Emmy indica 'O Urso', 'Xógun' e 'Bebê Rena' para sua 76ª edição; confira a lista

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta quarta-feira (17) os indicados à 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, o principal prêmio da indústria americana de televisão e streaming.
Os indicados foram anunciados em cerimônia apresentada pelos atores Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph - ela própria indicada em melhor atriz coadjuvante de comédia- , no El Capitan Theatre, em Los Angeles, e foi transmitida no canal da Academia no YouTube.
A entrega dos prêmios está marcada para o dia 15 de setembro, oito meses após a última cerimônia do Emmy, que passou do ano passado para janeiro deste ano devido às greves de roteiristas e atores nos Estados Unidos.
Confira, abaixo, a transmissão na íntegra e os indicados nas principais categorias. A lista completa está disponível no site do Emmy.
- SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
- "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão" (Disney)
- "A Idade Dourada" (HBO)
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "Fallout" (Amazon)
- "The Morning Show" (Apple)
- "Sr. & Sra. Smith" (Amazon)
- "Slow Horses" (Apple)
- "O Problema dos 3 Corpos" (Netflix)
- ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Donald Glover, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Idris Elba, "Sequestro no Ar"
- ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
- Anna Sawai, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Carrie Coon, "A Idade Dourada"
- Maya Erskine, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
- ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
- Tadanobu Asano, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
- Takehiro Hira, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
- Jack Lowden, "Slot Horses"
- Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"
- ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
- Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
- Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
- Christine Baranski, "A Idade Dourada"
- Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
- Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"
- SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- "Abbott Elementary" (Disney)
- "Hacks" (HBO)
- "O Urso" (Disney)
- "Segura a Onda" (HBO)
- "Only Murders in the Building" (Disney)
- "Reservation Dogs" (Disney)
- "Palm Royale" (Apple)
- "O que Fazemos nas Sombras" (Disney)
- ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Larry David, "Segura a Onda"
- Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Jeremy Allen White, "O Urso"
- Matt Berry, "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"
- ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
- Ayo Edebiri, "O Urso"
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
- Maya Rudolph, "Fortuna"
- ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "O Urso"
- Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
- Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
- Lionel Boyce, "O Urso"
- Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"
- ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
- Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
- Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
- Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
- Liza Colón-Zayas, "O Urso"
- MINISSÉRIE
- "Bebê Rena" (Netflix)
- "Ripley" (Netflix)
- "Fargo" (Disney)
- "True Detective: Terra Noturna" (HBO)
- "Uma Questão de Química" (Apple)
- FILME PARA TV
- "A Grande Entrevista" (Netflix)
- "O Último Caso do Sr. Monk" (Peacock/Universal)
- "Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul" (Amazon)
- "The Great Lillian Hall" (HBO)
- "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" (Paramount)
- ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
- Richard Gadd, "Bebê Rena"
- Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
- Matt Bomer, "Companheiros de Viagem"
- ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
- Brie Larson, "Uma Questão de Química"
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
- Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"
- ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
- Robert Downey Jr., "O Simpatizante"
- Lewis Pullman, "Uma Questão de Química"
- Jonathan Bailey, "Companheiros de Viagem"
- Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebê Rena"
- Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
- John Hawkes, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
- ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
- Jessica Gunning, "Bebê Rena"
- Nava Mau, "Bebê Rena"
- Kali Reis, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
- Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
- Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
- Aja Naomi King, "Uma Questão de Química"
- Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
- PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO
- The Amazing Race (CBS/Paramount)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Paramount)
- Top Chef (Bravo/Universal)
- The Traitors (Peacock/Universal)
- The Voice (NBC/Universal)
- TALK SHOW
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central/Paramount)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC/Disney)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC/Universal)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/Paramount)