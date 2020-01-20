SAG Awards 2020: confira lista dos vencedores do prêmio

O Screen Actors Guild Awards, mais conhecido como SAG Awards, aconteceu no último domingo (19) em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. O prêmio, que é dado pelo Sindicato dos Atores dos Estados Unidos, celebra os melhores do cinema e da televisão e costuma ser um termômetro para o Oscar.
"Parasita" levou o prêmio principal da noite com a vitória da categoria Melhor Elenco em Filme de Drama. O ator Joaquin Phoenix, estrela de "Coringa", ganhou como Melhor Ator e Renée Zellweger foi a vitoriosa de Melhor Atriz por "Judy - Muito Além do Arco-Íris".
Astro de "O Irlandês", Robert De Niro foi homenageado durante a cerimônia e levou para casa um prêmio de honra em consideração por sua carreira.
Veja a lista completa dos vencedores do SAG Awards 2020:
MELHOR ELENCO DE FILME
- Parasita
- O Escândalo
- O Irlandês
- Jojo Rabbit
- Era Uma Vez
em Hollywood
MELHOR ATRIZ EM FILME
- Renée Zellweger Judy - Muito além do Arco-Íris
- Cynthia Erivo Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson História de um Casamento
- Lupita Nyongo Nós
- Charlize Theron O Escândalo
MELHOR ATOR EM FILME
- Joaquin Phoenix Coringa
- Christian Bale Ford vs Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio Era Uma Vez
em Hollywood
- Adam Driver História de um Casamento
- Taron Egerton Rocketman
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
- Laura Dern História de um Casamento
- Scarlett Johansson Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman O Escândalo
- Jennifer Lopez As Golpistas
- Margot Robbie O Escândalo
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
- Brad Pitt Era Uma Vez
em Hollywood
- Jamie Foxx Luta por Justiça
- Tom Hanks Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
- Al Pacino O Irlandês
- Joe Pesci O Irlandês
MELHOR ELENCO DE DUBLÊS EM FILME
- Vingadores: Ultimato
- Ford vs Ferrari
- O Irlandês
- Coringa
- Era Uma Vez
em Hollywood
MELHOR ELENCO DE SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- The Crown
- Big Little Lies
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaids Tale
- Stranger Things
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter The Crown
- Olivia Colman The Crown
- Jodie Comer Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss The Handmaids Tale
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones
- Sterling K. Brown This Is Us
- Steve Carrell The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup The Morning Show
- David Harbour Stranger Things
MELHOR ELENCO DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Barry
- Fleabag
- O Método Kominsky
- Schitts Creek
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge Fleabag
- Christina Applegate Dead to Me
- Alex Borstein The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine OHara Schitts Creek
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Michael Douglas O Método Kominsky
- Bill Hader Barry
- Andrew Scott Fleabag
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
- Michelle Williams Fosse/Verdon
- Patricia Arquette The Act
- Toni Collette Unbelievable
- Joey King The Act
- Emily Watson Chernobyl
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA A TV
- Sam Rockwell Fosse/Verdon
- Mahershala Ali True Detective
- Russell Crowe The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome Olhos que Condenam
MELHOR ELENCO DE DUBLÊS EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA OU DRAMA
- Game of Thrones
- Glow
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen