêmio VMA, da MTV. Conforme revelado nesta terça-feira, 18, a Rainha do Pop lidera com 11 nomeações, seguida por Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter e Ariana Grande, cada uma com sete.
A cantora concorre nas categorias vídeo do ano, artista do ano, música do ano, melhor colaboração do ano, melhor dança, melhor direção, melhor direção de arte, melhor cinematografia, melhor edição, melhor coreografia, melhores efeitos visuais.
A lista se estende para outros nomes conhecidos da indústria. Bruno Mars, Zara Larsson e PinkPantheress apareceram indicados em cinco categorias.
Enquanto isso, Lisa, do Blackpink, recebeu quatro indicações, e Tate McRae e Shakira apareceram em três categorias.
Programado para ser exibida em 27 de setembro, a premiação ocorrerá no Peacock Theatre, em Los Angeles.
Confira abaixo a lista de indicados em todas as categorias:
Vídeo do Ano
- Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Bruno Mars – I Just Might
- GENER8ION – Storm Starring Yung Lean
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter – Tears
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Artista do Ano
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
- BTS – Swim
- Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
- HUNTR/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – Golden
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
- Olivia Dean – Man I Need
- PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Raye – Where Is My Husband!!
Melhor Artista Revelação
- Bella Kay
- Cortis
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Melhor Colaboração
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – Chains & Whips
- French Montana x Max B – Ever Since U Left Me
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – Bring Your Love
- PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – Hard Part
Melhor Pop
- Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Charli xcx – SS26
- Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo – Drop Dead
- Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
- Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Melhor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B ft. Kehlani – Safe
- Don Toliver – E85
- Drake – Janice STFU
- Megan Thee Stallion – LOVER GIRL
- Travis Scott – DUMBO
- Tyler, the Creator – SUGAR ON MY TONGUE
Melhor R&B
- Bruno Mars – I Just Might
- Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious
- Dave & Tems – Raindance
- Justin Bieber – YUKON
- Kehlani – Folded
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime
Melhor Música Alternativa
- Geese – Taxes
- MGK & Fred Durst – Fix Ur Face
- Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
- Olivia Rodrigo – The Cure
- Sombr – Homewrecker
- Tame Impala – Dracula
- Twenty One Pilots – Drag Path
Melhor Dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion
- Harry Styles – Aperture
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Slayyyter – Dance…
- Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Melhor Música Latina
- Anitta com Shakira – Choka Choka
- Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL
- Fuerza Regida – TU SANCHO
- Karol G – Papasito
- Rosalía ft. Gangsta – LA VILLA
- Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
Melhor K-Pop
- Blackpink – Jump
- BTS – Swim
- Cortis – REDRED
- Katseye – Pinky Up
- LE SSERAFIM (feat. J-Hope do BTS) – SPAGHETTI
- Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Melhor Country
- Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
- Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
- Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle
- Shaboozey – Cowgirl
- Stella Lefty – Boston
- Tucker Wetmore – Brunette
Melhor Direção
- Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Bruno Mars – I Just Might
- GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
- Taylor Swift – Opalite
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Charli xcx – SS26
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – Runaway
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Sombr – My Body Isn’t Ready
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Melhor Cinematografia
- A$AP Rocky – Punk Rocky
- Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Shaboozey – Cowgirl
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Melhor Edição
- Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Bruno Mars – I Just Might
- Lisa – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Melhor Coreografia
- GENER8ION – Storm starring Yung Lean
- Harry Styles – Dance No More
- Katseye – PINKY UP
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Ariana Grande – Hate That I Made You Love Me
- Jisoo X Zayn – Eyes Closed
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
- Raye ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia