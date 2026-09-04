'Halo' lidera ranking de músicas mais ouvidas de Beyoncé no Brasil

Uma das maiores vozes da música atual, Beyoncé completa 45 anos nesta sexta-feira (4) com uma trajetória de sucesso. Para comemorar a data, o Ecad (Escritório Central de Arrecadação e Distribuição) divulgou um levantamento das canções mais ouvidas da cantora no Brasil.
1. Halo
Ryan Tedder / Beyonce / Bogart
2. Irreplaceable
Eriksen Mikkel Storleer / Bjorklund Amund / Beyonce / Espen Lind / Tor Erik Hermansen / Ne Yo
3. Crazy in Love
Beyonce / Jay Z / Harrison Richard C / Eugene B Record
4. Cuff It
Mac Grier Allen Henry / The Dream / Nile Rodgers / Morten Jensen / Beyonce / Marie Teena / Charlie Ray Wiggins / Denisia Andrews / Brittany Coney
5. Beautiful Liar
Eriksen Mikkel Storleer / Beyonce / Amanda Ghost / Tor Erik Hermansen / Ian Dench
6. Perfect Duet
Beyonce / Ed Sheeran
7. Say my Name
Fred Iii Jerkins / Shaboogie / Beyonce / Latavia Roberson / Black / Letoya Luckett / Kelly Rowland
8. Ego
Harold Spencer Lilly Jr / Beyonce / Elvis Jr Williams
9. Break my Soul
The Dream / Allan George / Fred Craig Mac-Farlane / Beyonce / Jay Z / Big Freedia / Adam J Pigott / Tricky (Us 1)
10. Diva
Beyonce / Bangladesh / Sean Garrett