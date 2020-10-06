Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem a prêmio no MTV EMA 2020

A MTV divulgou nesta terça (6) a lista de indicados ao EMA 2020, uma das principais premiações europeias de música que será realizada no dia 8 de novembro. Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem como Melhor Artista Brasileiro.
No cenário internacional, Lady Gaga está na liderança com sete indicações, incluindo Artista do Ano, Melhor Artista Pop e Clipe do Ano por seu dueto com Ariana Grande na música "Rain on Me", que também garantiu uma posição nas categorias Música do Ano e Melhor Colaboração.
BTS e Justin Bieber seguem na disputa em cinco categorias cada, dentre elas Maiores Fãs e Melhor Artista Pop. Nesta edição, a premiação também ganhou três novas categorias: Melhor Artista Latino, Melhor Vídeo por uma Causa e Melhor Apresentação Ao Vivo. As votações estão abertas a partir desta terça (6), no site mtvema.com, e seguem até 2 de novembro.
Confira a lista completa de categorias e indicados ao MTV EMA 2020:
- Melhor Artista Brasileiro
- Anitta
- Djonga
- Emicida
- Ludmilla
- Pabllo Vittar
- Clipe do Ano
- Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"
- Cardi B - "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DJ Khaled - "POPSTAR" ft Drake
- Karol G - "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - "Rain on Me"
- Taylor Swift - "The Man"
- The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
- Artista do Ano
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
- Música do Ano
- BTS - "Dynamite"
- DaBaby - "Rockstar" ft Roddy Ricch
- Dua Lipa - "Don't Start Now"
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - "Rain on Me"
- Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
- The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"
- Melhor Colaboração
- BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
- Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
- DaBaby - Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
- Justin Bieber - Intentions ft Quavo
- Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
- Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I'm Ready
- Melhor Artista Pop
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Little Mix
- Melhor Grupo
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Chloe x Halle
- CNCO
- Little Mix
- Artista Revelação
- BENEE
- DaBaby
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Roddy Ricch
- YUNGBLUD
- Maiores fãs
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
- Melhor Artista Latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Maluma
- Ozuna
- Melhor Artista de Rock
- Coldplay
- Green Day
- Liam Gallagher
- Pearl Jam
- Tame Impala
- The Killers
- Melhor Artista de Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Eminem
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
- Melhor Artista Eletrônico
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Kygo
- Marshmello
- Martin Garrix
- The Chainsmokers
- Melhor Artista Alternativo
- blackbear
- FKA twigs
- Hayley Williams
- Machine Gun Kelly
- The 1975
- twenty one pilots
- Melhor Vídeo por uma Causa
- Anderson .Paak - "Lockdown"
- David Guetta & Sia - "Let's love"
- Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"
- H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
- Jorja Smith - "By Any Means"
- Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
- Melhor Artista Push
- AJ Mitchell
- Ashnikko
- BENEE
- Brockhampton
- Conan Gray
- Doja Cat
- Georgia
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Tecca
- Tate McRae
- Wallows
- YUNGBLUD
- Melhor Apresentação Ao Vivo
- BTS - Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
- J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
- Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
- Little Mix - UNCancelled
- Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
- Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute