Os destaques do Emmy 2017

Na mais importante premiação da TV americana, as séries "The Handmaid's Tale" e "Big Little Lies” foram as maiores ganhadoras da noite do Emmy 2017 no último domingo (17) em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Nesta edição do Papo em Série o comentarista Rafael Braz traz em sua análise o perfil dos grandes vencedores da noite. Confira!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Papo em Serie - 19-09-17

Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados e, em negrito, os vencedores:

Série Dramática

Better Call Saul

House of Cards

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Ator em Série Dramática

Anthony Hopkins, de Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, de Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey, de House of Cards

Liev Schriber, de Ray Donavan

Matthew Rhys, de The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, de This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, de This Is Us

Atriz em Série Dramática

Claire Foy, de The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, de The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, de Westworld

Keri Russell, de The Americans

Robin Wright, de House of Cards

Viola Davis, de How to Get Away with Murder

Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Jonathan Banks, de Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, de The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, de Homeland

Michael Kelly, de House of Cards

David Harbour, de Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, de This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, de Westworld

Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática

Ann Dowd, de The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, de The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, de Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, de Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, de This Is Us

Thandie Newton, de Westworld

Série Cômica

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Ator em Série Cômica

Anthony Anderson, de Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, de Master of None

Donald Glover, de Atlanta

Jeffrey Tambor, de Transparent

William H. Macy, de Shameless

Zach Galifianakis, de Baskets

Atriz em Série Cômica

Alisson Jane, de Mom

Ellie Kemper, de Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jane Fonda, de Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, de Veep

Lilly Tomlin, de Grace and Frankie

Pamela Adlon, de Better Things

Trace Ellis Ross, de Black-ish

Ator Coadjuvante em Série Cômica

Louie Anderson, de Baskets

Ty Burrell, de Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, de Saturday Night Live

Titus Burgess, de Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, de Veep

Matt Walsh, de Veep

Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Cômica

Anna Chlumsky, de Veep

Vanessa Bayer, de Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, de Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, de Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, de Transparent

Judith Light, de Transparent

Série Limitada

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Filme para a Televisão

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

O Mago das Mentiras

Ator em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão

Benedict Cumberbatch, de Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Ewan McGregor, por Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, por Genius

John Turturro, por The Night Of

Riz Ahmed, de The Night Of

Robert de Niro, por O Mago das Mentiras

Atriz em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão

Carrie Coon, de Fargo

Felicity Hoffman, de American Crime

Jessica Lange, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Nicole Kidman, de Big Little Lies

Reese Whiterspoon, de Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão

Alexander Skarsgard, de Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, de Fargo

Alfred Molina, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp, de The Night Of

Michael Kenneth, de The Night Of

Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão

Regina King, de American Crime

Laura Dern, de Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, de Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, de O Mago das Mentiras

Reality Show

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Programa de Esquetes

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Talk Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher

Roteiro de Série Dramática

Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg, de The Americans

Gordon Smith, de Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, de The Crown

Bruce Miller, de The Handmaid’s Tale

The Duffer Brothers, de Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, de Westworld

Roteiro de Série Cômica

Donald Glover, de Atlanta

Stephen Glover, de Atlanta

Aziz Ansari e Lena Waithe, de Master of None

Alec Berg, de Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball, de Veep

David Mandel, de Veep

Roteiro de Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão

David E. Kelley, de Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, de Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, de Fargo

Ryan Murphy, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam e Ryan Murphy, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price e Steven Zaillian, de The Night Of

Roteiro de Programa de Variedades

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Direção de Série Cômica

Donald Glover, de Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, de Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, de Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, de Veep

David Mandel, de Veep

Dale Stern, de Veep

Direção de Série Dramática

Vince Gilligan, de Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry, de The Crown

Reed Morano, de The Handmaid’s Tale

Kate Dennis, de The Handmaid’s Tale

Lesli Linka Glatter, de Homeland

The Duffer Brothers, de Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, de Westworld

Direção de Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão

Jean-Marc Vallée, de Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, de Fargo

Ryan Murphy, de Feud: Bette and Joan

Ron Howard, de Genius

James Marsh, de The Night Of

Steven Zaillian, de The Night Of

Direção de Programa de Variedades

Jeremy Konner e Derek Waters, de Drunk History

Andy Fisher, de Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Pennolino, de Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, de The Late Show with Stephen Colbert