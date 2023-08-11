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  • Campeonato Brasileiro: confira onde assistir aos jogos da 19ª rodada
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Campeonato Brasileiro: confira onde assistir aos jogos da 19ª rodada

Fique por dentro dos horários, locais e como acompanhar o seu time do coração em mais uma rodada do Brasileirão 2023
Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

11 ago 2023 às 09:57

Publicado em 11 de Agosto de 2023 às 09:57

Tiquinho Soares, Veiga e Vitor Roque estão entre os principais nomes do Brasileirão 2023
Tiquinho Soares, Veiga e Vitor Roque estão entre os principais nomes do Brasileirão 2023 Crédito: Reprodução / Redes Sociais

Sábado (12)

  • Botafogo x Internacional
    Local:     Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro
    Horário: 21h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

Domingo (13)

  • Atlético-MG x Bahia
    Local:     Mineirão, Belo Horizonte
    Horário: 11h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Corinthians x Coritiba
    Local:     Neo Quimica Arena, São Paulo
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: TV Globo (SP e PR) e Premiere

  • Grêmio x Fluminense
    Local: Arena do Grêmio, Porto Alegre
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: TV Gazeta

  • América-MG x Goiás
    Local: Independência, Belo Horizonte
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: TV Globo (MG e GO) e Premiere

  • Flamengo x São Paulo
    Local: Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro
    Horário: 18h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Fortaleza x Santos
    Local: Arena Castelão, Fortaleza
    Horário: 18h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

Segunda-feira (14)

  • Palmeiras x Cruzeiro
    Local:     Allianz Parque, São Paulo
    Horário: 19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Bragantino x Vasco
    Local:     Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista
    Horário: 21h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

Terça-feira (15)

  • Athletico-PR x Cuiabá
    Local:     Ligga Arena, Curitiba
    Horário: 20h
    Onde assistir: Rede Furacão

Veja Também

Eliminação precoce é a pá de cal na Libertadores ridícula que o Flamengo fez

PSG dá aval para Neymar negociar com o Barcelona, diz jornal

Análise da Conmebol valida decisão da arbitragem de não marcar pênalti para o Atlético-MG

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Esportes Futebol Brasileirão Campeonato Brasileiro
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