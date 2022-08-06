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  • Início
  • Futebol
  • Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 21ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro
Brasileirão

Confira onde assistir aos jogos da 21ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro

A 21ª rodada da principal competição do futebol brasileiro chega no sábado (6) com disputas diretas e clubes buscando se firmar na ponta da tabela
Redação de A Gazeta

Redação de A Gazeta

Publicado em 

06 ago 2022 às 08:00

Publicado em 06 de Agosto de 2022 às 08:00

Taça do Campeonato Brasileiro
Taça do Campeonato Brasileiro Crédito: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

SÁBADO (6)

  • Botafogo x Ceará (Nilton Santos, RJ)
    Horário: 16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Juventude x América-MG (Alfredo Jaconi, RS)
    Horário: 16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Atlético-GO x Bragantino (Antônio Accioly, GO)
    Horário: 19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Avaí x Corinthians (Ressacada, SC)
    Horário: 19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • São Paulo x Flamengo (Morumbi, SP)
    Horário: 20h30
    Onde assistir: Globo (SP) e Premiere

DOMINGO (7)

  • Fluminense x Cuiabá (Maracanã, RJ)
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Palmeiras x Goiás (Allianz Parque, SP)
    Horário: 16h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Fortaleza x Internacional (Arena Castelão, CE)
    Horário: 18h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

  • Atlético-MG x Athletico PR (Mineirão, MG)
    Horário: 19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

SEGUNDA (8)

  • Coritiba x Santos (Couto Pereira, PR)
    Horário: 20h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

CONFIRA JOGOS IMPORTANTES DA 22ª RODADA DA SÉRIE B

  • Bahia x CSA (Fonte Nova, BA) - 06/08
    Horário: 16h30
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

  • Novorizontino x Londrina (Jorge de Biasi, SP) - 06/08
    Horário: 19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere e SporTV

  • Cruzeiro x Tombense (Mineirão, MG) - 06/08
    Horário: 19h
    Onde assistir: Premiere

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Esportes Futebol Brasileirão Campeonato Brasileiro Brasileiro Série B
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