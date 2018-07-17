Confira os destaques no universo das séries e os indicados ao Emmy

Nesta edição do quadro Papo em Série, o comentarista Rafael Braz fala sobre três séries. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” mostra a história de uma jovem que tinha o sonho de fazer faculdade e formar uma família, mas que viu sua vida mudar ao ponto de se tornar uma comediante. Em “Good Girls”, três mães de família, sendo duas irmãs, que lidam com problemas financeiros e maternais e decidem planejar um assalto a um supermercado. Concluindo, “The Americans” chega ao seu fim em sua sexta temporada. Confira mais detalhes das obras no comentário de Rafael Braz.
Papo em Série - 17-07-18.mp3
SINOPSES
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Se formar na faculdade, arranjar um marido, ter duas ou três crianças e um apartamento em Manhattan elegante o bastante para oferecer os melhores jantares de Yom Kippur: Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) não queria muito mais que isso. Mas a vida apronta para a jovem, e ela precisa depender do que mais consegue fazer bem. E a diferença entre dona-de-casa de elite e comediante stand-up num barzinho de hipsters não é tão assustadora assim.
Good Girls
Beth Bolland (Christina Hendricks), Annie Marks (Mae Whitman) e Ruby Hill (Retta) são três mães de família, duas das quais são irmãs, lidando com problemas financeiros e maternais. Cansadas de estarem sempre perdendo, elas decidem planejar um assalto a um supermercado, e o sucesso do plano faz com que fiquem no meio de uma operação ainda maior e mais perigosa.
The Americans (2013)
Phillip (Matthew Rhys) e Elizabeth Jennings (Keri Russell) são um típico casal norte-americano que vive em um subúrbio de Washington, durante a década de 1980, com os dois filhos, Paige (Holly Taylor) e Henry (Keidrich Sellati). Tudo seria absolutamente comum, não fosse um detalhe: Eles são, na verdade, dois agentes da KGB, inteligência russa, vivendo nos Estados Unidos sob identidades falsas, em um casamento arranjado, a fim de obterem informações para a Pátria Mãe. Enquanto colocam em risco suas vidas em favor da Guerra Fria, eles precisam proteger suas próprias crenças, criar os filhos e manter as verdadeiras identidades a salvo, ao mesmo tempo em que questionam o que é ou não real no casamento.
Na última semana saiu a lista de indicados ao Emmy, principal premiação da TV Americana. Confira abaixo:
Melhor Série de Drama
Stranger Things
Game of Thrones
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
The Americans
Melhor Série de Comédia
Atlanta
Black-ish
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Barry
Melhor Telefilme
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Paterno
The Tale
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Melhor Minissérie ou Série Limitada
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Godless
Patrick Melrose
The Alienist
Genius: Picasso
Melhor Ator em Série de Drama
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Ed Harris (Westword)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Drama
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Keri Russell (The Americans)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale)
Matt Smith (The Crown)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Drama
Ron Cephas-Jones (This Is Us)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Matthew Goode (The Crown)
Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)
F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)
Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Drama
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)
Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)
Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away with Murder)
Cherry Jones (The Handmaid's Tale)
Viola Davis (Scandal)
Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid's Tale)
Melhor Ator em Série de Comédia
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Melhor Atriz em Série de Comédia
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)
Louie Anderson (Baskets)
Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Megan Mullally (Will and Grace)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor Ator Convidado em Série de Comédia
Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)
Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Katt Williams (Atlanta)
Melhor Atriz Convidada em Série de Comédia
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)
Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)
Wanda Sykes (black-ish)
Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)
Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)
Melhor Ator em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror: USS Callister)
Melhor Atriz em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
Michelle Dockery (Godless)
Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)
Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)
Laura Dern (The Tale)
Regina King (Seven Seconds)
Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Jeff Daniels (Godless)
Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)
Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
John Leguizamo (Waco)
Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Judith Light (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Merritt Wever (Godless)
Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)
Letitia Wright (Black Mirror: Black Museum)
Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar)
Melhor Direção em Série de Drama
Stranger Things "The Gate", Ross e Matt Duffer
Game of Thrones "Beyond the Wall", Alan Taylor
Game of Thrones "The Dragon and the Wolf", Jeremy Podeswa
The Crown "Paterfamilias", Stephen Daldry
The Handmaid's Tale, "After", Kari Skogland
Ozark, "The Toll", Jason Bateman
Ozark "Tonight We Improvise", Daniel Sackheim
Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia
Atlanta "FUBU", Donald Glover
Silicon Valley "Initial Coin Offering", Mike Judge
Atlanta "Teddy Perkins", Hiro Murai
Silicon Valley "Chief Operating Officer", Jamie Babbit
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Pilot", Amy Sherman-Palladino
Barry, "Make Your Mark", Bill Hader
The Big Bang Theory, "The Bow Tie Symmetry", Mark Cendrowski
Melhor Direção em Série Limitada ou Telefilme
American Crime Story, "The Man Who Would Be Vogue", Ryan Murphy
Godless, Scott Frank
Twin Peaks, David Lynch
The Looming Tower, "9/11", Craig Zisk
Jesus Christ Superstar, David Leveraux e Alex Rudzinki
Paterno, Barry Levinson
Patrick Melrose, Edward Berger
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama
The Handmaid's Tale, "June", Bruce Miller
The Americans, "START", Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg
Stranger Things, "The Gate, Ross e Matt Duffer
The Crown, "Mystery Man", Peter Morgan
Game of Thrones, "The Dragon and the Wolf", David Benioff e D. B. Weiss
Killing Eve, "Nine Face", Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia
Atlanta, "Alligator Man", Donald Glover
Atlanta, "Barbershop", Stefani Robinson
Silicon Valley, "Fifty-One Percent", Alec Berg
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Pilot", Amy Sherman-Palladino
Barry, "Make Your Mark", Alec Berg e Bill Hader
Barry, "Loud, Fast And Keep Going", Liz Sarnoff
Melhor Roteiro em Série de Limitada ou Telefilme
American Crime Story "Creator/Destroyer", Tom Rob Smith e Maggie Cohn
Godless, Scott Frank
American Crime Story "House By The Lake", Tom Rob Smith
Twin Peaks, David Lynch e Mark Frost
American Vandal, "Clean Up", Kevin McManus e Matthew McManus
Patrick Melrose, David Nicholls