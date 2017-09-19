Os destaques do Emmy 2017

Na mais importante premiação da TV americana, as séries "The Handmaid's Tale" e "Big Little Lies” foram as maiores ganhadoras da noite do Emmy 2017 no último domingo (17) em Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos. Nesta edição do Papo em Série o comentarista Rafael Braz traz em sua análise o perfil dos grandes vencedores da noite. Confira!
Papo em Serie - 19-09-17
Confira abaixo a lista completa dos indicados e, em negrito, os vencedores:
Série Dramática
Better Call Saul
House of Cards
Stranger Things
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Ator em Série Dramática
Anthony Hopkins, de Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, de Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey, de House of Cards
Liev Schriber, de Ray Donavan
Matthew Rhys, de The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, de This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, de This Is Us
Atriz em Série Dramática
Claire Foy, de The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, de The Handmaid’s Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, de Westworld
Keri Russell, de The Americans
Robin Wright, de House of Cards
Viola Davis, de How to Get Away with Murder
Ator Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Jonathan Banks, de Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, de The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, de Homeland
Michael Kelly, de House of Cards
David Harbour, de Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, de This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, de Westworld
Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Dramática
Ann Dowd, de The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, de The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, de Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, de Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, de This Is Us
Thandie Newton, de Westworld
Série Cômica
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Ator em Série Cômica
Anthony Anderson, de Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, de Master of None
Donald Glover, de Atlanta
Jeffrey Tambor, de Transparent
William H. Macy, de Shameless
Zach Galifianakis, de Baskets
Atriz em Série Cômica
Alisson Jane, de Mom
Ellie Kemper, de Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jane Fonda, de Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, de Veep
Lilly Tomlin, de Grace and Frankie
Pamela Adlon, de Better Things
Trace Ellis Ross, de Black-ish
Ator Coadjuvante em Série Cômica
Louie Anderson, de Baskets
Ty Burrell, de Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, de Saturday Night Live
Titus Burgess, de Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, de Veep
Matt Walsh, de Veep
Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Cômica
Anna Chlumsky, de Veep
Vanessa Bayer, de Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, de Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, de Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, de Transparent
Judith Light, de Transparent
Série Limitada
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Filme para a Televisão
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
O Mago das Mentiras
Ator em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão
Benedict Cumberbatch, de Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Ewan McGregor, por Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, por Genius
John Turturro, por The Night Of
Riz Ahmed, de The Night Of
Robert de Niro, por O Mago das Mentiras
Atriz em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão
Carrie Coon, de Fargo
Felicity Hoffman, de American Crime
Jessica Lange, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Nicole Kidman, de Big Little Lies
Reese Whiterspoon, de Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão
Alexander Skarsgard, de Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, de Fargo
Alfred Molina, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp, de The Night Of
Michael Kenneth, de The Night Of
Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão
Regina King, de American Crime
Laura Dern, de Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, de Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, de O Mago das Mentiras
Reality Show
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Programa de Esquetes
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Talk Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
Roteiro de Série Dramática
Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg, de The Americans
Gordon Smith, de Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, de The Crown
Bruce Miller, de The Handmaid’s Tale
The Duffer Brothers, de Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, de Westworld
Roteiro de Série Cômica
Donald Glover, de Atlanta
Stephen Glover, de Atlanta
Aziz Ansari e Lena Waithe, de Master of None
Alec Berg, de Silicon Valley
Billy Kimball, de Veep
David Mandel, de Veep
Roteiro de Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão
David E. Kelley, de Big Little Lies
Charlie Brooker, de Black Mirror
Noah Hawley, de Fargo
Ryan Murphy, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam e Ryan Murphy, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Richard Price e Steven Zaillian, de The Night Of
Roteiro de Programa de Variedades
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Direção de Série Cômica
Donald Glover, de Atlanta
Jamie Babbit, de Silicon Valley
Mike Judge, de Silicon Valley
Morgan Sackett, de Veep
David Mandel, de Veep
Dale Stern, de Veep
Direção de Série Dramática
Vince Gilligan, de Better Call Saul
Stephen Daldry, de The Crown
Reed Morano, de The Handmaid’s Tale
Kate Dennis, de The Handmaid’s Tale
Lesli Linka Glatter, de Homeland
The Duffer Brothers, de Stranger Things
Jonathan Nolan, de Westworld
Direção de Série Limitada ou Filme para a Televisão
Jean-Marc Vallée, de Big Little Lies
Noah Hawley, de Fargo
Ryan Murphy, de Feud: Bette and Joan
Ron Howard, de Genius
James Marsh, de The Night Of
Steven Zaillian, de The Night Of
Direção de Programa de Variedades
Jeremy Konner e Derek Waters, de Drunk History
Andy Fisher, de Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Paul Pennolino, de Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, de The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Don Roy King, de Saturday Night Live