Jogos de hoje: as partidas de futebol deste sábado (30/10)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
- Athletico-PR x Santos - 17h - TNT
- Flamengo x Atlético-MG - 19h - Premiere
- Juventude x Bahia - 19h15 - TNT e Premiere
- América-MG x Fortaleza - 21h - Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- Ponte Preta x Vitória - 16h - SporTV e Premiere
- Confiança x Londrina - 18h45 - SporTV e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
- Manaus x Tombense - 17h - Band e DAZN
- Ypiranga-RS x Novorizontino - 19h - Band
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
- Campinense x Atlético-CE - 16h - TV Brasil e elevensports.com
FUTEBOL INTERNACIONAL
- 08h30min - INGLÊS - Fulham x West Brom - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 08h30min - INGLÊS - Leicester x Arsenal - STAR+
- 9h - ESPANHOL - Elche x Real Madrid - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 10h - ITALIANO - Atalanta x Lazio - ESPN 2 e STAR+
- 11h - INGLÊS - Burnley x Brentford - STAR+
- 11h - INGLÊS - Liverpool x Brighton - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 11h - INGLÊS - Manchester City x Crystal Palace - STAR+
- 11h - INGLÊS - Newcastle x Chelsea - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 11h - INGLÊS - Watford x Southampton - STAR+
- 11h15min - ESPANHOL - Sevilla x Osasuna - STAR+
- 13h - TURQUIA - Konyaspor x Fenerbahce - DAZN
- 13h - ITALIANO - Verona x Juventus - STAR+
- 13h - ALEMÃO - Eintracht Frankfurt x RB Leipzig - Band
- 13h30min - INGLÊS - Tottenham x Manchester United - ESPN Brasil e STAR+
- 13h30min - ESPANHOL - Valência x Villarreal - STAR+
- 13h45min - HOLANDÊS - Heracles x Ajax - ESPN e STAR+
- 15H - PORTUGUÊS - Estoril Praia x Benfica - Fox Sports e STAR+
- 15h45min - ITALIANO - Torino x Sampdoria - ESPN e STAR+
- 16h - CHILENO - Universidad de Chile x Curico Unido - estadio.com
- 16h - ESPANHOL - Barcelona x CD Alavés - STAR+
- 18h30min -ESPANHOL - Unión Española x Everton de Vinã del Mar - estadio.com
- 19h - EUA - Atlanta United x Toronto FC - DAZN
- 20h15min - ARGENTINA - Boca Juniors x Gimnasia La Plata - Fox Sports e STAR+