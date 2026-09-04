Sair
Assine
Entrar

ENTRE OU CADASTRE-SE
Logo HZ
Clique e assine A Gazeta
Menu Lateral – A Gazeta

Redes Sociais

Recuperar senha

Já tem uma conta?

Acesse aqui

Cadastrar nova senha

Já tem uma conta?

Acesse aqui

Música

'Halo' lidera ranking de músicas mais ouvidas de Beyoncé no Brasil

Uma das maiores vozes da música atual, Beyoncé completa 45 anos nesta sexta-feira (4) com uma trajetória de sucesso
Agência FolhaPress

Agência FolhaPress

Publicado em 04 de Setembro de 2026 às 16:56

Beyoncé no Met Gala 2026, no Museu Metropolitan de Nova York
Beyoncé no Met Gala 2026, no Museu Metropolitan de Nova York Angela Weiss - 4.mai.26/AFP

Uma das maiores vozes da música atual, Beyoncé completa 45 anos nesta sexta-feira (4) com uma trajetória de sucesso. Para comemorar a data, o Ecad (Escritório Central de Arrecadação e Distribuição) divulgou um levantamento das canções mais ouvidas da cantora no Brasil.


De acordo com os dados da instituição, a intérprete de "Run The World (Girls)" possui 1.113 obras musicais e 1.618 gravações cadastradas no banco de dados da gestão coletiva no Brasil. A música "Halo", lançada em 2008 no álbum "I Am… Sasha Fierce", lidera o ranking das mais escutadas.


A lista ainda cita "Irreplaceable", do seu segundo álbum de estúdio B'Day, de 2006, na segunda posição e "Crazy in Love", presente no álbum "Dangerously in Love", de 2003, completando o pódio. Confira:

Ranking das músicas de autoria de Beyoncé mais tocadas no Brasil nos últimos cinco anos nos principais segmentos de execução pública

1. Halo
Ryan Tedder / Beyonce / Bogart


2. Irreplaceable
Eriksen Mikkel Storleer / Bjorklund Amund / Beyonce / Espen Lind / Tor Erik Hermansen / Ne Yo


3. Crazy in Love
Beyonce / Jay Z / Harrison Richard C / Eugene B Record


4. Cuff It
Mac Grier Allen Henry / The Dream / Nile Rodgers / Morten Jensen / Beyonce / Marie Teena / Charlie Ray Wiggins / Denisia Andrews / Brittany Coney


5. Beautiful Liar
Eriksen Mikkel Storleer / Beyonce / Amanda Ghost / Tor Erik Hermansen / Ian Dench


6. Perfect Duet
Beyonce / Ed Sheeran


7. Say my Name
Fred Iii Jerkins / Shaboogie / Beyonce / Latavia Roberson / Black / Letoya Luckett / Kelly Rowland


8. Ego
Harold Spencer Lilly Jr / Beyonce / Elvis Jr Williams


9. Break my Soul
The Dream / Allan George / Fred Craig Mac-Farlane / Beyonce / Jay Z / Big Freedia / Adam J Pigott / Tricky (Us 1)


10. Diva
Beyonce / Bangladesh / Sean Garrett

Veja Também 

Escultura de Iemanjá no Pier de Camburi

Irmã de Beyoncé posta foto da escultura de Iemanjá em Camburi

Beyoncé no Met Gala 2026, no Museu Metropolitan de Nova York

Beyoncé lança, sem avisar, música gravada em 2013 que ficou de fora de álbum

Imagem de destaque

Lindsay Lohan, Neymar e até Beyoncé: as marcas capixabas queridinhas dos famosos

Este vídeo pode te interessar

Tópicos Relacionados

Beyoncé Famosos Música Aniversário
Viu algum erro?
Fale com a redação
Informar erro!

Notou alguma informação incorreta no conteúdo de A Gazeta? Nos ajude a corrigir o mais rápido possível! Clique no botão ao lado e envie sua mensagem

Fale com a gente

Envie sua sugestão, comentário ou crítica diretamente aos editores de A Gazeta

A Gazeta integra o

Saiba mais

Recomendado para você

Pablo Picasso Artista espanhol teve infância ligada à arte, paixão por touradas e uma relação inusitada com o universo do circo
Picasso além dos quadros: 7 curiosidades sobre a vida do artista espanhol
Ao notar a redução do volume e o afinamento dos fios, o ideal é procurar um dermatologista para investigar a causa e iniciar o acompanhamento adequado (Imagem: bandwagon | Shutterstock)
Menopausa: como agir antes de começar a sentir os impactos na pele
Imagem de destaque
Dia de Santa Teresa de Calcutá: 5 orações inspiradas na fé e no amor ao próximo

Privacidade e segurança

© 1996 - 2024 A Gazeta. Todos os direitos reservados