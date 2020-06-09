DeJuan Jones, do New England Revolution, pede representação negra no sistema educacional

Veja a declaração completa de Jones. Ver essa foto no Instagram It is hard to put into words all the emotions I am overwhelmed with. Just as the three officers who stood by during the execution of George Floyd were silent, anyone who is not speaking out is complicit to the injustices from the people in “power” in this country towards Black people. Yes, the protests are partly about the tragic murder of George Floyd but this is just the tip of the iceberg from years of police brutality and the mistreatment of Black people in this country. The fear that I feel when I go for a run through a neighborhood is nauseating. I shouldn’t have to intentionally avoid certain streets because I am Black but unfortunately that is my reality. This is a huge part of the reason I got my degree in Elementary Education. Black men make up a mere two percent of the teaching force in America. Our representation in the classroom setting is necessary and vital for the empowerment of young Black males. As an educator, we have the opportunity to have a lasting effect on all of the children of our future and the obligation to teach them to love one another regardless of social, racial, and ethnic backgrounds. I pray that one day my children and grandchildren can live in America and not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. This was Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream nearly 60 years ago and we clearly still have a long way to go. I encourage you to look inside your heart to address and challenge any prejudices you may have. We must be the change we wish to see in the world. God loves you and so do I. ?? #BLACKLIVESMATTER #BreonnaTaylor #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery Uma publicação compartilhada por DeJuan Jones (@dejuanjones24) em 1 de Jun, 2020 às 3:32 PDT E MAIS:Com mais de duzentos jogos mundo árabe, Eltinho quer título esse anoJuiz anula rebaixamentos de Amiens e Toulouse no Campeonato Francês'A cláusula de rescisão de Lautaro expira em 7 de julho', diz CEO da Inter de MilãoEx-presidente do Barça solta o verbo sobre saída de Figo: 'Foi um traidor'Ex-assistente diz que Mourinho plantou sementes no Real MadridCOLUNA DE VÍDEO: O reflexo das manifestações contra o racismo no esporte E MAIS: