VMA 2019 consagra Ariana Grande e Billie Eilish; veja clipes vencedores

Em uma competição equilibrada, a MTV entregou na segunda-feira, 26, os prêmios da 36ª edição do Video Music Awards (VMA). Neste ano, nenhum artista levou a maioria dos prêmios, apesar das dez indicações para Taylor Swift e Ariana Grande, cada uma.
Outra grande vencedora da noite foi Billie Eilish. Das oito indicações, venceu três (artista revelação, em ascensão e edição por bad guy).
Mas não foi nenhuma das três cantoras que levantou o público na premiação. Apesar de não levar nenhuma estatueta, a cantora Lizzo agitou o palco com sua apresentação e um discurso de aceitação durante a canção Good as Hell. "Eu não preciso saber da sua história para saber que você está cansado também. É difícil para caramba se aceitar num mundo onde ninguém te aceita. Então usem essa oportunidade agora para se sentirem super bem. Porque vocês merecem se sentir bem."
VENCEDORES
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande (VENCEDOR)
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Música do Ano
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus (VENCEDOR)
"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
"In My Feelings" - Drake
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Clipe do Ano
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift (VENCEDOR)
"A Lot" - 21 Savage ft. J Cole
"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Melhor Colaboração
"Señorita" - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello (VENCEDOR)
"Boy With Luv" - BTS & Halsey
"I Don't Care" - Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Old Town Road" - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
"ME!" - Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie
Melhor Pop
"Sucker" - Jonas Brothers (VENCEDOR)
"Easier" - 5 Seconds of Summer
"thank u, next" - Ariana Grande
"bad guy" - Billie Eilish
"Please Me" - Cardi B & Bruno Mars
"You Need to Calm Down" - Taylor Swift
Artista em ascensão do ano
Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
Bazzi
CNCO
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Melhor clipe de K-pop
"Boy With Luv" - BTS ft. Halsey (VENCEDOR)
"Kill This Love" - BLACKPINK
"Tempo" - EXO
"Who Do U Love" - Monsta X ft. French Montana
"Regular" - NCT 127
"Cat & Dog" - Tomorrow x Together
Revelação
Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
Ava Max
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Melhor clipe de Hip Hop
Cardi B - "Money" (VENCEDOR)
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande - "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole - "a lot"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Travis Scott ft. Drake - "SICKO MODE"
Melhor clipe de música eletrônica
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha - "Call You Mine" (VENCEDOR)
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato - "Solo"
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B - "Taki Taki"
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin - "Say My Name"
Marshmello & Bastille - "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa - "Electricity"
Melhor rock
"High Hopes" - Panic! At The Disco (VENCEDOR)
"Love It If We Made It" - The 1975
"Bishops Knife Trick" - Fall Out Boy
"Natural" - Imagine Dragons
"Low" - Lenny Kravitz
"My Blood" - twenty one pilots
Melhor clipe latino
"Con Altura" - Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho (VENCEDOR)
"Secreto" - Anuel AA & Karol G
"Mia" - Bad Bunny feat. Drake
"I Can't Get Enough" - benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin
"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee & Snow
"Mala Mía" - Maluma
Melhor R&B
"Waves" - Normani feat. 6LACK (VENCEDOR)
"Raise a Man" - Alicia Keys
"Make it Better" - Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson
"Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino
"Trip" - Ella Mai
"Cold've Been" - H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Melhor clipe por uma causa
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" (VENCEDOR)
Halsey - "Nightmare"
The Killers - "Land of the Free"
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant - "Runaway Train"
John Legend - "Preach"
Lil Dicky - "Earth"
Melhor Direção de Arte
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Art Direction by John Richoux (VENCEDOR)
BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita" - Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift - "You Need to Calm Down" - Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens - "I Love It" - Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
Melhor Edição
Billie Eilish - "Bad Guy" - Editing by Billie Eilish (VENCEDOR)
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar - "Tints" - Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Remix)" - Editing by Calmatic
Ariana Grande - "7 Rings" - Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange - "Almeda" - Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonat