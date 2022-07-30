Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 20ª rodada do Brasileirão

SÁBADO (30)
- Goiás x Coritiba (Hailé Pinheiro, GO)
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Ceará x Palmeiras (Arena Castelão, CE)
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Corinthians x Botafogo (Neo Química Arena, SP)
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Flamengo x Atlético GO (Maracanã, RJ)
Horário: 20h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
DOMINGO (31)
- Internacional x Atletico MG (Beira Rio, RS)
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: Globo (RS/MG) e Premiere
- Athletico PR x São Paulo (Arena da Baixada, PR)
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: Globo (PR)
- América MG x Avaí (Independência, MG)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Cuiabá x Fortaleza (Arena Pantanal, MT)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Bragantino x Juventude (Nabi Abi Chedid, SP)
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
SEGUNDA-FEIRA (01)
- Santos x Fluminense (Vila Belmiro, SP)
Horário: 20h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV