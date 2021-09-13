15 looks que chamaram atenção no tapete vermelho do VMA 2021

Looks que chamaram atenção no red carpet do VMA 2021

O Video Music Awards 2021, cuja 38ª edição acontece na noite deste domingo (12), em Nova York, nos Estados Unidos, foi um sucesso. Marcado por grandes apresentações ao vivo, o evento coroou o rapper Lil Nas X com o prêmio de "Vídeo do Ano", com clipe do hit "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)". Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish e BTS também saíram com o famoso Astronauta de Prata.