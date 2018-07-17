Confira os destaques no universo das séries e os indicados ao Emmy

Nesta edição do quadro Papo em Série, o comentarista Rafael Braz fala sobre três séries. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” mostra a história de uma jovem que tinha o sonho de fazer faculdade e formar uma família, mas que viu sua vida mudar ao ponto de se tornar uma comediante. Em “Good Girls”, três mães de família, sendo duas irmãs, que lidam com problemas financeiros e maternais e decidem planejar um assalto a um supermercado. Concluindo, “The Americans” chega ao seu fim em sua sexta temporada. Confira mais detalhes das obras no comentário de Rafael Braz.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Papo em Série - 17-07-18.mp3

SINOPSES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Se formar na faculdade, arranjar um marido, ter duas ou três crianças e um apartamento em Manhattan elegante o bastante para oferecer os melhores jantares de Yom Kippur: Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) não queria muito mais que isso. Mas a vida apronta para a jovem, e ela precisa depender do que mais consegue fazer bem. E a diferença entre dona-de-casa de elite e comediante stand-up num barzinho de hipsters não é tão assustadora assim.

Good Girls

Beth Bolland (Christina Hendricks), Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) e Ruby Hill (Retta) são três mães de família, duas das quais são irmãs, lidando com problemas financeiros e maternais. Cansadas de estarem sempre perdendo, elas decidem planejar um assalto a um supermercado, e o sucesso do plano faz com que fiquem no meio de uma operação ainda maior e mais perigosa.

The Americans (2013)

Phillip (Matthew Rhys) e Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) são um típico casal norte-americano que vive em um subúrbio de Washington, durante a década de 1980, com os dois filhos, Paige (Holly Taylor) e Henry (Keidrich Sellati). Tudo seria absolutamente comum, não fosse um detalhe: Eles são, na verdade, dois agentes da KGB, inteligência russa, vivendo nos Estados Unidos sob identidades falsas, em um casamento arranjado, a fim de obterem informações para a Pátria Mãe. Enquanto colocam em risco suas vidas em favor da Guerra Fria, eles precisam proteger suas próprias crenças, criar os filhos e manter as verdadeiras identidades a salvo, ao mesmo tempo em que questionam o que é ou não real no casamento.

Na última semana saiu a lista de indicados ao Emmy, principal premiação da TV Americana. Confira abaixo:

Melhor Série de Drama

Stranger Things

Game of Thrones

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

Melhor Série de Comédia

Atlanta

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Barry

Melhor Telefilme

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Paterno

The Tale

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Melhor Minissérie ou Série Limitada

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Melhor Ator em Série de Drama

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westword)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama

Ron Cephas-Jones (This Is Us)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale)

Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Wanda Sykes (black-ish)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)

Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

Stranger Things "The Gate", Ross e Matt Duffer

Game of Thrones "Beyond the Wall", Alan Taylor

Game of Thrones "The Dragon and the Wolf", Jeremy Podeswa

The Crown "Paterfamilias", Stephen Daldry

The Handmaid's Tale, "After", Kari Skogland

Ozark, "The Toll", Jason Bateman

Ozark "Tonight We Improvise", Daniel Sackheim

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Atlanta "FUBU", Donald Glover

Silicon Valley "Initial Coin Offering", Mike Judge

Atlanta "Teddy Perkins", Hiro Murai

Silicon Valley "Chief Operating Officer", Jamie Babbit

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Pilot", Amy Sherman-Palladino

Barry, "Make Your Mark", Bill Hader

The Big Bang Theory, "The Bow Tie Symmetry", Mark Cendrowski

Melhor Direção em Série Limitada ou Telefilme

American Crime Story, "The Man Who Would Be Vogue", Ryan Murphy

Godless, Scott Frank

Twin Peaks, David Lynch

The Looming Tower, "9/11", Craig Zisk

Jesus Christ Superstar, David Leveraux e Alex Rudzinki

Paterno, Barry Levinson

Patrick Melrose, Edward Berger

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama

The Handmaid's Tale, "June", Bruce Miller

The Americans, "START", Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg

Stranger Things, "The Gate, Ross e Matt Duffer

The Crown, "Mystery Man", Peter Morgan

Game of Thrones, "The Dragon and the Wolf", David Benioff e D. B. Weiss

Killing Eve, "Nine Face", Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Atlanta, "Alligator Man", Donald Glover

Atlanta, "Barbershop", Stefani Robinson

Silicon Valley, "Fifty-One Percent", Alec Berg

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Pilot", Amy Sherman-Palladino

Barry, "Make Your Mark", Alec Berg e Bill Hader

Barry, "Loud, Fast And Keep Going", Liz Sarnoff

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Limitada ou Telefilme

American Crime Story "Creator/Destroyer", Tom Rob Smith e Maggie Cohn

Godless, Scott Frank

American Crime Story "House By The Lake", Tom Rob Smith

Twin Peaks, David Lynch e Mark Frost

American Vandal, "Clean Up", Kevin McManus e Matthew McManus