Emmy 2020: 'The Mandalorian', Zendaya e 'Watchmen' se destacam entre indicados

O Emmy - considerado o Oscar da TV - promoveu um evento virtual na manhã desta terça-feira (28) para anunciar os indicados a 72ª edição de seu prêmio anual, o principal da indústria de televisão e streaming americana.
A emissora responsável por transmitir a cerimônia, a ABC, ainda não deixou claro quais são os planos para a festa deste ano, marcada para o dia 20 de setembro. Mesmo com as restrições impostas pela Covid-19, especula-se que uma premiação física pode acontecer, mas em escala reduzida. Jimmy Kimmel será o anfitrião.
No evento de anúncio dos indicados desta terça, a humorista Leslie Jones fez as vezes de apresentadora. Os atores Laverne Cox, Josh Gad e Tatiana Maslany anunciaram as nomeações ao lado dela.
Entre as surpresas da lista, destaque para Zendaya, que conseguiu cavar uma vaga na categoria de melhor atriz em série dramática por sua performance em "Euphoria".
Séries como "Succession", "Ozark", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "Schitt's Creek" e "Watchmen" apareceram entre as mais cotadas da lista.
E "sobrou" espaço até para o fofíssimo Baby Yoda. "Star Wars" entrou na briga por Melhor Série Dramática com a sua primeira produção em live-action, "The Mandalorian". Inédita por aqui, a trama está prevista para chegar ao Brasil em novembro, com a estreia do aguardado Disney+.
OS PRINCIPAIS INDICADOS AO EMMY 2020
- Melhor Série Dramática
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "The Handmaid's Tale"
- "Killing Eve"
- "The Mandalorian"
- "Ozark"
- "Stranger Things"
- "Succession"
- Melhor Série Cômica
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Disque Amiga Para Matar"
- "The Good Place"
- "Insecure"
- "O Método Kominsky"
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- "Schitt's Creek"
- "What We do in the Shadows"
- Melhor Série Limitada
- "Little Fires Everywhere"
- "Mrs. America"
- "Unbelievable"
- "Unorthodox"
- "Watchmen"
- Melhor Telefilme
- "American Son"
- "Bad Education"
- "These Old Bones" ("Dolly Parton's Heartstrings")
- "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"
- "Kimmy Vs. the Reverend" ("Unbrekable Kimmy Schmidt")
- Melhor Ator em Série Dramática
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
- Steve Carell, "The Morning Show"
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Billy Porter, "Pose"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
- Melhor Atriz em Série Dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
- Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
- Melhor Ator em Série Cômica
- Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
- Ramy Yousef, "Ramy"
- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
- Ted Danson, "The Good Place"
- Michael Douglas, "O Método Kominsky"
- Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- Melhor Atriz em Série Cômica
- Christina Applegate, "Disque Amiga Para Matar"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Linda Cardellini, "Disque Amiga Para Matar"
- Catherine O'Hara, "Shitt's Creek"
- Issa Rae, "Insecure"
- Tracee Ellis-Ross, "Black-ish"
- Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"
- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
- Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
- Matthew Macfayden, "Succession"
- Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
- Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
- Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
- Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"
- Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"
- Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"
- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
- Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
- Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Cômica
- Andre Braugher, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
- Mahershala Ali, "Ramy"
- Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"
- Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"
- William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place"
- Alan Arkin, "O Método Kominsky"
- Sterling K. Brown, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Cômica
- Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"
- Yvonne Orji, "Insecure"
- Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
- Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"
- Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"
- D'Arcy Carden, "The Good Place"
- Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
- Jeremy Irons, "Watchmen"
- Hugh Jackman, "Bad Education"
- Paul Mescal, "Normal People"
- Jeremy Pope, "Hollywood"
- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much is True"
- Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
- Regina King, "Watchmen"
- Octavia Spencer, "Self-Made"
- Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"
- Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
- Dylan McDermott, "Hollywood"
- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
- Tituss Burgess, "Kimmy vs. The Reverend" ("Unbrekable Kimmy Schmidt")
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen, "Watchmen"
- Jovan Adepo, "Watchmen"
- Louis Gossett Jr., "Watchmen"
- Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
- Holland Taylor, "Hollywood"
- Uzo Aduba, "Mrs. America"
- Margo Martindale, "Mrs. America"
- Tracey Ullman, "Mrs. America"
- Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"
- Jean Smart, "Watchmen"