Campeonato Brasileiro: confira onde assistir aos jogos da 19ª rodada

Sábado (12)
- Botafogo x Internacional
Local: Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
Horário: 21h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
Domingo (13)
- Atlético-MG x Bahia
Local: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte
Horário: 11h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Corinthians x Coritiba
Local: Neo Quimica Arena, São Paulo
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: TV Globo (SP e PR) e Premiere
- Grêmio x Fluminense
Local: Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: TV Gazeta
- América-MG x Goiás
Local: Independência, Belo Horizonte
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: TV Globo (MG e GO) e Premiere
- Flamengo x São Paulo
Local: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro
Horário: 18h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Fortaleza x Santos
Local: Arena Castelão, Fortaleza
Horário: 18h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
Segunda-feira (14)
- Palmeiras x Cruzeiro
Local: Allianz Parque, São Paulo
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Bragantino x Vasco
Local: Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista
Horário: 21h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
Terça-feira (15)
- Athletico-PR x Cuiabá
Local: Ligga Arena, Curitiba
Horário: 20h
Onde assistir: Rede Furacão