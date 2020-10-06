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Música

Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem a prêmio no MTV EMA 2020

Evento de música acontece no dia 8 de novembro
Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

06 out 2020 às 16:26

Publicado em 06 de Outubro de 2020 às 16:26

A cantora Anitta
A cantora Anitta Crédito: Instagram-31.ago.2020/@anitta
A MTV divulgou nesta terça (6) a lista de indicados ao EMA 2020, uma das principais premiações europeias de música que será realizada no dia 8 de novembro. Anitta, Djonga, Emicida, Ludmilla e Pabllo Vittar concorrem como Melhor Artista Brasileiro.
No cenário internacional, Lady Gaga está na liderança com sete indicações, incluindo Artista do Ano, Melhor Artista Pop e Clipe do Ano por seu dueto com Ariana Grande na música "Rain on Me", que também garantiu uma posição nas categorias Música do Ano e Melhor Colaboração.
BTS e Justin Bieber seguem na disputa em cinco categorias cada, dentre elas Maiores Fãs e Melhor Artista Pop. Nesta edição, a premiação também ganhou três novas categorias: Melhor Artista Latino, Melhor Vídeo por uma Causa e Melhor Apresentação Ao Vivo. As votações estão abertas a partir desta terça (6), no site mtvema.com, e seguem até 2 de novembro.

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Miley Cyrus apresentará versões de músicas e covers em 'Acústico MTV'

'MTV Miaw 2020' premia Anitta, Pabllo Vittar e Ivete Sangalo; veja a lista dos vencedores

MTV Miaw 2020: Pocah veste look com 20 mil cristais feito por capixaba

Confira a lista completa de categorias e indicados ao MTV EMA 2020:

  • Melhor Artista Brasileiro
  • Anitta
  • Djonga
  • Emicida
  • Ludmilla
  • Pabllo Vittar

  • Clipe do Ano
  • Billie Eilish - "everything i wanted"
  • Cardi B - "WAP" ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DJ Khaled - "POPSTAR" ft Drake
  • Karol G - "Tusa" ft Nicki Minaj
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - "Rain on Me"
  • Taylor Swift - "The Man"
  • The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

  • Artista do Ano
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Miley Cyrus
  • The Weeknd
  • Música do Ano
  • BTS - "Dynamite"
  • DaBaby - "Rockstar" ft Roddy Ricch
  • Dua Lipa - "Don't Start Now"
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - "Rain on Me"
  • Roddy Ricch - "The Box"
  • The Weeknd - "Blinding Lights"

  • Melhor Colaboração
  • BLACKPINK, Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
  • Cardi B - WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion
  • DaBaby - Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch
  • Justin Bieber - Intentions ft Quavo
  • Karol G - Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
  • Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
  • Sam Smith, Demi Lovato - I'm Ready

  • Melhor Artista Pop
  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • Justin Bieber
  • Katy Perry
  • Lady Gaga
  • Little Mix
  • Melhor Grupo
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Chloe x Halle
  • CNCO
  • Little Mix

  • Artista Revelação
  • BENEE
  • DaBaby
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Roddy Ricch
  • YUNGBLUD

  • Maiores fãs
  • Ariana Grande
  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift
  • Melhor Artista Latino
  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Karol G
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

  • Melhor Artista de Rock
  • Coldplay
  • Green Day
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Pearl Jam
  • Tame Impala
  • The Killers

  • Melhor Artista de Hip-Hop
  • Cardi B
  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Travis Scott
  • Melhor Artista Eletrônico
  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Kygo
  • Marshmello
  • Martin Garrix
  • The Chainsmokers

  • Melhor Artista Alternativo
  • blackbear
  • FKA twigs
  • Hayley Williams
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • The 1975
  • twenty one pilots

  • Melhor Vídeo por uma Causa
  • Anderson .Paak - "Lockdown"
  • David Guetta & Sia - "Let's love"
  • Demi Lovato - "I Love Me"
  • H.E.R. - "I Can't Breathe"
  • Jorja Smith - "By Any Means"
  • Lil Baby - "The Bigger Picture"
  • Melhor Artista Push
  • AJ Mitchell
  • Ashnikko
  • BENEE
  • Brockhampton
  • Conan Gray
  • Doja Cat
  • Georgia
  • Jack Harlow
  • Lil Tecca
  • Tate McRae
  • Wallows
  • YUNGBLUD

  • Melhor Apresentação Ao Vivo
  • BTS - Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream
  • J Balvin - Behind The Colores Live Experience
  • Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land - Around The World
  • Little Mix - UNCancelled
  • Maluma - Papi Juancho Live
  • Post Malone - Nirvana Tribute

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