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  • Início
  • Futebol
  • Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 23ª rodada do Brasileirão
Campeonato Brasileiro

Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 23ª rodada do Brasileirão

Com jogos de sábado (20) à segunda-feira (21), os clubes brasileiros entram em campo para a disputa da 23ª rodada da principal competição nacional
Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

20 ago 2022 às 07:00

Publicado em 20 de Agosto de 2022 às 07:00

Taça do Brasileirão — Foto Lucas FigueiredoCBF
Taça do Brasileirão  Crédito: Foto: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

SÁBADO (20)

  • Atlético-MG x Goiás (Mineirão, Belo Horizonte)
    Horário:     16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

  • Fluminense x Coritiba (Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro)
    Horário:     19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

DOMINGO (21)

  • Juventude x Botafogo (Alfredo Jaconi, Caxias do Sul)
    Horário: 21h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Palmeiras x Flamengo (Allianz Parque, São Paulo)
    Horário:     16h
    Onde assistir: TV Gazeta, Globo (SP) e Premiere

  • Bragantino x Ceará (Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista)
    Horário:     18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Santos x São Paulo (Vila Belmiro, Santos)
    Horário:     18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Fortaleza x Corinthians (Arena Castelão, Fortaleza)
    Horário:     18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Atlético-GO x Cuiabá (Antônio Accioly, Goiania)
    Horário:     18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Athletico-PR x América-MG (Arena da Baixada, Curitiba)
    Horário:     18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

SEGUNDA-FEIRA (22)

  • Avaí x Internacional (Ressacada, Florianópolis)
    Horário:     20h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

Veja Também

Tempo Extra #1: Confira os principais destaques da rodada do brasileirão

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Craques apostam em vitrine alternativa para jogar Copa do Mundo

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