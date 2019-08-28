VMA 2019 consagra Ariana Grande e Billie Eilish; veja clipes vencedores

Taylor Swift no VMA 2019 Crédito: Reprodução/MTV

MTV entregou na segunda-feira, 26, os prêmios da 36ª edição do Video Music Awards (VMA). Neste ano, nenhum artista levou a maioria dos prêmios, Em uma competição equilibrada, aentregou na segunda-feira, 26, os prêmios da 36ª edição do. Neste ano, nenhum artista levou a maioria dos prêmios, apesar das dez indicações para Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande , cada uma.

As duas ficaram empatadas, com Taylor levando vídeo do ano e vídeo com Mensagem por "You Need to Calm Down" e Efeitos Visuais por "ME!". Já Ariana foi além e levou como artista do ano, o principal prêmio, além de direção de Arte por "7 Rings" e Música do Verão por "Boyfriend".

Outra grande vencedora da noite foi Billie Eilish. Das oito indicações, venceu três (artista revelação, em ascensão e edição por bad guy).

Mas não foi nenhuma das três cantoras que levantou o público na premiação. Apesar de não levar nenhuma estatueta, a cantora Lizzo agitou o palco com sua apresentação e um discurso de aceitação durante a canção Good as Hell. "Eu não preciso saber da sua história para saber que você está cansado também. É difícil para caramba se aceitar num mundo onde ninguém te aceita. Então usem essa oportunidade agora para se sentirem super bem. Porque vocês merecem se sentir bem."

VENCEDORES

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande (VENCEDOR)

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Música do Ano

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (VENCEDOR)

"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

"In My Feelings" - Drake

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

Clipe do Ano

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)

"A Lot" - 21 Savage ft. J Cole

"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Melhor Colaboração

"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (VENCEDOR)

"Boy With Luv" - BTS & Halsey

"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

"ME!" - Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

Melhor Pop

"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers (VENCEDOR)

"Easier" - 5 Seconds of Summer

"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande

"bad guy" - Billie Eilish

"Please Me" - Cardi B & Bruno Mars

"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift

Artista em ascensão do ano

Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

Bazzi

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Melhor clipe de K-pop

"Boy With Luv" - BTS ft. Halsey (VENCEDOR)

"Kill This Love" - BLACKPINK

"Tempo" - EXO

"Who Do U Love" - Monsta X ft. French Montana

"Regular" - NCT 127

"Cat & Dog" - Tomorrow x Together

Revelação

Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

Ava Max

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Melhor clipe de Hip Hop

Cardi B - "Money" (VENCEDOR)

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - "Rule the World"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake - "SICKO MODE"

Melhor clipe de música eletrônica

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - "Call You Mine" (VENCEDOR)

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - "Taki Taki"

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - "Say My Name"

Marshmello & Bastille - "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa - "Electricity"

Melhor rock

"High Hopes" - Panic! At The Disco (VENCEDOR)

"Love It If We Made It" - The 1975

"Bishops Knife Trick" - Fall Out Boy

"Natural" - Imagine Dragons

"Low" - Lenny Kravitz

"My Blood" - twenty one pilots

Melhor clipe latino

"Con Altura" - Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho (VENCEDOR)

"Secreto" - Anuel AA & Karol G

"Mia" - Bad Bunny feat. Drake

"I Can't Get Enough" - benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Snow

"Mala Mía" - Maluma

Melhor R&B

"Waves" - Normani feat. 6LACK (VENCEDOR)

"Raise a Man" - Alicia Keys

"Make it Better" - Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson

"Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino

"Trip" - Ella Mai

"Cold've Been" - H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Melhor clipe por uma causa

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" (VENCEDOR)

Halsey - "Nightmare"

The Killers - "Land of the Free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - "Runaway Train"

John Legend - "Preach"

Lil Dicky - "Earth"

Melhor Direção de Arte

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Art Direction by John Richoux (VENCEDOR)

BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - "I Love It" - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler

Melhor Edição

Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Editing by Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Editing by Calmatic

Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh