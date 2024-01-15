Critics Choice Awards, termômetro do Oscar, divulga vencedores

Um dos principais termômetros para o Oscar, o Critics Choice Awards anuncia os vencedores de sua 29ª edição neste domingo. Os canais TNT e HBO transmitem o evento ao vivo.
"Barbie" é o principal indicado, concorrendo 18 vezes. Mais de 600 críticos e jornalistas de entretenimento dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá escolhem os melhores do ano no cinema e na TV, em diversas categorias.
Os troféus são entregues em cerimônia apresentada pela atriz Chelsea Handler, que ocorre em Santa Monica, em Los Angeles. Alguns dos prêmios já foram anunciados, como o de melhor ator coadjuvante para Robert Downey Jr., por "Oppenheimer", e o de melhor atriz coadjuvante, para Da'vine Joy Randolph, por "Os Rejeitados".
Veja a lista dos vencedores já anunciados a seguir
- MELHOR FILME
- 'American Fiction'
- 'Barbie'
- 'A Cor Púrpura'
- 'Os Rejeitados'
- 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- 'Maestro'
- 'Oppenheimer'
- 'Vidas Passadas'
- 'Pobres Criaturas'
- 'Saltburn'
- MELHOR ATOR
- Bradley Cooper - ‘Maestro’
- Leonardo DiCaprio - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Colman Domingo - 'Rustin'
- Paul Giamatti - 'Os Rejeitados'
- Cillian Murphy - 'Oppenheimer'
- Jeffrey Wright - 'American Fiction'
- MELHOR ATRIZ
- Lily Gladstone - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Sandra Hüller - 'Anatomia de uma Queda'
- Greta Lee - 'Vidas Passadas'
- Carey Mulligan - 'Maestro'
- Margot Robbie - 'Barbie'
- Emma Stone - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
- Sterling K. Brown - 'American Fiction'
- Robert DeNiro - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Robert Downey Jr. - 'Oppenheimer'
- Ryan Gosling - 'Barbie'
- Charles Melton - 'Segredos de um Escândalo'
- Mark Ruffalo - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
- Emily Blunt - 'Oppenheimer'
- Danielle Brooks - 'A Cor Púrpura'America Ferrera - 'Barbie'
- Jodie Foster - 'NYAD'
- Julianne Moore - 'Segredos de um Escândalo'
- Da'vine Joy Randolph - 'Os Rejeitados'
- MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ
- Abby Ryder Forston - 'Crescendo Juntas'
- Ariana Greenblatt - 'Barbie'
- Calah Lane - 'Wonka'
- Milo Machado Graner - 'Anatomia de uma Queda'
- Dominic Sessa - 'Os Rejeitados'
- Madeleine Yuna Voyles - 'Resistência'
- MELHOR ELENCO
- 'Air'
- 'Barbie'
- 'A Cor Púrpura'
- 'Os Rejeitados'
- 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- 'Oppenheimer'
- MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Bradley Cooper - 'Maestro'
- Greta Gerwig - 'Barbie'
- Yorgos Lanthimos - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- Christopher Nolan - 'Oppenheimer'
- Alexander Payne - 'Os Rejeitados'
- Martin Scorsese - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
- Alex Convery - 'Air'
- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach - 'Barbie'
- David Hemingson - 'Os Rejeitados'
- Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer - 'Maestro'
- Samy Burch - 'Segredos de um Escândalo'
- Celine Song - 'Vidas Passadas'
- MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
- Kelly Fremon Craig - 'Crescendo Juntas'
- Andrew Haigh - 'Todos Nós Desconhecidos'
- Cord Jefferson - 'American Fiction'
- Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Christopher Nolan - 'Oppenheimer'
- MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Matthew Libatique - 'Maestro'
- Rodrigo Prieto - 'Barbie'
- Rodrigo Prieto - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Robbie Ryan - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- Linus Sandgren - 'Saltburn'
- Hoyte van Hoytema - 'Oppenheimer'
- MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
- Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - 'Saltburn'
- Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - 'Oppenheimer'
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - 'Barbie'
- James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - 'Asteroid City'
- MELHOR EDIÇÃO
- William Goldenberg - 'Air'
- Nick Houy - 'Barbie'
- Jennifer Lame - 'Oppenheimer'
- Yorgos Mavropsaridis - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- Thelma Schoonmaker - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Michelle Tesoro - 'Maestro'
- MELHOR FIGURINO
- Jacqueline Durran - 'Barbie'
- Lindy Hemming - 'Wonka'
- Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - 'A Cor Púrpura'Holly Waddington - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- Jacqueline West - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Janty Yates, David Crossman - 'Napoleão'
- MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM
- 'Barbie'
- 'A Cor Púrpura'
- 'Maestro'
- 'Oppenheimer'
- 'Pobres Criaturas'
- 'Priscilla'
- MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
- 'Resistência'
- 'Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3'
- 'Missão: Impossível - Acerto de Contas Parte 1'
- 'Oppenheimer'
- 'Pobres Criaturas'
- 'Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso'
- MELHOR COMÉDIA
- 'American Fiction'
- 'Barbie'
- 'Clube de Luta para Meninas'
- 'Os Rejeitados'
- 'Que Horas Eu Te Pego?'
- 'Pobres Criaturas'
- MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
- 'The Boy and the Heron'
- 'Elementos'
- 'Nimona'
- 'Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso'
- 'Tartarugas Ninja: Caos Mutante'
- 'Wish'
- MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA
- 'Anatomia de uma Queda'
- 'Godzilla Minus One'
- 'Perfect Days'
- 'Sociedade da Neve'
- 'The Taste of Things'
- 'Zona de Interesse'
- MELHOR CANÇÃO
- "Dance the Night" - 'Barbie'
- "I’m Just Ken" - 'Barbie'
- "Peaches" - 'Super Mario Bros.'
- "Road to Freedom" - 'Rustin'
- "This Wish" - 'Wish'
- "What Was I Made For" - 'Barbie'
- MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
- Jerskin Fendrix - 'Pobres Criaturas'
- Michael Giacchino - 'Sociedade da Neve'
- Ludwig Göransson - 'Oppenheimer'
- Daniel Pemberton - 'Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso'
- Robbie Robertson - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
- Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - 'Barbie'
- TELEVISÃO
- MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- 'The Crown'
- 'A Diplomata'
- 'The Last of Us'
- 'Loki'
- 'The Morning Show'
- 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
- 'Succession'
- 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'
- MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Kieran Culkin - 'Succession'
- Tom Hiddleston - 'Loki'
- Timothy Olyphant – 'Justified: City Primeval'
- Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'
- Ramón Rodríguez – 'Will Trent'
- Jeremy Strong – 'Succession'
- MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'
- Aunjanue Ellis – 'Justified: City Primeval'
- Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'
- Keri Russell – 'A Diplomata'
- Sarah Snook - 'Succession'
- Reese Witherspoon – 'The Morning Show'
- MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Khalid Abdalla - 'The Crown'
- Billy Crudup – 'The Morning Show'
- Ron Cephas Jones – 'Truth Be Told'
- Matthew MacFadyen – 'Succession'
- Ke Huy Quan – 'Loki'
- Rufus Sewell – 'A Diplomata'
- MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Nicole Beharie – 'The Morning Show'
- Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown'
- Sophia Di Martino – 'Loki'
- Celia Rose Gooding – 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
- Karen Pittman – 'The Morning Show'
- Christina Ricci – 'Yellowjackets'
- MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- 'Abbott Elementary'
- 'Barry'
- 'The Bear'
- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- 'Poker Face'
- 'Reservation Dogs'
- 'Shrinking'
- 'What We Do in the Shadows'
- MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Bill Hader - 'Barry'
- Steve Martin - 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Kayvan Novak - 'What We Do in the Shadows'
- Drew Tarver - 'The Other Two'
- Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear'
- D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – 'Reservation Dogs'
- MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'
- Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'
- Bridget Everett – 'Somebody Somewhere'
- Devery Jacobs – 'Reservation Dogs'
- Natasha Lyonne – 'Poker Face'
- MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Phil Dunster – 'Ted Lasso'
- Harrison Ford – 'Shrinking'
- Harvey Guillén – 'What We Do in the Shadows'
- James Marsden – 'Jury Duty'
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'
- Henry Winkler – 'Barry'
- MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Paulina Alexis – 'Reservation Dogs'
- Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- Janelle James – 'Abbott Elementary'
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary'
- Meryl Streep – 'Only Murders in the Building'
- Jessica Williams – 'Shrinking'
- MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA
- 'Treta'
- 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
- 'Fargo'
- 'Fellow Travelers'
- 'Uma Questão de Chemistry'
- 'Amor e Morte'
- 'Assassinato no Fim do Mundo'
- 'A Small Light'
- MELHOR TELEFILME
- 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'
- 'Finestkind'
- 'Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie'
- 'Ninguém vai te Salvar'
- 'Quiz Lady'
- 'Reality'
- MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
- Matt Bomer – 'Fellow Travelers'
- Tom Holland – 'The Crowded Room'
- David Oyelowo – 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'
- Tony Shalhoub – 'Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie'
- Kiefer Sutherland – 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'
- Steven Yeun – 'Treta'
- MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
- Kaitlyn Dever – 'Ninguém vai te Salvar'
- Brie Larson – 'Uma Questão de Química'
- Bel Powley – 'A Small Light'
- Sydney Sweeney – 'Reality'
- Juno Temple – 'Fargo' (FX)
- Ali Wong – 'Treta'
- MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
- Jonathan Bailey – 'Fellow Travelers'
- Taylor Kitsch – 'Painkiller'
- Jesse Plemons – 'Amor e Morte'
- Lewis Pullman – 'Uma Questão de Química'
- Liev Schreiber – 'A Small Light'
- Justin Theroux – 'Os Encanadores da Casa Branca'
- MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
- Maria Bello – 'Treta'
- Billie Boullet – 'A Small Light'
- Willa Fitzgerald – 'A Queda da Casa de Usher'
- Aja Naomi King – 'Uma Questão de Química'
- Mary McDonnell – 'A Queda da Casa de Usher'
- Camila Morrone – 'Daisy Jones & the Six'