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Televisão e streaming

Emmy indica 'O Urso', 'Xógun' e 'Bebê Rena' para sua 76ª edição; confira a lista

Indicados foram anunciados em cerimônia apresentada pelos atores Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph; entrega dos prêmios acontece em setembro
Agência FolhaPress

Agência FolhaPress

Publicado em 17 de Julho de 2024 às 14:21

Emmy indica 'O Urso', 'Xógun' e 'Bebê Rena' para sua 76ª edição
'O Urso', 'Xógun' e 'Bebê Rena' foram destaques no streaming Crédito: Divulgação
A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta quarta-feira (17) os indicados à 76ª edição do Emmy Awards, o principal prêmio da indústria americana de televisão e streaming.
Os indicados foram anunciados em cerimônia apresentada pelos atores Tony Hale e Sheryl Lee Ralph - ela própria indicada em melhor atriz coadjuvante de comédia- , no El Capitan Theatre, em Los Angeles, e foi transmitida no canal da Academia no YouTube.
A entrega dos prêmios está marcada para o dia 15 de setembro, oito meses após a última cerimônia do Emmy, que passou do ano passado para janeiro deste ano devido às greves de roteiristas e atores nos Estados Unidos.

Veja Também

Mulher que supostamente inspirou personagem de 'Bebê Rena' processa Netflix

Confira, abaixo, a transmissão na íntegra e os indicados nas principais categorias. A lista completa está disponível no site do Emmy.
  • SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
  • "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão" (Disney)
  • "A Idade Dourada" (HBO)
  • "The Crown" (Netflix)
  • "Fallout" (Amazon)
  • "The Morning Show" (Apple)
  • "Sr. & Sra. Smith" (Amazon)
  • "Slow Horses" (Apple)
  • "O Problema dos 3 Corpos" (Netflix)

  • ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Dominic West, "The Crown"
  • Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
  • Donald Glover, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Idris Elba, "Sequestro no Ar"

  • ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
  • Anna Sawai, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
  • Carrie Coon, "A Idade Dourada"
  • Maya Erskine, "Sr. & Sra. Smith"
  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

  • ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
  • Tadanobu Asano, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
  • Takehiro Hira, "Xógun: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão"
  • Jack Lowden, "Slot Horses"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

  • ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA
  • Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
  • Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
  • Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
  • Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
  • Christine Baranski, "A Idade Dourada"
  • Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
  • Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

  • SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • "Abbott Elementary" (Disney)
  • "Hacks" (HBO)
  • "O Urso" (Disney)
  • "Segura a Onda" (HBO)
  • "Only Murders in the Building" (Disney)
  • "Reservation Dogs" (Disney)
  • "Palm Royale" (Apple)
  • "O que Fazemos nas Sombras" (Disney)

  • ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Larry David, "Segura a Onda"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "O Urso"
  • Matt Berry, "O Que Fazemos nas Sombras"
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

  • ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "O Urso"
  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
  • Maya Rudolph, "Fortuna"

  • ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "O Urso"
  • Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
  • Lionel Boyce, "O Urso"
  • Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

  • ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
  • Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, "O Urso"

  • MINISSÉRIE
  • "Bebê Rena" (Netflix)
  • "Ripley" (Netflix)
  • "Fargo" (Disney)
  • "True Detective: Terra Noturna" (HBO)
  • "Uma Questão de Química" (Apple)

  • FILME PARA TV
  • "A Grande Entrevista" (Netflix)
  • "O Último Caso do Sr. Monk" (Peacock/Universal)
  • "Vermelho, Branco e Sangue Azul" (Amazon)
  • "The Great Lillian Hall" (HBO)
  • "The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial" (Paramount)

  • ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
  • Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
  • Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
  • Richard Gadd, "Bebê Rena"
  • Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
  • Matt Bomer, "Companheiros de Viagem"

  • ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
  • Brie Larson, "Uma Questão de Química"
  • Juno Temple, "Fargo"
  • Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
  • Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
  • Sofía Vergara, "Griselda"

  • ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
  • Robert Downey Jr., "O Simpatizante"
  • Lewis Pullman, "Uma Questão de Química"
  • Jonathan Bailey, "Companheiros de Viagem"
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, "Bebê Rena"
  • Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
  • John Hawkes, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
  • Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

  • ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV
  • Jessica Gunning, "Bebê Rena"
  • Nava Mau, "Bebê Rena"
  • Kali Reis, "True Detective: Terra Noturna"
  • Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
  • Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
  • Aja Naomi King, "Uma Questão de Química"
  • Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

  • PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO
  • The Amazing Race (CBS/Paramount)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Paramount)
  • Top Chef (Bravo/Universal)
  • The Traitors (Peacock/Universal)
  • The Voice (NBC/Universal)

  • TALK SHOW
  • The Daily Show (Comedy Central/Paramount)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC/Disney)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC/Universal)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS/Paramount)

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