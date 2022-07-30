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  • Início
  • Futebol
  • Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 20ª rodada do Brasileirão
Campeonato Brasileiro

Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 20ª rodada do Brasileirão

O Campeonato Brasileiro da Série A chega na 20ª rodada com jogos de sábado (30) até segunda-feira (01). Confira onde e como assistir aos jogos
Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

30 jul 2022 às 08:30

Publicado em 30 de Julho de 2022 às 08:30

Taça do Brasileirão — Foto Lucas FigueiredoCBF
Taça do Brasileirão — Foto Lucas FigueiredoCBF Crédito: Foto: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

SÁBADO (30)

  • Goiás x Coritiba (Hailé Pinheiro, GO)
    Horário:     16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Ceará x Palmeiras (Arena Castelão, CE)
    Horário:     16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Corinthians x Botafogo (Neo Química Arena, SP)
    Horário:     19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Flamengo x Atlético GO (Maracanã, RJ)
    Horário: 20h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

DOMINGO (31)

  • Internacional x Atletico MG (Beira Rio, RS)
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: Globo (RS/MG) e Premiere

  • Athletico PR x São Paulo (Arena da Baixada, PR)
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: Globo (PR)

  • América MG x Avaí (Independência, MG)
    Horário: 18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Cuiabá x Fortaleza (Arena Pantanal, MT)
    Horário: 18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Bragantino x Juventude (Nabi Abi Chedid, SP)
    Horário: 19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

SEGUNDA-FEIRA (01)

  • Santos x Fluminense (Vila Belmiro, SP)
    Horário: 20h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

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Esportes Futebol Brasileirão Campeonato Brasileiro Brasileiro Série B
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