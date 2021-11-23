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  • Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo e Jon Batiste lideram indicações; veja lista
Grammy 2022

Grammy 2022: Olivia Rodrigo e Jon Batiste lideram indicações; veja lista

Com oito indicações cada um, Doja Cat e H.E.R empatam com Justin Bieber em segundo lugar como mais indicados
Agência FolhaPress

Agência FolhaPress

Publicado em 23 de Novembro de 2021 às 19:03

A cantora Olivia Rodrigo
A cantora Olivia Rodrigo Crédito: Reuters/Folhapress
Maior premiação da indústria musical, o Grammy divulgou nesta terça (23) os indicados à sua premiação do ano que vem. O anúncio aconteceu numa live nas redes sociais da organização.
A 64ª edição da premiação teve "Love for Sale", disco de Lady Gaga com Tony Bennet, selecionado ao prêmio de melhor álbum do ano, assim como "Planet Her" de Doja Cat e We Are, de Jon Batiste. Outro destaque foi a indicação da pianista brasileira Eliane Elias na categoria de Melhor álbum de jazz latino com "Mirror Mirror", gravado em parceria com Chick Correa. "Donda", o novo álbum de Kanye West, foi indicado ao melhor álbum de rap.
Um dos prncipais destaques da lista de indicados é Olivia Rodrigo, que foi a única artista a concorrer simultaneamente nas categorias de álbum, gravação, canção e artista revelação do ano. O pianista Jon Batiste teve 11 indicações, sendo o mais citado na cerimônia. Justin Bieber, Dja Cat e H.E.R tiveram oito citações cada, e Billie Eilish teve sete.
Para melhor clipe musical, estão entre os selecionados "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X; "I Get a Kick Of You", de Lady Gaga com Tony Bennet; e "Peaches", de Justin Bieber, que também concorre na categoia de melhor performance de R&B. Olivia Rodrigo está entre as finalistas como artista revelação, entre outras categorias.

CONFIRA OS INDICADOS AO GRAMMY 2022

  • Álbum do ano
  • ​'We Are', de Jon Batiste
  • 'Love For Sale', de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • 'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)', de Justin Bieber
  • 'Planet Her (Deluxe)', de Doja Cat
  • 'Happier Than Ever', de Billie Eilish
  • 'Back Of My Mind', de H.E.R
  • 'Montero', de Lil Nas X
  • 'Sour', de Olivia Rodrigo
  • 'Evermore', de Taylor Swift
  • 'Donda', de Kanye West

  • Canção do ano
  • ' Bad Habits ', de Ed Sheeran
  • 'A Beautiful Noise', de Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
  • ' Drivers License ', de Olivia Rodrigo
  • 'Fight For You', de H.E.R.
  • 'Happier Than Ever', de Billie Eilish
  • 'Kiss Me More', de Doja Cat e SZA
  • 'Leave The Door Open', de Silk Sonic
  • 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', de Lil Nas X
  • 'Peaches', de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • 'Right On Time', de Brandi Carlile

  • Gravação do ano
  • '"I Still Have Faith In You", de ABBA
  • "Freedom", de Jon Batiste
  • "I Get A Kick Out Of You", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • "Peaches", de Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • "Right On Time", de Brandi Carlile
  • "Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat e SZA
  • "Happier Than Ever", de Billie Eilish
  • "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)", de Lil Nas X
  • "Drivers license", de Olivia Rodrigo
  • "Leave The Door Open", de Silk Sonic

  • Artista Revelação
  • Arooj Aftab
  • Jimmie Allen
  • Baby Keem
  • FINNEAS
  • Glass Animals
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • The Kid LAROI
  • Arlo Parks
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Saweetie

  • Melhor performance solo pop
  • "Anyone", Justin Bieber
  • "Right On Time", de Brandi Carlile
  • "Happier Than Ever", de Billie Eilish
  • "Positions", de Ariana Grande
  • "Drivers License", de Olivia Rodrigo

  • Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop
  • "I Get A Kick Out Of You", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • "Lonely", de Justin Bieber & benny blanco
  • "Butter", de BTS
  • "Higher Power", de Coldplay
  • "Kiss Me More", de Doja Cat Featuring SZA

  • Melhor álbum vocal de pop
  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), de Justin Bieber
  • Planet Her (Deluxe), de Doja Cat
  • Happier Than Ever, de Billie Eilish
  • Positions, de Ariana Grande
  • Sour, de Olivia Rodrigo

  • Mehor álbum vocal tradicional de pop
  • "Love For Sale", de Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
  • "Til We Meet Again (Live)", de Norah Jones
  • "A Tori Kelly Christmas", de Tori Kelly
  • "Ledisi Sings Nina", de Ledisi
  • "That's Life", de Willie Nelson
  • "A Holly Dolly Christmas", de Dolly Parton

  • Melhor performance de rock
  • Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
  • Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) - Black Pumas
  • Nothing Compares 2 U - Chris Cornell
  • Ohms - Deftones
  • Making A Fire - Foo Fighters

  • Melhor performance de heavy metal
  • Genesis - Deftones
  • The Alien - Dream Theater
  • Amazonia - Gojira
  • Pushing The Tides - Mastodon
  • The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) - Rob Zombie

  • Melhor música de rock
  • All My Favorite Songs - Weezer
  • The Bandit - Kings Of Leon
  • Distance - Mammoth WVH
  • Find My Way - Paul McCartney
  • Waiting On A War - Foo Fighters

  • Melhor álbum de rock
  • Power Up - AC/DC
  • Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
  • No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
  • Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
  • McCartney III - Paul McCartney

  • Melhor álbum alternativo
  • Shore - Fleet Foxes
  • If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
  • Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
  • Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
  • Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

  • Melhor performance de R&B
  • Lost You - Snoh Aalegra
  • Peaches - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
  • Damage - H.E.R.
  • Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
  • Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

  • Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
  • I Need You - Jon Batiste
  • Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
  • Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
  • Fight For You - H.E.R.
  • How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

  • Melhor música de R&B
  • Damage - H.E.R.
  • Good Days - SZA
  • Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon
  • Leave The Door Open - Silk Sonic
  • Pick Up Your Feelings - Jazmine Sullivan

  • Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
  • New Light - Eric Bellinger
  • Something To Say - Cory Henry
  • Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
  • Table For Two - Lucky Daye
  • Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
  • Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

  • Melhor álbum de R&B
  • Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
  • We Are - Jon Batiste
  • Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
  • Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
  • Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

  • Melhor álbum de rap
  • "The Off-Season" — J. Cole
  • "Certified Lover Boy" — Drake
  • "King’s Disease II" — Nas
  • "Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, the Creator
  • "Donda" — Kanye West

  • Melhor música de rap
  • "Bath Salts" — DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
  • "Best Friend" — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
  • "Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • "Jail" — Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
  • "M Y .L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

  • Melhor performance de rap
  • "Family Ties" — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • "Up" — Cardi B
  • "M Y .L I F E" — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
  • "Way 2 Sexy" — Drake featuring Future and Young Thug
  • "Thot Shit" — Megan Thee Stallion

  • Melhor performance de rap melódico
  • "PRIDE. IS. THE. DEVIL" - J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
  • "Need to Know" - Doja Cat
  • "Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
  • "WUSYANAM" - Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign
  • "Hurricane" - Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby

  • Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
  • "Hero" - Afrojack e David Guetta
  • "Loom" - Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
  • "Before" - James Blake
  • "Heartreak" - Bonoro e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
  • "You can do it" - Caribou
  • "Alive" - Rufus du Sol
  • "The Business" - Tiesto

  • Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
  • "Subconsciously" — Black Coffee
  • "Fallen Embers" — Illenium
  • "Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" — Major Lazer
  • "Shockwave" — Marshmello
  • "Free Love" — Sylvan Esso
  • "Judgement" — Ten City

  • Produtor do ano, não clássico
  • Jack Antonoff
  • Hit-Boy
  • Ricky Reed
  • Mike Elizondo
  • Rogèt Chahayed

  • Melhor álbum de música urbana
  • Afrodisíaco — Raw Alejandro
  • El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
  • Jose — J Balvin
  • KG0516 — Karol G
  • Mendó — Alex Cuba
  • Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

  • Melhor álbum de folk
  • One Night Lonely (Live) — Mary Chapin Carpenter
  • Long Violent History — Tyler Childers
  • Wednesday (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham
  • They’re Calling Me Home — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
  • Blue Heron Suite — Sarah Jaros

  • Melhor álbum de jazz latino
  • "Mirror mirror" - Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés
  • "The South Bronx Story" - Charles Henriquez
  • "Virtual Birdland" - Arturo O'Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
  • "Transparency" - Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
  • "El arte del bolero" - Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo

  • Melhor filme musical
  • Insidie — Bo Burnham
  • David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
  • Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
  • Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui — Jimi Hendrix
  • Summer of Soul — Vários

  • Melhor clipe
  • "Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC
  • "Freedom" — Jon Batiste
  • "I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
  • "Peaches" — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
  • "Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish
  • "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" — Lil Nas X
  • "Good 4u" - Olivia Rodrigo

    Melhor álbum country
  • Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
  • Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton
  • The Marfa Tapes — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
  • The Ballad of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson
  • Starting Over — Christ Stapleton

    Melhor música country
  • "Better Than We Found It" — Maren Morris
  • "Camera Roll" — Kacey Musgraves
  • "Cold" — Chris Stapleton
  • "Country Again" — Thomas Rhett
  • "Fancy Like" — Walker Hayes
  • "Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton

  • Melhor trilha sonora
  • "Bridgerton" — Kris Bowers
  • "Dune" — Hans Zimmer
  • "The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Capítulos 13-16)" - Ludwig Göransson
  • "The Queen’s Gambit" - Carlos Rafael Rivera
  • "Soul" - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross
A cerimônia do Grammy 2021 aconteceu em março deste ano, com apresentação do comediante Trevor Noah. O destaque daquela que foi a 63ª edição do prêmio foi Megan Thee Stallion, que ganhou o troféu de música de rap e o de artista revelação.
A edição também foi marcada por transformar Beyoncé na artista mulher com mais gramofones da história –são 28 no total. A cantora Taylor Swift, que ganhou seu terceiro Grammy de disco do ano, com o álbum "Folklore".

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