15 looks que chamaram atenção no tapete vermelho do VMA 2021

O Video Music Awards 2021, cuja 38ª edição acontece na noite deste domingo (12), em Nova York, nos Estados Unidos, foi um sucesso. Marcado por grandes apresentações ao vivo, o evento coroou o rapper Lil Nas X com o prêmio de "Vídeo do Ano", com clipe do hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish e BTS também saíram com o famoso Astronauta de Prata.
Por falar em Lil Nas X, o rapper já chegou chamando atenção no tapete vermelho. A chegada no Barclays Center contou com looks variados que foram da exuberância, como Nas, a transparência de Megan Fox, que roubou os flashes. Confira 15 looks que chamaram a atenção no red carpet e os vencedores da noite.
Transparência e exuberância dominaram o tapete vermelho do VMA 2021
VENCEDORES
- CLIPE DO ANO
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (com Justin Bieber)
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (VENCEDOR)
- The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
- ARTISTA DO ANO
- Ariana Grande
- Doja Cat
- Justin Bieber (VENCEDOR)
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- MÚSICA DO ANO
- 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
- BTS – “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Dua Lipa – “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License” (VENCEDORA)
- GRUPO DO ANO
- BTS (VENCEDORES)
- Blackpink
- CNCO
- Foo Fighters
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
- Silk Sonic
- Twenty One Pilots
- ARTISTA REVELAÇÃO
- 24kGoldn
- Giveon
- The Kid LAROI
- Olivia Rodrigo (VENCEDORA)
- Polo G
- Saweetie
- MELHOR COLABORAÇÃO
- 24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More” (VENCEDORAS)
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”
- MELHOR CLIPE POP
- Ariana Grande – “Positions”
- Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”
- BTS – “Butter”
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” (VENCEDORES)
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
- Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”
- Taylor Swift – “Willow”
- MELHOR CLIPE HIP-HOP
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”
- Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
- Polo G – “RAPSTAR”
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise” (VENCEDORES)
- MELHOR CLIPE ROCK
- Evanescence – “Use My Voice”
- Fighters – “Shame Shame”
- John Mayer – “Last Train Home” (VENCEDOR)
- The Killers – “My Own Soul's Warning”
- Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
- Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”
- MELHOR CLIPE ALTERNATIVO
- Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”
- Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
- Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend” (VENCEDORES)
- Twenty One Pilots – “Shy Away”
- Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparent Soul”
- MELHOR CLIPE LATINO
- Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
- Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” (VENCEDORAS)
- Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”
- J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
- Karol G – “Bichota”
- Maluma – “Hawái”
- MELHOR CLIPE R&B
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” (VENCEDORES)
- Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
- Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
- H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
- SZA – “Good Days”
- MELHOR K-POP
- (G)I-IDLE - DUMDi DUMDi
- BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez - Ice Cream
- BTS - Butter (VENCEDORES)
- Monsta X - Gambler
- SEVENTEEN - Ready to Love
- TWICE - Alcohol-Free
- PERFORMANCE PUSH DO ANO
- Setembro 2020: Wallows – "Are You Bored Yet?"
- Outubro 2020: Ashnikko – "Daisy"
- Novembro 2020: SAINt JHN – "Gorgeous"
- Dezembro 2020: 24kGoldn – "Coco"
- Janeiro 2021: JC Stewart – "Break My Heart"
- Fevereiro 2021: Latto – "Sex Lies"
- Março 2021: Madison Beer – "Selfish"
- Abril 2021: The Kid LAROI – "Without You"
- Maio 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – "drivers license" (VENCEDORA)
- Junho 2021: girl in red "Serotonin"
- Julho 2021: Fousheé – "my slime"
- Agosto 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”
- MELHOR CLIPE POR UMA CAUSA
- Billie Eilish – “Your Power” (VENCEDOR)
- Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”
- H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
- Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
- Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”
- MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Billie Eilish
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (com Justin Bieber) – Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino (VENCEDORES)
- Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Taylor Swift
- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Travis Scott
- Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack” – Wolf Haley
- MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl” – Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant (VENCEDORES)
- Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Rob Witt
- Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Santiago Gonzalez
- Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Elias Talbot
- Lady Gaga – “911” – Jeff Cronenweth
- Lorde – “Solar Power” – Andrew Stroud
- MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE
- Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already” – Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Alison Dominitz
- Lady Gaga – “911” – Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – John Richoux
- Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend” – Art Haynes (VENCEDORES)
- Taylor Swift – “willow” – Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
- MELHOR EFEITOS ESPECIAIS
- Bella Poarch – “Build a Bitch” – Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
- Coldplay – “Higher Power” – Mathematic
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
- Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Ronan Fourreau
- Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Mathematic (VENCEDORES)
- P!NK – “All I Know So Far” – Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
- MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
- Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
- BTS – “Butter” – Son Sung Deuk with BHM Performance Directing Team
- Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Natricia Bernard
- Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Nina McNeely
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Paul Roberts (VENCEDORES)
- Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Dani Vitale
- MELHOR EDIÇÃO
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open” – Troy Charbonnet (VENCEDORES)
- BTS – “Butter” – Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
- Drake – “What's Next” – Noah Kendal
- Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Claudia Wass
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches” – Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs
- Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”