Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 24ª rodada do Brasileirão

SÁBADO (27)
- Goiás x Atlético-GO (Hailé Pinheiro, Goiania)
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Coritiba x Avaí (Couto Pereira, Curitiba)
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Fluminense x Palmeiras (Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro)
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Ceará x Athletico-PR (Arena Castelão, Fortaleza)
Horário: 21h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
DOMINGO (28)
- São Paulo x Fortaleza (Morumbi, São Paulo)
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: Globo (SP) e Premiere
- América-MG x Atlético-MG (Independência, Belo Horizonte)
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: Globo (MG) e Premiere
- Botafogo x Flamengo (Ninton Santos, Rio de Janeiro)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Cuiabá x Santos (Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
SEGUNDA-FEIRA (29)
- Internacional x Juventude (Beira Rio, Porto Alegre)
Horário: 20h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
- Corinthians x Bragantino (Neo Química Arena, São Paulo)
Horário: 21h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
CONFIRA JOGOS IMPORTANTES DA 26ª RODADA DA SÉRIE B
- Guarani x Tombense (Brinco de Ouro, Campinas) - 27/08
Horário: 11h
Onde assistir: Premiere x SporTV
- Operário x CSA (Germano Kruger, Ponta Grossa) - 27/08
Horário: 18h30
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
- Bahia x Vasco (Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador) - 28/08
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: TV Gazeta, Premiere e SporTV