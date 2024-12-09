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Brasileiros se destacam entre os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025; veja lista

'Ainda estou aqui' concorre a Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa, e Fernanda Torres é indicada a Melhor Atriz de Filme (Drama). Cerimônia será em 5 de janeiro de 2025
Aline Almeida

Aline Almeida

Publicado em 09 de Dezembro de 2024 às 11:40

Premiere do filme Ainda Estou Aqui
Premiere do filme Ainda Estou Aqui Crédito: Cristiane Mota /Fotoarena/Folhapress
Nesta segunda-feira (9), foram anunciados os indicados ao Globo de Ouro 2025. A 82ª edição da conferência será realizada em 5 de janeiro de 2025, com apresentação de Nikki Glaser, e contará com 37 categorias. O filme brasileiro "Ainda estou aqui", produzido pelo Globoplay, foi indicado a Melhor Filme de Língua Não-Inglesa, enquanto Fernanda Torres foi nomeada na categoria de Melhor Atriz de Filme (Drama).

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

  • "Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz"
  • "Emilia Pérez"
  • "A Garota da Agulha"
  • "Ainda estou aqui"
  • "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
  • "Vermiglio"

Melhor ator de série - Drama

  • Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”
  • Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
  • Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Melhor trilha sonora - Filme

  • “Conclave”
  • “The Brutalist”
  • “The Wild Robot“
  • “Emilia Pérez”
  • “Challengers”
  • “Dune: Part Two”

Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • “Baby Reindeer”
  • “Disclaimer”
  • “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
  • “The Penguin”
  • “Ripley”
  • “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor ator de filme (musical ou comédia)

  • Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”
  • Hugh Grant, “Heretic”
  • Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”
  • Glen Powell, “Hit Man”
  • Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV

  • Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
  • Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
  • Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
  • Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor canção original (filme)

  • “The Last Showgirl” – “Beautiful That Way”
  • “Challengers” – “Compress/Repress”
  • “Emilia Pérez” – “El Mal”
  • “Better Man” – “Forbidden Road”
  • “The Wild Robot” — “Kiss the Sky”
  • “Emilia Pérez” – “Mi Camino”

Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV

  • Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun"
  • Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"
  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Diego Luna, “La Maquina”
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Melhor atriz de TV (Musical ou comédia)

  • Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

  • Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
  • Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”
  • Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”
  • Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”
  • Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”
  • Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Melhor filme de animação

  • “Flow"
  • “Divertidamente 2"
  • “Memoir of a Snail
  • “Moana 2”
  • “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
  • “The Wild Robot”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme

  • Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”
  • Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
  • Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
  • Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”
  • Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”
  • Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Melhor roteiro de filme

  • “Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard
  • “Anora”, Sean Baker
  • “The Brutalist”, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
  • “A Real Pain”, Jesse Eisenberg
  • “The Substance”, Coralie Fargeat
  • “Conclave”, Peter Straughan

Melhor ator em série de TV (musical ou comédia)

  • Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
  • Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bea

Veja Também

'Ainda Estou Aqui' é indicado ao Globo de Ouro de melhor filme em língua estrangeira

“Ainda Estou Aqui” não dá brechas para divergências políticas

Fernanda Torres é destacada como 'ícone global' em matéria da Vanity Fair

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