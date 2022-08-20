Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 23ª rodada do Brasileirão

SÁBADO (20)
- Atlético-MG x Goiás (Mineirão, Belo Horizonte)
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
- Fluminense x Coritiba (Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro)
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
DOMINGO (21)
- Juventude x Botafogo (Alfredo Jaconi, Caxias do Sul)
Horário: 21h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Palmeiras x Flamengo (Allianz Parque, São Paulo)
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: TV Gazeta, Globo (SP) e Premiere
- Bragantino x Ceará (Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Santos x São Paulo (Vila Belmiro, Santos)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Fortaleza x Corinthians (Arena Castelão, Fortaleza)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Atlético-GO x Cuiabá (Antônio Accioly, Goiania)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Athletico-PR x América-MG (Arena da Baixada, Curitiba)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
SEGUNDA-FEIRA (22)
- Avaí x Internacional (Ressacada, Florianópolis)
Horário: 20h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV