Emmy indica 'O Urso', 'Xógun' e 'Bebê Rena' para sua 76ª edição; confira a lista

'O Urso', 'Xógun' e 'Bebê Rena' foram destaques no streaming

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta quarta-feira (17) os indicados à 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, o principal prêmio da indústria americana de televisão e streaming.

Os indicados foram anunciados em cerimônia apresentada pelos atores Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph - ela própria indicada em melhor atriz coadjuvante de comédia- , no El Capitan Theatre, em Los Angeles, e foi transmitida no canal da Academia no YouTube.