Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo e Jon Batiste lideram indicações; veja lista

A cantora Olivia Rodrigo Crédito: Reuters/Folhapress

Maior premiação da indústria musical, o Grammy divulgou nesta terça (23) os indicados à sua premiação do ano que vem. O anúncio aconteceu numa live nas redes sociais da organização.

A 64ª edição da premiação teve "Love for Sale", disco de Lady Gaga com Tony Bennet, selecionado ao prêmio de melhor álbum do ano, assim como "Planet Her" de Doja Cat e We Are, de Jon Batiste. Outro destaque foi a indicação da pianista brasileira Eliane Elias na categoria de Melhor álbum de jazz latino com "Mirror Mirror", gravado em parceria com Chick Correa. "Donda", o novo álbum de Kanye West, foi indicado ao melhor álbum de rap.

Um dos prncipais destaques da lista de indicados é Olivia Rodrigo, que foi a única artista a concorrer simultaneamente nas categorias de álbum, gravação, canção e artista revelação do ano. O pianista Jon Batiste teve 11 indicações, sendo o mais citado na cerimônia. Justin Bieber, Dja Cat e H.E.R tiveram oito citações cada, e Billie Eilish teve sete.

Para melhor clipe musical, estão entre os selecionados "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X; "I Get a Kick Of You", de Lady Gaga com Tony Bennet; e "Peaches", de Justin Bieber, que também concorre na categoia de melhor performance de R&B. Olivia Rodrigo está entre as finalistas como artista revelação, entre outras categorias.

CONFIRA OS INDICADOS AO GRAMMY 2022

Álbum do ano

​'We Are', de Jon Batiste

'Love For Sale', de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)', de Justin Bieber

'Planet Her (Deluxe)', de Doja Cat

'Happier Than Ever', de Billie Eilish

'Back Of My Mind', de H.E.R

'Montero', de Lil Nas X

'Sour', de Olivia Rodrigo

'Evermore', de Taylor Swift

'Donda', de Kanye West





Canção do ano

' Bad Habits ', de Ed Sheeran

'A Beautiful Noise', de Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

' Drivers License ', de Olivia Rodrigo

'Fight For You', de H.E.R.

'Happier Than Ever', de Billie Eilish

'Kiss Me More', de Doja Cat e SZA

'Leave The Door Open', de Silk Sonic

'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', de Lil Nas X

'Peaches', de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

'Right On Time', de Brandi Carlile





Gravação do ano

'"I Still Have Faith In You", de ABBA

"Freedom", de Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches", de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time", de Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat e SZA

"Happier Than Ever", de Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X

"Drivers license", de Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open", de Silk Sonic





Artista Revelação

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie





Melhor performance solo pop

"Anyone", Justin Bieber

"Right On Time", de Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever", de Billie Eilish

"Positions", de Ariana Grande

"Drivers License", de Olivia Rodrigo





Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop

"I Get A Kick Out Of You", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely", de Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter", de BTS

"Higher Power", de Coldplay

"Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat Featuring SZA





Melhor álbum vocal de pop

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), de Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe), de Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever, de Billie Eilish

Positions, de Ariana Grande

Sour, de Olivia Rodrigo





Mehor álbum vocal tradicional de pop

"Love For Sale", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Til We Meet Again (Live)", de Norah Jones

"A Tori Kelly Christmas", de Tori Kelly

"Ledisi Sings Nina", de Ledisi

"That's Life", de Willie Nelson

"A Holly Dolly Christmas", de Dolly Parton





Melhor performance de rock

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell

Ohms - Deftones

Making A Fire - Foo Fighters





Melhor performance de heavy metal

Genesis - Deftones

The Alien - Dream Theater

Amazonia - Gojira

Pushing The Tides - Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie





Melhor música de rock

All My Favorite Songs - Weezer

The Bandit - Kings Of Leon

Distance - Mammoth WVH

Find My Way - Paul McCartney

Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters





Melhor álbum de rock

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney





Melhor álbum alternativo

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home - St. Vincent





Melhor performance de R&B

Lost You - Snoh Aalegra

Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage - H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan





Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You - H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba





Melhor música de R&B

Damage - H.E.R.

Good Days - SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon

Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan





Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

New Light - Eric Bellinger

Something To Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two - Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego





Melhor álbum de R&B

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan





Melhor álbum de rap

"The Off-Season" — J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy" — Drake

"King’s Disease II" — Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, the Creator

"Donda" — Kanye West





Melhor música de rap

"Bath Salts" — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas

"Best Friend" — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Jail" — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z

"M Y .L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray





Melhor performance de rap

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"M Y .L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug

"Thot Shit" — Megan Thee Stallion





Melhor performance de rap melódico

"PRIDE. IS. THE. DEVIL" - J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know" - Doja Cat

"Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

"WUSYANAM" - Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane" - Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby





Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

"Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta

"Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo

"Before" - James Blake

"Heartreak" - Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs

"You can do it" - Caribou

"Alive" - Rufus du Sol

"The Business" - Tiesto





Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

"Subconsciously" — Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers" — Illenium

"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" — Major Lazer

"Shockwave" — Marshmello

"Free Love" — Sylvan Esso

"Judgement" — Ten City





Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Rogèt Chahayed





Melhor álbum de música urbana

Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — Karol G

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis





Melhor álbum de folk

One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History — Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jaros





Melhor álbum de jazz latino

"Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés

"The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez

"Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

"Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra

"El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo





Melhor filme musical

Insidie — Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix

Summer of Soul — Vários





Melhor clipe

"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo



Melhor álbum country

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over — Christ Stapleton



Melhor música country

"Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris

"Camera Roll" — Kacey Musgraves

"Cold" — Chris Stapleton

"Country Again" — Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton





Melhor trilha sonora

"Bridgerton" — Kris Bowers

"Dune" — Hans Zimmer

"The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Capítulos 13-16)" - Ludwig Göransson

"The Queen’s Gambit" - Carlos Rafael Rivera

"Soul" - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross

A cerimônia do Grammy 2021 aconteceu em março deste ano, com apresentação do comediante Trevor Noah. O destaque daquela que foi a 63ª edição do prêmio foi Megan Thee Stallion, que ganhou o troféu de música de rap e o de artista revelação.