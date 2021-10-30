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Jogos de hoje: as partidas de futebol deste sábado (30/10)

Confira horários e onde assistir ao vivo hoje, sábado, 30/10. Há jogos pelo Brasileirão e também campeonatos internacionais

Publicado em 30 de Outubro de 2021 às 08:31

Publicado em 

30 out 2021 às 08:31
Time do Flamengo comemora gol com torcida ao fundo no Maracanã
Flamengo encara o Atlético Mineiro em jogo pelo Brasileirão às 19 horas Crédito: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

  • Athletico-PR x Santos - 17h - TNT
  • Flamengo x Atlético-MG - 19h - Premiere
  • Juventude x Bahia - 19h15 - TNT e Premiere
  • América-MG x Fortaleza - 21h - Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • Ponte Preta x Vitória - 16h - SporTV e Premiere
  • Confiança x Londrina - 18h45 - SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

  • Manaus x Tombense - 17h - Band e DAZN
  • Ypiranga-RS x Novorizontino - 19h - Band

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

  • Campinense x Atlético-CE - 16h - TV Brasil e elevensports.com

FUTEBOL INTERNACIONAL

  • 08h30min - INGLÊS - Fulham x West Brom - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 08h30min - INGLÊS - Leicester x Arsenal - STAR+
  • 9h - ESPANHOL - Elche x Real Madrid - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 10h - ITALIANO - Atalanta x Lazio - ESPN 2 e STAR+
  • 11h - INGLÊS - Burnley x Brentford - STAR+
  • 11h - INGLÊS - Liverpool x Brighton - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 11h - INGLÊS - Manchester City x Crystal Palace - STAR+
  • 11h - INGLÊS - Newcastle x Chelsea - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 11h - INGLÊS - Watford x Southampton - STAR+
  • 11h15min - ESPANHOL - Sevilla x Osasuna - STAR+
  • 13h - TURQUIA - Konyaspor x Fenerbahce - DAZN
  • 13h - ITALIANO  - Verona x Juventus - STAR+
  • 13h - ALEMÃO - Eintracht Frankfurt x RB Leipzig - Band
  • 13h30min - INGLÊS - Tottenham x Manchester United - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
  • 13h30min - ESPANHOL - Valência x Villarreal - STAR+
  • 13h45min - HOLANDÊS - Heracles x Ajax - ESPN e STAR+
  • 15H - PORTUGUÊS - Estoril Praia x Benfica - Fox Sports e STAR+
  • 15h45min - ITALIANO - Torino x Sampdoria - ESPN e STAR+
  • 16h - CHILENO - Universidad de Chile x Curico Unido - estadio.com
  • 16h - ESPANHOL - Barcelona x CD Alavés - STAR+
  • 18h30min -ESPANHOL -  Unión Española x Everton de Vinã del Mar - estadio.com
  • 19h - EUA - Atlanta United x Toronto FC - DAZN
  • 20h15min - ARGENTINA - Boca Juniors x Gimnasia La Plata - Fox Sports e STAR+

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