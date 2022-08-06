Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 21ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

SÁBADO (6)
- Botafogo x Ceará (Nilton Santos, RJ)
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Juventude x América-MG (Alfredo Jaconi, RS)
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Atlético-GO x Bragantino (Antônio Accioly, GO)
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Avaí x Corinthians (Ressacada, SC)
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- São Paulo x Flamengo (Morumbi, SP)
Horário: 20h30
Onde assistir: Globo (SP) e Premiere
DOMINGO (7)
- Fluminense x Cuiabá (Maracanã, RJ)
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Palmeiras x Goiás (Allianz Parque, SP)
Horário: 16h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Fortaleza x Internacional (Arena Castelão, CE)
Horário: 18h
Onde assistir: Premiere
- Atlético-MG x Athletico PR (Mineirão, MG)
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
SEGUNDA (8)
- Coritiba x Santos (Couto Pereira, PR)
Horário: 20h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
CONFIRA JOGOS IMPORTANTES DA 22ª RODADA DA SÉRIE B
- Bahia x CSA (Fonte Nova, BA) - 06/08
Horário: 16h30
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
- Novorizontino x Londrina (Jorge de Biasi, SP) - 06/08
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV
- Cruzeiro x Tombense (Mineirão, MG) - 06/08
Horário: 19h
Onde assistir: Premiere