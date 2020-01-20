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Termômetro do Oscar!

SAG Awards 2020: confira lista dos vencedores do prêmio

O SAG Awards premia os melhores do cinema e da televisão
Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

20 jan 2020 às 09:15

Publicado em 20 de Janeiro de 2020 às 09:15

O prêmio SAG Awards Crédito: SAG Awards/Divulgação
O Screen Actors Guild Awards, mais conhecido como SAG Awards, aconteceu no último domingo (19) em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. O prêmio, que é dado pelo Sindicato dos Atores dos Estados Unidos, celebra os melhores do cinema e da televisão e costuma ser um termômetro para o Oscar
"Parasita" levou o prêmio principal da noite com a vitória da categoria Melhor Elenco em Filme de Drama. O ator Joaquin Phoenix, estrela de "Coringa", ganhou como Melhor Ator e Renée Zellweger foi a vitoriosa de Melhor Atriz por "Judy - Muito Além do Arco-Íris". 

Veja Também

"1917" sai na frente na disputa do Oscar com prêmio dos produtores

Oscar 2020: 'Parasita' será exibido em mais cinemas do País

Cine Fire: indicados ao Oscar são tema do segundo programa

Astro de "O Irlandês", Robert De Niro foi homenageado durante a cerimônia e levou para casa um prêmio de honra em consideração por sua carreira. 
Veja a lista completa dos vencedores do SAG Awards 2020:

MELHOR ELENCO DE FILME

  • Parasita 
  • O Escândalo
  • O Irlandês
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Era Uma Vez em Hollywood

MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME

  • Renée Zellweger  Judy - Muito além do Arco-Íris 
  • Cynthia Erivo  Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson  História de um Casamento
  • Lupita Nyongo  Nós
  • Charlize Theron  O Escândalo

MELHOR ATOR EM FILME

  • Joaquin Phoenix  Coringa 
  • Christian Bale  Ford vs Ferrari
  • Leonardo DiCaprio  Era Uma Vez em Hollywood
  • Adam Driver  História de um Casamento
  • Taron Egerton  Rocketman

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

  • Laura Dern  História de um Casamento 
  • Scarlett Johansson  Jojo Rabbit
  • Nicole Kidman  O Escândalo
  • Jennifer Lopez  As Golpistas
  • Margot Robbie  O Escândalo

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

  • Brad Pitt  Era Uma Vez em Hollywood 
  • Jamie Foxx  Luta por Justiça
  • Tom Hanks  Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
  • Al Pacino  O Irlandês
  • Joe Pesci  O Irlandês

MELHOR ELENCO DE DUBLÊS EM FILME

  • Vingadores: Ultimato
  • Ford vs Ferrari
  • O Irlandês
  • Coringa
  • Era Uma Vez em Hollywood

MELHOR ELENCO DE SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • The Crown 
  • Big Little Lies
  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaids Tale
  • Stranger Things

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Jennifer Aniston  The Morning Show
  • Helena Bonham Carter  The Crown
  • Olivia Colman  The Crown
  • Jodie Comer  Killing Eve
  • Elisabeth Moss  The Handmaids Tale

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

  • Peter Dinklage  Game of Thrones
  • Sterling K. Brown  This Is Us
  • Steve Carrell  The Morning Show
  • Billy Crudup  The Morning Show
  • David Harbour  Stranger Things

MELHOR ELENCO DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • O Método Kominsky
  • Schitts Creek

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge  Fleabag 
  • Christina Applegate  Dead to Me
  • Alex Borstein  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Rachel Brosnahan  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Catherine OHara  Schitts Creek

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

  • Tony Shalhoub  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Michael Douglas  O Método Kominsky
  • Bill Hader  Barry
  • Andrew Scott  Fleabag

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

  • Michelle Williams  Fosse/Verdon 
  • Patricia Arquette  The Act
  • Toni Collette  Unbelievable
  • Joey King  The Act
  • Emily Watson  Chernobyl

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV

  • Sam Rockwell  Fosse/Verdon 
  • Mahershala Ali  True Detective
  • Russell Crowe  The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris  Chernobyl
  • Jharrel Jerome  Olhos que Condenam

MELHOR ELENCO DE DUBLÊS EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU DRAMA

  • Game of Thrones 
  • Glow
  • Stranger Things
  • The Walking Dead
  • Watchmen

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