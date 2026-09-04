'Halo' lidera ranking de músicas mais ouvidas de Beyoncé no Brasil

Uma das maiores vozes da música atual, Beyoncé completa 45 anos nesta sexta-feira (4) com uma trajetória de sucesso. Para comemorar a data, o Ecad (Escritório Central de Arrecadação e Distribuição) divulgou um levantamento das canções mais ouvidas da cantora no Brasil.

De acordo com os dados da instituição, a intérprete de "Run The World (Girls)" possui 1.113 obras musicais e 1.618 gravações cadastradas no banco de dados da gestão coletiva no Brasil. A música "Halo", lançada em 2008 no álbum "I Am… Sasha Fierce", lidera o ranking das mais escutadas.





A lista ainda cita "Irreplaceable", do seu segundo álbum de estúdio B'Day, de 2006, na segunda posição e "Crazy in Love", presente no álbum "Dangerously in Love", de 2003, completando o pódio. Confira: