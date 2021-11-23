Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo e Jon Batiste lideram indicações; veja lista

Maior premiação da indústria musical, o Grammy divulgou nesta terça (23) os indicados à sua premiação do ano que vem. O anúncio aconteceu numa live nas redes sociais da organização.
A 64ª edição da premiação teve "Love for Sale", disco de Lady Gaga com Tony Bennet, selecionado ao prêmio de melhor álbum do ano, assim como "Planet Her" de Doja Cat e We Are, de Jon Batiste. Outro destaque foi a indicação da pianista brasileira Eliane Elias na categoria de Melhor álbum de jazz latino com "Mirror Mirror", gravado em parceria com Chick Correa. "Donda", o novo álbum de Kanye West, foi indicado ao melhor álbum de rap.
Um dos prncipais destaques da lista de indicados é Olivia Rodrigo, que foi a única artista a concorrer simultaneamente nas categorias de álbum, gravação, canção e artista revelação do ano. O pianista Jon Batiste teve 11 indicações, sendo o mais citado na cerimônia. Justin Bieber, Dja Cat e H.E.R tiveram oito citações cada, e Billie Eilish teve sete.
Para melhor clipe musical, estão entre os selecionados "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X; "I Get a Kick Of You", de Lady Gaga com Tony Bennet; e "Peaches", de Justin Bieber, que também concorre na categoia de melhor performance de R&B. Olivia Rodrigo está entre as finalistas como artista revelação, entre outras categorias.
CONFIRA OS INDICADOS AO GRAMMY 2022
- Álbum do ano
- 'We Are', de Jon Batiste
- 'Love For Sale', de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- 'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)', de Justin Bieber
- 'Planet Her (Deluxe)', de Doja Cat
- 'Happier Than Ever', de Billie Eilish
- 'Back Of My Mind', de H.E.R
- 'Montero', de Lil Nas X
- 'Sour', de Olivia Rodrigo
- 'Evermore', de Taylor Swift
- 'Donda', de Kanye West
- Canção do ano
- ' Bad Habits ', de Ed Sheeran
- 'A Beautiful Noise', de Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- ' Drivers License ', de Olivia Rodrigo
- 'Fight For You', de H.E.R.
- 'Happier Than Ever', de Billie Eilish
- 'Kiss Me More', de Doja Cat e SZA
- 'Leave The Door Open', de Silk Sonic
- 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', de Lil Nas X
- 'Peaches', de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- 'Right On Time', de Brandi Carlile
- Gravação do ano
- '"I Still Have Faith In You", de ABBA
- "Freedom", de Jon Batiste
- "I Get A Kick Out Of You", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- "Peaches", de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- "Right On Time", de Brandi Carlile
- "Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat e SZA
- "Happier Than Ever", de Billie Eilish
- "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X
- "Drivers license", de Olivia Rodrigo
- "Leave The Door Open", de Silk Sonic
- Artista Revelação
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Saweetie
- Melhor performance solo pop
- "Anyone", Justin Bieber
- "Right On Time", de Brandi Carlile
- "Happier Than Ever", de Billie Eilish
- "Positions", de Ariana Grande
- "Drivers License", de Olivia Rodrigo
- Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop
- "I Get A Kick Out Of You", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- "Lonely", de Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- "Butter", de BTS
- "Higher Power", de Coldplay
- "Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- Melhor álbum vocal de pop
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), de Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe), de Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever, de Billie Eilish
- Positions, de Ariana Grande
- Sour, de Olivia Rodrigo
- Mehor álbum vocal tradicional de pop
- "Love For Sale", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- "Til We Meet Again (Live)", de Norah Jones
- "A Tori Kelly Christmas", de Tori Kelly
- "Ledisi Sings Nina", de Ledisi
- "That's Life", de Willie Nelson
- "A Holly Dolly Christmas", de Dolly Parton
- Melhor performance de rock
- Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
- Ohms - Deftones
- Making A Fire - Foo Fighters
- Melhor performance de heavy metal
- Genesis - Deftones
- The Alien - Dream Theater
- Amazonia - Gojira
- Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
- The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie
- Melhor música de rock
- All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
- The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
- Distance - Mammoth WVH
- Find My Way - Paul McCartney
- Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters
- Melhor álbum de rock
- Power Up - AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
- McCartney III - Paul McCartney
- Melhor álbum alternativo
- Shore - Fleet Foxes
- If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
- Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
- Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
- Melhor performance de R&B
- Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- Damage - H.E.R.
