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  • Início
  • Futebol
  • Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 24ª rodada do Brasileirão
Campeonato Brasileiro

Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 24ª rodada do Brasileirão

Com clássicos estaduais e disputa do líder contra o vice, a rodada do Brasileirão agita o fim de semana com muito futebol
Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

27 ago 2022 às 07:00

Publicado em 27 de Agosto de 2022 às 07:00

Taça do Campeonato Brasileiro
Taça do Campeonato Brasileiro Crédito: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

SÁBADO (27)

  • Goiás x Atlético-GO (Hailé Pinheiro, Goiania)
    Horário:     16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Coritiba x Avaí (Couto Pereira, Curitiba)
    Horário:     16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Fluminense x Palmeiras (Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro)
    Horário:     19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Ceará x Athletico-PR (Arena Castelão, Fortaleza)
    Horário:     21h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

DOMINGO (28)

  • São Paulo x Fortaleza (Morumbi, São Paulo)
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: Globo (SP) e Premiere

  • América-MG x Atlético-MG (Independência, Belo Horizonte)
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: Globo (MG) e Premiere

  • Botafogo x Flamengo (Ninton Santos, Rio de Janeiro)
    Horário: 18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Cuiabá x Santos (Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá)
    Horário: 18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

SEGUNDA-FEIRA (29)

  • Internacional x Juventude (Beira Rio, Porto Alegre)
    Horário: 20h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

  • Corinthians x Bragantino (Neo Química Arena, São Paulo)
    Horário: 21h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

CONFIRA JOGOS IMPORTANTES DA 26ª RODADA DA SÉRIE B

  • Guarani x Tombense (Brinco de Ouro, Campinas) - 27/08
    Horário: 11h
    Onde assistir: Premiere x SporTV

  • Operário x CSA (Germano Kruger, Ponta Grossa) - 27/08
    Horário: 18h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

  • Bahia x Vasco (Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador) - 28/08
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir:  TV Gazeta, Premiere e SporTV

Veja Também

Tempo Extra #2: Confira os principais destaques da rodada do Brasileirão

Gazeta Na Rede #15 - Reveja a live sobre Copa do Brasil

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Esportes Futebol Brasileirão Campeonato Brasileiro Brasileiro Série B
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