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Cinema

Critics Choice Awards, termômetro do Oscar, divulga vencedores

Produção de Christopher Nolan liderou em premiações, com oito troféus, seguido por 'Barbie', com seis vitórias
Agência FolhaPress

Agência FolhaPress

Publicado em 15 de Janeiro de 2024 às 09:00

Cena do filme Barbie, em cartaz nos cinemas do Estado
Cena do filme Barbie, em cartaz nos cinemas do Estado Crédito: Warner Bros
Um dos principais termômetros para o Oscar, o Critics Choice Awards anuncia os vencedores de sua 29ª edição neste domingo. Os canais TNT e HBO transmitem o evento ao vivo.
"Barbie" é o principal indicado, concorrendo 18 vezes. Mais de 600 críticos e jornalistas de entretenimento dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá escolhem os melhores do ano no cinema e na TV, em diversas categorias.
Os troféus são entregues em cerimônia apresentada pela atriz Chelsea Handler, que ocorre em Santa Monica, em Los Angeles. Alguns dos prêmios já foram anunciados, como o de melhor ator coadjuvante para Robert Downey Jr., por "Oppenheimer", e o de melhor atriz coadjuvante, para Da'vine Joy Randolph, por "Os Rejeitados".

Veja a lista dos vencedores já anunciados a seguir

  • MELHOR FILME
  • 'American Fiction'
  • 'Barbie'
  • 'A Cor Púrpura'
  • 'Os Rejeitados'
  • 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • 'Maestro'
  • 'Oppenheimer'
  • 'Vidas Passadas'
  • 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • 'Saltburn'

  • MELHOR ATOR
  • Bradley Cooper - ‘Maestro’
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Colman Domingo - 'Rustin'
  • Paul Giamatti - 'Os Rejeitados'
  • Cillian Murphy - 'Oppenheimer'
  • Jeffrey Wright - 'American Fiction'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ
  • Lily Gladstone - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Sandra Hüller - 'Anatomia de uma Queda'
  • Greta Lee - 'Vidas Passadas'
  • Carey Mulligan - 'Maestro'
  • Margot Robbie - 'Barbie'
  • Emma Stone - 'Pobres Criaturas'

  • MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
  • Sterling K. Brown - 'American Fiction'
  • Robert DeNiro - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Robert Downey Jr. - 'Oppenheimer'
  • Ryan Gosling - 'Barbie'
  • Charles Melton - 'Segredos de um Escândalo'
  • Mark Ruffalo - 'Pobres Criaturas'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
  • Emily Blunt - 'Oppenheimer'
  • Danielle Brooks - 'A Cor Púrpura'America Ferrera - 'Barbie'
  • Jodie Foster - 'NYAD'
  • Julianne Moore - 'Segredos de um Escândalo'
  • Da'vine Joy Randolph - 'Os Rejeitados'

  • MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ
  • Abby Ryder Forston - 'Crescendo Juntas'
  • Ariana Greenblatt - 'Barbie'
  • Calah Lane - 'Wonka'
  • Milo Machado Graner - 'Anatomia de uma Queda'
  • Dominic Sessa - 'Os Rejeitados'
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles - 'Resistência'

  • MELHOR ELENCO
  • 'Air'
  • 'Barbie'
  • 'A Cor Púrpura'
  • 'Os Rejeitados'
  • 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • 'Oppenheimer'

  • MELHOR DIREÇÃO
  • Bradley Cooper - 'Maestro'
  • Greta Gerwig - 'Barbie'
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • Christopher Nolan - 'Oppenheimer'
  • Alexander Payne - 'Os Rejeitados'
  • Martin Scorsese - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'

  • MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
  • Alex Convery - 'Air'
  • Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach - 'Barbie'
  • David Hemingson - 'Os Rejeitados'
  • Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer - 'Maestro'
  • Samy Burch - 'Segredos de um Escândalo'
  • Celine Song - 'Vidas Passadas'

  • MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
  • Kelly Fremon Craig - 'Crescendo Juntas'
  • Andrew Haigh - 'Todos Nós Desconhecidos'
  • Cord Jefferson - 'American Fiction'
  • Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Christopher Nolan - 'Oppenheimer'

  • MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
  • Matthew Libatique - 'Maestro'
  • Rodrigo Prieto - 'Barbie'
  • Rodrigo Prieto - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Robbie Ryan - 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • Linus Sandgren - 'Saltburn'
  • Hoyte van Hoytema - 'Oppenheimer'

  • MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
  • Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx - 'Saltburn'
  • Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman - 'Oppenheimer'
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer - 'Barbie'
  • James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek - 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran - 'Asteroid City'

  • MELHOR EDIÇÃO
  • William Goldenberg - 'Air'
  • Nick Houy - 'Barbie'
  • Jennifer Lame - 'Oppenheimer'
  • Yorgos Mavropsaridis - 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • Thelma Schoonmaker - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Michelle Tesoro - 'Maestro'

  • MELHOR FIGURINO
  • Jacqueline Durran - 'Barbie'
  • Lindy Hemming - 'Wonka'
  • Francine Jamison-Tanchuck - 'A Cor Púrpura'Holly Waddington - 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • Jacqueline West - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Janty Yates, David Crossman - 'Napoleão'

  • MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM
  • 'Barbie'
  • 'A Cor Púrpura'
  • 'Maestro'
  • 'Oppenheimer'
  • 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • 'Priscilla'

  • MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
  • 'Resistência'
  • 'Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3'
  • 'Missão: Impossível - Acerto de Contas Parte 1'
  • 'Oppenheimer'
  • 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • 'Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso'

  • MELHOR COMÉDIA
  • 'American Fiction'
  • 'Barbie'
  • 'Clube de Luta para Meninas'
  • 'Os Rejeitados'
  • 'Que Horas Eu Te Pego?'
  • 'Pobres Criaturas'

  • MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
  • 'The Boy and the Heron'
  • 'Elementos'
  • 'Nimona'
  • 'Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso'
  • 'Tartarugas Ninja: Caos Mutante'
  • 'Wish'

  • MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA
  • 'Anatomia de uma Queda'
  • 'Godzilla Minus One'
  • 'Perfect Days'
  • 'Sociedade da Neve'
  • 'The Taste of Things'
  • 'Zona de Interesse'

  • MELHOR CANÇÃO
  • "Dance the Night" - 'Barbie'
  • "I’m Just Ken" - 'Barbie'
  • "Peaches" - 'Super Mario Bros.'
  • "Road to Freedom" - 'Rustin'
  • "This Wish" - 'Wish'
  • "What Was I Made For" - 'Barbie'

  • MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
  • Jerskin Fendrix - 'Pobres Criaturas'
  • Michael Giacchino - 'Sociedade da Neve'
  • Ludwig Göransson - 'Oppenheimer'
  • Daniel Pemberton - 'Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso'
  • Robbie Robertson - 'Assassinos da Lua das Flores'
  • Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - 'Barbie'

  • TELEVISÃO
  • MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
  • 'The Crown'
  • 'A Diplomata'
  • 'The Last of Us'
  • 'Loki'
  • 'The Morning Show'
  • 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
  • 'Succession'
  • 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty'

  • MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
  • Kieran Culkin - 'Succession'
  • Tom Hiddleston - 'Loki'
  • Timothy Olyphant – 'Justified: City Primeval'
  • Pedro Pascal – 'The Last of Us'
  • Ramón Rodríguez – 'Will Trent'
  • Jeremy Strong – 'Succession'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
  • Jennifer Aniston – 'The Morning Show'
  • Aunjanue Ellis – 'Justified: City Primeval'
  • Bella Ramsey – 'The Last of Us'
  • Keri Russell – 'A Diplomata'
  • Sarah Snook - 'Succession'
  • Reese Witherspoon – 'The Morning Show'

  • MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
  • Khalid Abdalla - 'The Crown'
  • Billy Crudup – 'The Morning Show'
  • Ron Cephas Jones – 'Truth Be Told'
  • Matthew MacFadyen – 'Succession'
  • Ke Huy Quan – 'Loki'
  • Rufus Sewell – 'A Diplomata'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
  • Nicole Beharie – 'The Morning Show'
  • Elizabeth Debicki - 'The Crown'
  • Sophia Di Martino – 'Loki'
  • Celia Rose Gooding – 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
  • Karen Pittman – 'The Morning Show'
  • Christina Ricci – 'Yellowjackets'

  • MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • 'Abbott Elementary'
  • 'Barry'
  • 'The Bear'
  • 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
  • 'Poker Face'
  • 'Reservation Dogs'
  • 'Shrinking'
  • 'What We Do in the Shadows'

  • MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Bill Hader - 'Barry'
  • Steve Martin - 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Kayvan Novak - 'What We Do in the Shadows'
  • Drew Tarver - 'The Other Two'
  • Jeremy Allen White - 'The Bear'
  • D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – 'Reservation Dogs'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Rachel Brosnahan – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
  • Quinta Brunson – 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Ayo Edebiri – 'The Bear'
  • Bridget Everett – 'Somebody Somewhere'
  • Devery Jacobs – 'Reservation Dogs'
  • Natasha Lyonne – 'Poker Face'

  • MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Phil Dunster – 'Ted Lasso'
  • Harrison Ford – 'Shrinking'
  • Harvey Guillén – 'What We Do in the Shadows'
  • James Marsden – 'Jury Duty'
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach – 'The Bear'
  • Henry Winkler – 'Barry'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Paulina Alexis – 'Reservation Dogs'
  • Alex Borstein – 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
  • Janelle James – 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – 'Abbott Elementary'
  • Meryl Streep – 'Only Murders in the Building'
  • Jessica Williams – 'Shrinking'

  • MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA
  • 'Treta'
  • 'Daisy Jones & the Six'
  • 'Fargo'
  • 'Fellow Travelers'
  • 'Uma Questão de Chemistry'
  • 'Amor e Morte'
  • 'Assassinato no Fim do Mundo'
  • 'A Small Light'

  • MELHOR TELEFILME
  • 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'
  • 'Finestkind'
  • 'Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie'
  • 'Ninguém vai te Salvar'
  • 'Quiz Lady'
  • 'Reality'

  • MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
  • Matt Bomer – 'Fellow Travelers'
  • Tom Holland – 'The Crowded Room'
  • David Oyelowo – 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'
  • Tony Shalhoub – 'Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie'
  • Kiefer Sutherland – 'The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial'
  • Steven Yeun – 'Treta'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
  • Kaitlyn Dever – 'Ninguém vai te Salvar'
  • Brie Larson – 'Uma Questão de Química'
  • Bel Powley – 'A Small Light'
  • Sydney Sweeney – 'Reality'
  • Juno Temple – 'Fargo' (FX)
  • Ali Wong – 'Treta'

  • MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
  • Jonathan Bailey – 'Fellow Travelers'
  • Taylor Kitsch – 'Painkiller'
  • Jesse Plemons – 'Amor e Morte'
  • Lewis Pullman – 'Uma Questão de Química'
  • Liev Schreiber – 'A Small Light'
  • Justin Theroux – 'Os Encanadores da Casa Branca'

  • MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME
  • Maria Bello – 'Treta'
  • Billie Boullet – 'A Small Light'
  • Willa Fitzgerald – 'A Queda da Casa de Usher'
  • Aja Naomi King – 'Uma Questão de Química'
  • Mary McDonnell – 'A Queda da Casa de Usher'
  • Camila Morrone – 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

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