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
- Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
- I Need You - Jon Batiste
- Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
- Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
- Fight For You - H.E.R.
- How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
- Melhor música de R&B
- Damage - H.E.R.
- Good Days - SZA
- Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
- Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan
- Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
- New Light - Eric Bellinger
- Something To Say - Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table For Two - Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
- Melhor álbum de R&B
- Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
- We Are - Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
- Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
- Melhor álbum de rap
- "The Off-Season" — J. Cole
- "Certified Lover Boy" — Drake
- "King’s Disease II" — Nas
- "Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, the Creator
- "Donda" — Kanye West
- Melhor música de rap
- "Bath Salts" — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
- "Best Friend" — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
- "Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Jail" — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
- "M Y .L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
- Melhor performance de rap
- "Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- "Up" — Cardi B
- "M Y .L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
- "Way 2 Sexy" — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
- "Thot Shit" — Megan Thee Stallion
- Melhor performance de rap melódico
- "PRIDE. IS. THE. DEVIL" - J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
- "Need to Know" - Doja Cat
- "Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
- "WUSYANAM" - Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
- "Hurricane" - Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby
- Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
- "Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta
- "Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
- "Before" - James Blake
- "Heartreak" - Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
- "You can do it" - Caribou
- "Alive" - Rufus du Sol
- "The Business" - Tiesto
- Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
- "Subconsciously" — Black Coffee
- "Fallen Embers" — Illenium
- "Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" — Major Lazer
- "Shockwave" — Marshmello
- "Free Love" — Sylvan Esso
- "Judgement" — Ten City
- Produtor do ano, não clássico
- Jack Antonoff
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
- Mike Elizondo
- Rogèt Chahayed
- Melhor álbum de música urbana
- Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
- El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
- Jose — J Balvin
- KG0516 — Karol G
- Mendó — Alex Cuba
- Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
- Melhor álbum de folk
- One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
- Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
- They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
- Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jaros
- Melhor álbum de jazz latino
- "Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés
- "The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez
- "Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- "Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
- "El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo
- Melhor filme musical
- Insidie — Bo Burnham
- David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
- Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix
- Summer of Soul — Vários
- Melhor clipe
- "Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC
- "Freedom" — Jon Batiste
- "I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- "Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
- "Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
- "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
- "Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor álbum country
- Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
- The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over — Christ Stapleton
Melhor música country
- "Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris
- "Camera Roll" — Kacey Musgraves
- "Cold" — Chris Stapleton
- "Country Again" — Thomas Rhett
- "Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes
- "Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton
- Melhor trilha sonora
- "Bridgerton" — Kris Bowers
- "Dune" — Hans Zimmer
- "The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Capítulos 13-16)" - Ludwig Göransson
- "The Queen’s Gambit" - Carlos Rafael Rivera
- "Soul" - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross
A cerimônia do Grammy 2021 aconteceu em março deste ano, com apresentação do comediante Trevor Noah. O destaque daquela que foi a 63ª edição do prêmio foi Megan Thee Stallion, que ganhou o troféu de música de rap e o de artista revelação.
A edição também foi marcada por transformar Beyoncé na artista mulher com mais gramofones da história –são 28 no total. A cantora Taylor Swift, que ganhou seu terceiro Grammy de disco do ano, com o álbum "Folklore".